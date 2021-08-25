Results Day Joy for Newtown College Students

NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) has been congratulating students on their results. In the face of another year disrupted by the global pandemic, the College achieved an incredible overall pass rate of 100 per cent.

Students at Newtown College have been celebrating as they received their Extended National Diploma results, with several students achieving the highest possible grade profile of triple distinction stars (D*D*D*) which is the equivalent to three A* at A Level. Many of the class of 2021 have secured places at top universities or got the qualifications to land their dream jobs.

Some of those students have been in touch to share with us their results and their journeys;

BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Public Services

Three students Kayleigh Goodban, Holly Brooke Jones and Darcy Lee Ogara all achieved D*D*D grades and Ross Pickering gained a D*DD.

Kayleigh is due to begin an apprenticeship at Newtown Hospital as a Health Care Assistant. Holly Brooke Jones has accepted a place at Liverpool John Moores University to study Adult Nursing.

Lecturers Ciaran Wheeldon and Nic Hughes said: “We are so proud of how hard the students have worked attending the online sessions and then putting in extra effort when they were able to come back into college in their allocated smaller groups. We wish them all good luck in their future careers, and remember to keep in touch”

BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business

Chloe Preece, 18 years old, has just achieved a D*DD.

Chloe said: “The Business course has helped me to look at businesses from different perspectives. I have been able to gain a strong knowledge and understanding of different businesses. By completing a wide variety of units it has given me an insight into different career options. The lecturers were always there to provide help and support. In September I am going to start the Business, Management and IT Degree at Brecon Beacons College. Possibly considering accountancy in the future.”

Lecturer Harriet Bailey said: “Chloe was a pleasure to teach throughout the two-year course. A very hardworking and motivated young lady who grew in confidence each term. Although it has been a tough period during the pandemic Chloe still excelled in all subjects with focus and determination whilst adapting to remote learning. We look forward to welcoming back Chloe and others who have chosen to stay with us to study on the Degree course at Brecon.”

UAL Level 2 Diploma in Art and Design

Emma Howarth from Welshpool and Evan Oldfield from Llandrindod Wells both attained distinctions on the UAL Level 2 course and both intend to continue on to the UAL Level 3 Diploma in Art and Design next year.

Lecturer Nia Newson said: “They have both demonstrated exceptional drawings skills and a great dedication to the course this year.”

Access to Higher Education Diploma in Health Care

Sarah Fletcher, a mature student from Newtown was pleased to pass the Access course having decided to take the course to make a complete career change from a 27-year career in hairdressing to become a midwife.

Sarah, who originally left school with no GCSEs is now working as a Health Care Assistant (HCA) in a social care setting and is applying for an HCA role in Wrexham maternity hospital and has not ruled out trying for a University place in the future after gaining some valuable work experience in the field first.

Sarah said: “All of the lecturers were very supportive and encouraging and as a small class group, we helped and supported each other during the really tough times that we had to endure due to Covid. Most of us on the course had families and part-time work to juggle which was difficult at times. I did achieve the grades required to become a midwife but unfortunately, I haven’t made it to University this year as it is a very competitive field, but I plan to retry after some work experience.” She added a word of encouragement to anyone thinking of doing the same saying: “If I can do this anyone can.”

Jo Thomas relocated to the area with her family in 2019 from Shropshire. She achieved a D*D*D.

Jo began the course after attending an open evening at Newtown College and finding out from tutors that she could fit in the course around school drop off and pick up times and that on completion you can progress onto university and study to become an Occupational Therapist, a role Jo had become interested in. She was also introduced to a lady from the PaCE program, who supported Jo to claim the costs of the childcare. Jo admits “this was a great help”.

“I feel that my overall confidence has grown throughout. I could see the progression I was making and the fact that even though it had been twenty years since I was in school, I could still learn and produce assignments of a good standard.”

“There was great support offered from the tutors, not just with their subject areas but advice on all aspects of the journey, for example, university applications and interviews. I also found that although the library was not as accessible as usual, if you emailed the librarians with any questions, they gave very helpful responses of where information could be found and useful websites to visit.”

“I believe the Access course has been a useful foundation for my next step to a BSC (Hons) Degree in Occupational Therapy and I’m really excited about the challenges ahead.”

Lecturer in Access to Higher Education in Health Care, Kate Preston said: “Both Sarah and Jo were students who were keen to learn, and this made teaching them a joy. It has been hard for the students this year with so much online learning and often other obstacles to negotiate such as family priorities and access to resources. The Access course is a great way back into higher education and as with Jo and Sarah, it can lead on to the next stage in your career. We wish Sarah all the best in her future career, she is so determined and has done so well to retrain. Jo is now also able to take the next step toward her dream job as an Occupational Therapist and has a place at Glyndwr University.”

BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma Health and Social Care

Victoria Cook (Tori) from Llanidloes, obtain a D*D*D*. Tori was delighted with her grades.

She reflected on her period of study referring to the challenges when the pandemic struck as “hard work and stressful to begin with as it was completely new. The first couple of weeks doing online learning I struggled to find motivation as I wasn’t in a classroom environment. However, after a few weeks, I started to enjoy learning online. During the two years at college, there were certain aspects of the course I struggled with however, my lecturers Kate, Debbie and Ian were understanding and helpful as they wanted you to do well and succeed to the best of your ability.”

Reflecting back on aspects of the course Tori enjoyed she said: “I was lucky enough to go on placement in Llanidloes birthing unit which I enjoyed as I was able to witness working within health care. This helped me to gain a good understanding of the different roles and responsibilities a midwife had.”

Lecturer Kate Preston said: “Tori always showed great initiative and wasn’t afraid to ask if she needed assistance. She worked very hard in lockdown and is quietly determined. Her extra effort has now reaped the rewards she deserves and we are so proud of her results. It also shows that even when things seem difficult the extra effort can pay off and we are pleased that she has been accepted to attend John Moore’s University in Liverpool. The Health and Social Care team at Newtown College wish all our students moving on this year all the best in their next endeavours.”

Mark Dacey, Chief Executive Officer and Principal of NPTC Group of Colleges said: “I am incredibly proud and humbled by the results we have achieved especially in what has been the most challenging time for our staff and students, in more ways than one. Staff have adapted and sometimes completely changed their teaching practices to engage students in a whole new way. In turn, our students have adapted to these challenges, showing their commitment. These results are a testament to the dedication of our staff and our students in unprecedented circumstances. I am happy to provide the most heartfelt congratulations not just from myself, but the Colleges’ Corporation Board and Senior Management Team.”