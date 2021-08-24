 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Art and design universities come together in new European partnership to fight issues around plastic pollution

Details
Hits: 219
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

How can we better communicate pressing issues around plastic pollution and engage young creatives in the fight for a more sustainable future for our planet? The Graphic Communication Design programme at Central Saint Martins, UAL (@UCU_UAL) will tackle this challenge as part of Plastic Justice, an Erasmus+ partnership between art and design universities raising awareness about the consequences of plastic pollution on our health. 

The European collaboration will also involve environmental NGOs and scientists to discuss the long-term impact of invisible micro-plastics on the human body, and how to best communicate these issues to non-specialist audiences. Together with the academics and practitioners involved, Plastic Justice will focus on creating new knowledge through cross-academic exchange and field-research, promoting conscious design practices for upcoming generations of creatives and designers

Dr Peter Hall, UAL’s Project Lead for Plastic Justice, said: 

“Plastics pollution is one of the many issues we are facing as we stumble into the 21st century, realising that our brilliant designs and inventions from the 20th century have started to produce unexpected and unwanted outcomes. As design educators and researchers, we are interested in countering the feeling of powerlessness that people experience when faced by large scale, invisible and complex environmental problems (aka hyper-objects).” 

The aim of the partnership is to create an educational programme jointly launched through a conference, an exhibition and an online repository with resources for younger audiences, all developed by the 5 partner institutions: Iceland University of the Arts; Royal Academy of Art, The Hague; Elisava, Barcelona School of Design and Engineering; Vilnius Academy of Art in Lithuania; and Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London. 

As the UK-based partner organisation, UAL’s team will be developing two design-based outputs for the project: a teacher’s guide on how to include micro-plastics issues in the design curriculum, and an online repository with information about micro-plastics' impact on our health. 

Abbie Vickress, Platform Leader Experience and Environment for CSM’s BA Graphic Communication Design, said: 

“The great thing about this topic is that it is inherently multidisciplinary: the NGOs and scientists involved understand the value and role that art and design can play in changing behaviours and communicating these complex issues in different, unexpected ways. From the work we’re going to be doing at CSM, you can expect some surprising and inventive responses!”

Back to school â€“ what you need to know
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/24/back-to-school-what-you-ne
Bristol medic eyes gold after fulfilling sporting ambition to make Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Sector News
Michael Taylor will swim 750m, cycle 20km and tackle a 5km run at the
Learning management system for financial literacy - has been a big success with the FinTech community
Sector News
Fintech 11Onzeâ€™s Facebook-like 'La Placa' attracts over 10,000 membe

You may also be interested in these articles:

Back to school – what you need to know
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/24/back-to-school-what-you-ne
Bristol medic eyes gold after fulfilling sporting ambition to make Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Sector News
Michael Taylor will swim 750m, cycle 20km and tackle a 5km run at the
Learning management system for financial literacy - has been a big success with the FinTech community
Sector News
Fintech 11Onze’s Facebook-like 'La Placa' attracts over 10,000 membe
Services for vulnerable children in the Northeast rated Outstanding
Sector News
Sunderland children’s services jump to Outstanding from failing in 2
DEBI delights in annual survey
Sector News
Each year, the Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI)
Nokia makes scholarships pledge to improve representation of underrepresented communities in technology
Sector News
@nokia has today announced the launch of a scholarship program aimed a
‘Paradise Lost’ by Dr Mohini Chandra – a new exhibition in MIRROR at Plymouth College of Art
Sector News
‘Paradise Lost’, a new exhibition by Dr Mohini Chandra, an interna
Employers’ voice is vital in changing apprenticeships to meet business needs
Sector News
The introduction of apprenticeship standards was a major step forward
93% increase in cyberattacks targeting the UK's education sector
Sector News
As back-to-school begins, Check Point Research (@_CPResearch_) found t
Jobs boost at college as demand for admin workers continues to soar
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA (@colegcambria) is attracting more students to business
Fitch Learning and Banque Saudi Fransi Launch 2021 Banker Associate Program in Saudi Arabia to Upskill Future Leaders
Sector News
Today, Fitch Learning (@FitchLearning) and Banque Saudi Fransi (@Banqu
UK’s most outstanding university and industry collaborations shortlisted for Bhattacharyya Award
Sector News
The Royal Academy of Engineering and WMG, at the University of Warwick

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Ishara
Ishara has published a new article: Learning management system for financial literacy - has been a big success with the FinTech community 1 hour 5 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 44 minutes ago

EPAOs-Apply, opt in or withdraw by standard versions using the apprenticeship assessment service

EPAOs-Apply, opt in or withdraw by standard...

This video is for End-point assessment organisations (EPAOs) and demonstrates: • How to apply, opt in or withdraw by standard versions using the...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 44 minutes ago

RT @iwcollege: RT @AoC_info: RT @caulfieldr: #loveourcolleges https://t.co/76u0s6AY1T
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5987)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page