College to host GB celebration event in aid of war veterans charity

The inaugural British International Tattoo

A CELEBRATION of Great Britain in aid of a national charity for war veterans will be hosted by Coleg Cambria (@colegcambria) in the coming weeks.

The inaugural British International Tattoo and trade exhibition for businesses is to be held at the college’s Yale site in Wrexham over two days from Saturday October 2.

Producer Gareth Butler says the Grove Park Road location is perfect for the event given its cutting-edge facilities and location offering close ties with the North West and neighbouring Welsh counties.

He has been working to bring A Slice of Great Britain to life, and is set to welcome marching bands, dancers and musicians including Rhos Male Voice Choir, The British International Tattoo Pipes and Drums, Highland dancer Claire Harvey and Mersey Morris Men.

Gareth said “I am delighted that, despite the difficulties we have all faced over the past 18 months, we are still in a position to be able to stage a show that will serve as an exciting introduction to what we have planned for our full tattoo in 2022.

“I am immensely proud of our cast and crew and hope that you enjoy being entertained by the best of British (and further afield) that we have on display.

“By supporting our concert, you will be allowing our wonderful dancers, singers, bands and choirs to do what they do best, showing off the skills that they have been forced to keep under wraps due to the pandemic.”

Donations will be made to The Not Forgotten Association, an organisation working to support veterans and combat isolation and loneliness amongst the Armed Forces community for the last 100 years.

Chief Executive Brigadier James Stopford said: “We are delighted they have chosen to support The Not Forgotten as not only are military concerts and tattoos an important part of UK culture, their motto fits perfectly with what the charity strives to achieve – Hospitalitatem Honorare - to entertain and honour. We very much look forward to being a part of this celebration.”

