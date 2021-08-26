 
£1.6million partnership boosts opportunities for local care leavers

young people working

£1.6million partnership boosts opportunities for local care leavers with @1625ip through @YF_Foundation and @WestofEnglandCA

  • Young people, particularly those facing more disadvantages, are unfairly affected by the impact of the pandemic on the job market
  • Long-term youth unemployment is at a five year high
  • Reboot West project will support young care leavers in Bristol, Bath and North East Somerset, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset to find work 

 Today (August 26, 2021), West of England charity, 1625 Independent People (1625IP), is delighted to announce it has been awarded grant funding by Youth Futures Foundation and the West of England Combined Authority. The £1.6 million award includes £875,000 from Youth Futures and £720,000 from the Combined Authority. It secures the organisation’s ability to support over 150 young people who are leaving care to prepare for and find paid work, helping to tackle high youth unemployment. 

Building on the success of its’ existing youth employment and education work, 1625IP will extend its’ innovative Reboot West project until March 2025. It will work in partnership with the leaving care and employment and skills teams across four local authorities in Bristol, Bath and North East Somerset, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset, offering coaching, training and bespoke careers support underpinned by an innovative psychological approach. 

Youth Futures was established to find, fund, support and evaluate programmes that help young people from marginalised backgrounds move into meaningful work. However, the economic impact of the pandemic has hit young people’s prospects hard. The latest Universal Credit statistics show that 450,000 16 to 24-year-olds are currently listed as ‘searching for work’ – nearly double the figure in March 2020. Meanwhile, long-term youth unemployment (defined as being unemployed for more than six months) has reached its highest level in five years. 

The disrupted job market makes it harder still for young people facing disadvantages. While local authorities are responsible for co-ordinating support for young people leaving care, the West of England Combined Authority is responsible for boosting the region’s employment and skills system. This project’s partnership approach means young care leavers will benefit from the Combined Authority’s relationships with employers to find supportive work placements. 

Anna Smee, CEO, Youth Futures said:

“Young care leavers are more likely to become disengaged from the labour market because of lack of support at transition points in their life. They may have additional emotional and wellbeing needs that need to be met to build confidence, skills and move into paid employment. That’s why we’re supporting 1625IP’s holistic approach. We’re committed to investing in potential to identify ‘what works’ to initiate new ways of working that could be scaled up nationally. This exciting partnership with West of England Combined Authority and its partner councils will provide vital opportunities for care leavers and deliver our vision.” 

Dan Norris, West of England Mayor said:

“As a ‘jobs first’ Metro Mayor, I’m determined to ensure that everyone in our region is given the opportunities and support they need to begin and secure a good career, whatever their situation is. I’m proud to lead the West of England Combined Authority which is helping to provide worthwhile projects like Reboot West and get more people into work.” 

Jordyn, a young person on the Reboot West project said:

“My Reboot Coach nurtured me and helped me to regain my confidence and independence, as well as helping me to build up my self-worth and self-respect to prepare me for my future career. I have been so lucky to experience care in such a beautiful and fulfilling way, not only with the support of Reboot but also with support from past carers and with the support of my family.” 

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol said:

I am thrilled the innovative Reboot West project has received this significant boost in funding to ensure we are continuing to support care leavers and help them access high quality learning, training and employment. 

“Young people have been hugely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of their education, employment and overall wellbeing. This funding will extend the project’s vital work at this critical time and offer an holistic approach for young people. The programme will help ensure care leavers are offered the best possible start in their professional lives; gaining the support and skills they need to thrive and prosper in adulthood.” 

Cllr Sam Bromiley, South Gloucestershire Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said:

“I’m delighted to see 1625IP receive this funding which will help them continue to offer their excellent support to young people across the region through Reboot West. We know how important it is to prevent feelings of isolation and provide care leavers with the emotional and practical support, education and training they need to lead successful, independent lives. Through partnership working we are able to combine our resources and ensure that we’re giving care leavers the best possible opportunities as they begin their lives after care. We have a long-standing relationship with 1625IP and look forward to continuing to see improved outcomes for care leavers across the area.” 

Councillor Dine Romero, cabinet member for Children and Young People, Communities and Culture at Bath & North East Somerset Council said: 

“This is fantastic news.  The programme has supported a number of young people across Bath and North East Somerset into training and employment and this significant funding boost will ensure many more care leavers are given the best possible opportunities to lead successful, independent lives and achieve their potential after care.” 

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, North Somerset Council Executive Member for Children’s Services and Lifelong Learning, said:

“We in North Somerset are delighted by this funding. We have a strong commitment to working with 16-25 year olds and are proud to have been part of Reboot from the start. Our Care Leavers really value the support they have received to achieve in education, employment and training (EET) through having a Reboot Worker. 

“Long term sustainably is a key feature of Reboot to ensure maintained progress so Care Leavers always have someone to support them. By meeting the Care Leaver, getting to know them and understanding where they are in their Career Pathway, the Reboot Worker ensures an action plan that’s well thought-out, personalised, and long term. Reboot Workers understand the many challenges faced by Care Leavers and recognise that small steps with support are often the starting point to full time employment, education or training. 

“During Covid many Care Leavers have experienced intense isolation and Reboot has been creative in building confidence and motivation to get back on track with their EET action plans. By working in partnership with employers and learning institutions, Reboot has been able to get priority opportunities for Care Leavers, this is particularly something we look forward to developing further through our economic development work.” 

Dom Wood, CEO, 1625 Independent People said:

“We are delighted to have received such significant support from the West of England Combined Authority and the Youth Futures Foundation. Young people leaving care are hugely talented and we are determined that they can access jobs, education and training so they can succeed in life. This is a partnership with 1625ip coaches working alongside local authority leaving care teams, employers and training providers, with the success of our approach being a credit to everyone involved, and most importantly to the young people who have shown such strength and perseverance through these hard times. This funding provides a huge opportunity to support more care leavers into employment and we will be working closely with employers, colleges, local authorities, the voluntary sector and training providers to ensure that opportunities are meaningful and supportive”.

 

