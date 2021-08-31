 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

One million children in poverty miss out on free school meals in the UK

Details
Hits: 239
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A new report from Child Poverty Action Group (@CPAGUK) and Covid Realities shows that 36% (about 1 million) of all school-aged children in poverty in the UK are not entitled to a free meal at school. The analysis shows that despite a rise in the number of children claiming FSMs between March 2020 and March 2021, restrictive eligibility criteria still prevent many in poverty from accessing any form of free school meal provision. 

Households on universal credit in England and Wales must earn less than £7,400 a year to be eligible for free school meals, regardless of the number of children in the family. In Scotland, they must earn less than £7,320, while in Northern Ireland, the threshold is higher at £14,000. These low limits on income mean that many children from working families are in poverty but unable to access free school meals.

While the majority of children in poverty who don’t qualify for free school meals are in England (due to its much larger population), all four nations have a concerning proportion of children in poverty missing out. In Wales, 42% (55,000) of children in poverty miss out; in England, 37% (900,000); in Scotland, 17% (25,000); and in Northern Ireland, 22% (20,000).

The report identifies three factors that affect the number of children in poverty in each nation who are ineligible for free school meals:

  • The eligibility criteria for means-tested FSMs
  • The provision of universal FSMs (e.g. for infants in England)
  • The underlying child poverty rate in that nation

Low-income parents participating in the Covid Realities research project shared their experience of free school meals to inform the report, and helped to develop recommendations. All parents whose children receive FSMs said they value that provision highly, and said it made a “huge difference” to family life. Those whose children did not receive free school meals highlighted barriers to eligibility including being in receipt of working tax credit.

Child Poverty Action Group and Covid Realities participants are making an urgent call to extend means-tested FSMs to everyone on universal credit or equivalent benefits. CPAG estimates this would cost £700 million per year. In addition, FSM should be extended to all families with no recourse to public funds (NRPF).

The authors are also recommending a move towards universal free school meals for all children in the UK, stating the numerous benefits of this approach, including increased take-up and reduced stigma. CPAG estimates that universal free school meals for all children in the UK would cost £1.75 billion. As a smaller step towards that, they recommend following the Scottish government’s lead by extending universal free school meals to all primary school pupils in the rest of the UK. CPAG estimates this would cost £770 million per year.

'A huge honour' - College student chosen for City of Culture role
Sector News
A Coventry College (@coventrycollege) student is looking forward to he
Management award helps secure promotions for College candidates
Sector News
Borders College (@BordersCollege) candidates Douglas McBeath and Paul
Building up his art portfolio
Sector News
Former art and design student Emmanuel Oreyeni has seen his art appear

Child Poverty Action Group and Covid Realities participants are also calling for better support for family finances throughout the year by addressing the inadequacy of the social security system. This would help families during pinch points like the holidays, when many families have to rely on support schemes to make ends meet. In the short term, the authors are calling for the planned £20 cut to universal credit to be abandoned.

Kate Anstey, UK Cost of the School Day lead at Child Poverty Action Group, said:

“It should be an outrage that so many children in poverty aren’t allowed a free school meal. We know what a huge difference these meals can make to struggling families who are at their wits’ end. It’s high time we gave them one less thing to worry about – that’s why we’re calling for urgent changes to the rules so all families on a low income can get this daily support.” 

Dr Maddy Power, Co-Investigator of the Covid Realities project, said:

“Listening to parents and carers living on a low income it is evident the important difference that free school meals can make to family finances but also the hardship caused when families, despite living in poverty, miss out on this essential support. Parents and carers are clear that ultimately the only dignified and fair solution is universal free school meals for all children in the UK. In the short-term, however, change is needed urgently to ensure that all families living on a low income are entitled to free school meals.”

Emma, a Covid Realities participant, said:

“My son was entitled to free school meals as he was in the age bracket for it [to qualify for universal infant FSM in England]. Now he’s older he won’t be getting free school meals so that is extra expenses I need to find on top of a new school uniform and two other children also starting nursery for the first time. We won’t receive free school meals because of our income, yet we are classed as on a low income. It doesn’t make sense to me at all and it just adds that added expense on top of the £20 lifeline being taken away. I feel as though I’m being hit from both angles.”

Quotes from Covid Realities participants:

Barriers to FSM eligibility:

“We as a family would be better off not getting working tax credit as that stops us being entitled to free school meals, yet we pay over triple the amount we receive in working tax credit on school meals… really makes me wonder how many more people don’t get free school meals due to a tiny amount of working tax credits!” (Nova)

Parents valuing FSM:

“I think a lot of people think free school meals means that you’re not managing... all of our kids deserve the same start and so they [free school meals] make a big big difference to us.” (Lois)

Stigma of claiming FSM:

“I do not currently receive free school meals for my daughter, although I believe I would be entitled to this as I am a single parent in receipt of ESA due to severe mental health issues, mainly due to being embarrassed and the stigma involved for her at school.” (Erik)

You may also be interested in these articles:

'A huge honour' - College student chosen for City of Culture role
Sector News
A Coventry College (@coventrycollege) student is looking forward to he
Management award helps secure promotions for College candidates
Sector News
Borders College (@BordersCollege) candidates Douglas McBeath and Paul
Tips for Returning to College After the Lockdown
Sector News
COVID-19 caused all types of changes in the lives of people young and
Work to begin on new student designed Kirkcaldy bistro
Sector News
Work will begin at the end of this month on a new bistro at Fife Colle
Building up his art portfolio
Sector News
Former art and design student Emmanuel Oreyeni has seen his art appear
What will be the five biggest growth areas in education in the coming decade?
Sector News
#ASUGSVSummit - @ASU+GSV 2021 Global Summit on the Future of Digital L
Portland Pathways up for Prestigious National Award
Sector News
As proud winners of the East Midlands Chamber Community Impact Award i
Institute of Hospitality welcomes Government's support for expansion of The Clink Kitchen Programme
Sector News
The Institute of Hospitality (@IoH_Online), the only international pro
Gower College Swansea and Cardiff University partner to upskill Wales’ engineering industry
Sector News
A Welsh Government backed partnership between Gower College Swansea (@
Leeds Trinity University graduates receive Psychology award for research excellence
Sector News
Two Leeds Trinity University graduates have received an award for acad
OU and BFI announce new partnership with programme of short film courses
Sector News
The British Film Institute (BFI) @BFI and The Open University (OU) @Op
College to host GB celebration event in aid of war veterans charity
Sector News
A CELEBRATION of Great Britain in aid of a national charity for war ve

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6001)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page