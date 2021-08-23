 
Daivam’s dreams are taking off

When Daivam Djassi first came to the UK he couldn’t speak English and was looking for a new start. Fast forward four years and now Daivam is moving a step closer to his goal of studying to become a pilot. 

Originally from Portugal, Daivam first moved with his mother to France, then Spain and finally to Dagenham East aged just 15.  On his arrival, his first point of call was to visit Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) so that he could begin his studies.   

Photo shows Barking & Dagenham College student Daivam Djassi

Despite not knowing the language, he signed up to study for his GCSEs as continuing his education was very important to him. Over the years, Daivam has shown real determination and his hard work has certainly paid off.  After his GCSEs he decided to start studying engineering and is now on his final year at the College before he moves on to university to study to become a commercial pilot. 

Now 19, Daivam says:

“Since moving to Dagenham I have found stability and friends.  The college has helped with that too because the teachers have been so good to me.  I’m now on my way of achieving my goal of becoming a pilot.” 

