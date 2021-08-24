Partnership project enhances learning opportunities for young people in Fife

A partnership between Children’s University (@ChildrenUniScot) Scotland and @fifecollege has given almost 700 children and young people from across Fife access to a range of new learning opportunities.
The partnership project, supported by funding from The Robertson Trust, has developed a comprehensive learning programme over the last year which has enabled children and young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to engage in fun and accessible learning beyond the classroom.
Given the restrictions caused by the pandemic, work in the first twelve months of the two-year project has focussed on providing learning-at-home opportunities, with the College creating a suite of exciting, high-quality learning activities that children have been able to engage with online.
Also made available through Children’s University Scotland’s Aspire app, the activities covered many creative subjects, such as cosplay and backstage production, as well as an online engineering club that offers children the opportunity to engage with STEM subjects through practical activities at home.
The development of the digital learning offer complemented the Children’s University Scotland’s own range of almost 600 brand-new no-cost learning activities, and plenty of Kids Den and OnFife LibrarYAY activities promoted through OnFife’s Facebook page.
Wonderbox, CU Scotland’s offline resource designed to support children’s learning and wellbeing with free, easy-to-do activities to enjoy in and around the home, was also provided to each new Children’s University member in Fife to encourage them to unleash their curiosity and creativity.
Iain Hawker, Assistant Principal at Fife College, said:
“We are so proud of our first year of partnership work with Children’s University Scotland.
“The year presented many challenges due to the pandemic. However, by working together we were able to provide young people from across Fife, particularly those from more disadvantaged backgrounds, with access to fun and exciting learning activities which could be done safely from home.
“We look forward to continuing to work together on similar initiatives with Children’s University Scotland in the year ahead, providing even more young people with the opportunity to learn beyond the classroom and explore different subjects they are passionate about.”
Neil Mathers, Chief Executive at Children’s University Scotland, said:
“This last year has been challenging for so many children and families, and the value of out-of-school learning opportunities has never been so clear. The pandemic has caused the world to get smaller for children, forcing them to spend more time in front of screens, less time with their friends and created stress and worry in their lives.
“Together with Fife College, and with support from The Robertson Trust, we have been able to give children and families opportunities to enjoy fun learning at home. Children have been able to take part in our awards scheme, gaining recognition for their efforts and helping to build their confidence and support their wellbeing.”
Jim McCormick, Chief Executive at The Robertson Trust, said:
“As a long-term partner of Fife College, we know first-hand the fantastic work they deliver with children and young people across Fife.
The Robertson Trust’s vision is of a fair and compassionate Scotland where everyone is valued and able to flourish. Widening access to Further and Higher Education is key to this and we are excited to see how the partnership with Children’s University Scotland and First Chances Fife will continue to open up opportunities for young people in the area over the coming year.”