 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

College offers GCSE Biology information session

Details
Hits: 140
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) is holding a GCSE Biology information session on Monday 23 August at 6.00pm for anyone interested in studying the course. The online session will enable you to find out more about the course and tutors will be available to answer questions in a live Q&A.

The GCSE Biology course is perfect for those who want to launch their Higher Education journey and study a degree but don’t yet have the qualifications. Underpinning the key concepts which explain how science is applied in the outside world by real scientists, students will gain a greater understanding on a range of topics from cell biology and organisms to infection and responses and ecology.

Studied part-time, the GCSE Biology course is comprised of theory and practical work with 15% of the total examination marks obtained through exciting practical lessons such as food tests and photosynthesis.

The year-long course can be attended once a week either in the mornings at 9.15am – 12.30pm or in the evenings at 5.30pm – 8.30pm either on campus or online, making it the perfect course for those already in work or with existing commitments.

After successful completion of the course, students may be able to study College’s Access to HE Health Science Professions Level 3 course or an Access to HE Childcare (Teaching) course dependent on age and achievement level.

Toni Milnes, Course Leader for Health Sciences at Barnsley College, delivers the GCSE Biology course and said:

“Throughout studying the course, students will have the opportunity to take part in hands-on practical sessions whilst obtaining a greater understanding of the knowledge which forms the foundations of many careers in both healthcare and teaching.

“There are tonnes of topics covered in the course from animals and plants to the tiniest micro-organisms. Study GCSE Biology, it’s the core of life itself.

To attend the event simply visit www.barnsley.ac.uk/biology-session at 6.00pm on Monday 23 August and access the live YouTube link.

For more information, you can contact our friendly Information Team on 01226 216 123 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

UPS student is appointed as RSM
Sector News
UPS student and (CSM) Company Sargeant Major Rice, Whittlesey Detachme
â€˜Systemic bias against boysâ€™? Unexplained differences in Teacher Assessed Grades between boys and girls in this yearâ€™s A level results
Sector News
This is the fourth consecutive year that I have blogged about A levels
Transition to Ambition: Navigating the careers maze
Sector News
The Skills Commission calls for ambitious longer-term strategy from go

You may also be interested in these articles:

UPS student is appointed as RSM
Sector News
UPS student and (CSM) Company Sargeant Major Rice, Whittlesey Detachme
‘Systemic bias against boys’? Unexplained differences in Teacher Assessed Grades between boys and girls in this year’s A level results
Sector News
This is the fourth consecutive year that I have blogged about A levels
Transition to Ambition: Navigating the careers maze
Sector News
The Skills Commission calls for ambitious longer-term strategy from go
Employability Hub: Boosting employability at Southwark
Sector News
Southwark College (@SouthwarkColl) hosted a careers event this week in
EXPANSION OF ARDEN UNIVERSITY MANCHESTER STUDY CENTRE FOLLOWS RAPID STUDENT GROWTH
Sector News
Arden University (@Arden_Uni) has announced the expansion of its Manch
Neural network models of the future – the key to unlocking how our brain works
Sector News
From localist networks to whole brain networks, there are several diff
Student at The Manchester College to compete for Team GB in Tokyo
Sector News
From Patisserie protégé to the Paralympic pool - Ellie Challis, a st
Sodexo gifts more than £1 million to help SMEs and not for profits fund apprenticeships
Sector News
Sodexo is helping numerous small companies and not-for-profit organisa
Leeds Trinity University welcomes second Unlocked Graduates cohort
Sector News
Newly recruited Prison Officers have started their training at Leeds T
Barnsley College expands T Levels from September
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege will be continuing to offer their Technical qualifica
Chef Lecturer grabs opportunity at The Ritz
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College), Chef Lecturer, Anthony Dunb
Support Your Staff Post-Pandemic With These 4 Points to Be a Better Leader
Sector News
When you manage a team, you have an extra level of responsibility. But

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: UPS student is appointed as RSM 28 minutes ago
Southwark College
Southwark College has published a new article: Employability Hub: Boosting employability at Southwark 40 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 days ago

The Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation has made two new appointments to boost apprentices… https://t.co/PaOoDGG8fx
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5982)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page