Sommet Education enters India with majority stake acquisition in Indian School of Hospitality

In another step forward in the expansion of its leading network in hospitality education, Sommet Education, together with Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), have announced that Sommet Education has acquired a strategic stake in ISH, founded by hospitality veteran Dilip Puri and key partners.

With this, Sommet Education supports the development of its two prestigious institutions to India: École Ducasse, worldwide education reference in culinary and pastry arts, and Les Roches, one of the world’s leading hospitality business schools.

“Sommet Education is shaping and growing the leading worldwide network of hospitality and culinary education,” explained Sommet Education CEO Benoît-Etienne Domenget.

“This leads us to be present in countries where growth in hospitality and related sectors form a major part of the economic dynamic. We are happy to partner with ISH by providing Indian students, within the country, with globally renowned standards of hospitality, culinary and management education.”

The growth in hospitality and services sector requires future leaders who will be ready to take on global opportunities in India and abroad. ISH operates one of the country’s finest campus in Gurugram (Delhi National Capital Region) and is considered the school of reference for hospitality management and culinary arts by industry and affiliating partners. It offers degree as well as diploma and certificate programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level. ISH will be able to further strengthen its portfolio of programmes with opportunities for students to study semesters abroad, start their studies in India and finish them in another institution of the network, and join new programmes including an MBA at Les Roches, Switzerland.

Dilip Puri, Founder and CEO of ISH, commented:

“Our philosophy has always been to provide students with an exceptional quality of education through an international curriculum and pedagogy, world-class technology and infrastructure as well as renowned academic and research faculty. Partnering with Sommet Education will enable us to strengthen our offerings, expand our presence pan-India and in neighbouring countries, and be part of Sommet’s prestigious network of 18 campuses across eight countries, and 60,000 influential alumni. We will also be able to further support industry demand for hospitality leaders by bringing two of the world’s best brands in hospitality management and culinary education to India.”

Together, Sommet Education and Indian School of Hospitality target strong developments for the two brands.

With this alliance, École Ducasse will offer programmes in culinary and pastry arts aimed at young students and professionals. This marks the debut of École Ducasse in India as the two partners intend to develop a network of culinary schools in the region over the next three years.

Further, the Swiss institution Les Roches, founded in 1954, with campuses in Switzerland, Spain and China will enrich ISH’s undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. In addition to academic and research exchange and workshops, thanks to mirrored curriculums and synergies, students will be able to study semesters abroad and benefit from various pathways within undergraduate and postgraduate programmes throughout the Les Roches network of institutions. Students will be offered opportunities to study at Les Roches campuses in Crans-Montana (Switzerland), Marbella (Spain) and Shanghai (China). ISH’s postgraduate students will also be able to pursue an MBA at the Les Roches campus in Switzerland, or a master’s degree in Spain. The alliance includes plans for further expansion in the region, starting with the addition of a second campus in India within the next three years.

Sommet Education CEO Benoît-Etienne Domenget concluded:

“We are delighted to welcome ISH into the Sommet family of world-class hospitality education institutes. Together, we will be better able to address the industry’s need for specialised talent and expertise. Hospitality management and culinary arts aspirants in India and neighbouring countries will now be able to benefit from our combined expertise and knowledge and explore international career opportunities. This development brings two truly global education brands, École Ducasse and Les Roches, closer to home for Indian students.”

