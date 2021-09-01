 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

No phone zone: Over half of parents call for schools to ban mobile phones - Uswitch research

Details
Hits: 608
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Over half of parents (57%) now support banning mobile phones at school[1] — with the figure growing from 49% just two years ago[2], according to @UswitchUK, the comparison and switching service.

Three quarters of parents (74%) believe that banning the use of mobile phones in schools would stop their children from being distracted, while three in five (61%) say a ban would go a long way towards reducing bullying[3]. Parents of children in primary school are more likely to call for a ban, with 69% believing that schools should be a no phone zone, compared to 48% of parents with children in secondary education[1]. 

With a Government-enforced nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools potentially on the horizon, over seven million parents say their child’s school has already taken measures to implement a crackdown on mobile devices in the classroom[8]. 

Not all parents support the ban though, with the research showing that nearly four million parents (27%) believe a strict zero tolerance approach on mobile phones could be detrimental to their child’s education[5]. Meanwhile, three quarters of parents (76%) are worried that banning mobile phones at school would make it more difficult for their child to contact them in an emergency[5]. 

Additionally, the vast majority of parents (82%) believe that the decision to enforce a ban on devices should ultimately come from the headteacher[9].

In schools where a ban on mobile phones is already in force, one in six pupils (16%) have to surrender them to teachers at the beginning of the day, while nearly half (43%) are trusted to keep their phone switched off[10].

High school children across the UK continue to take expensive gadgets to school, with 84% of pupils carrying a smartphone[6], 19% bringing in a laptop to aid with online learning and 17% taking in a tablet[6].

Children in secondary education take an average of £327 worth of tech with them to school, while students aged 17-18 are carrying the most in their bag at £457[7]. 

Uswitch.com is offering advice to parents on how they can keep their children safe when taking their smartphone to school. 

Ernest Doku, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, comments:

“In the digital age we live in, smartphones can be a useful gateway for our children to become more tech-savvy. Not only this, but they are now essential gadgets for keeping in touch with friends and family.

Property Awards shortlist â€˜heraldsâ€™ a new chapter for Hawick Eco Room
Sector News
The @BordersCollege STEM Hub Eco Room, based in Hawick, has been short
Lights, Camera, Archive! NFTS Opens Vaults To 50 Years Of Film
Sector News
As part of its 50th Anniversary celebrations throughout 2021, The Nati
GitHub launches new digital campus for 1.7M+ student dev community
Sector News
The GitHub (@github) Education Team would like to welcome the student

“It’s no surprise that so many pupils are taking phones and other pieces of tech to school with them. But with a nationwide ban in the offing, it is important that parents are aware of their school’s policy regarding phones. 

“With so many parents believing that a ban on mobile phones could be a good thing, it is clear that there are growing concerns about the harmful impacts tech could bring to children.

“Speaking to your child’s mobile network and setting up adequate parental controls on their phone can go a long way towards monitoring activity and many providers now switch on adult content filters by default when you take out a contract.”

 

Opinium surveyed a sample of 1,002 UK parents from the 20th to 24th August 2021. Results were weighted to reflect a nationally representative criteria of parents.

1. Respondents were asked ‘would you support your child’s school banning mobile phones?’, 57% of parents said ‘yes’. 69% of parents whose eldest child is in primary school support a ban, whereas 48% of parents whose eldest child is in secondary school believe in banning mobile phones in school.

2. Uswitch: Half of parents want schools to ban mobile phones as children take £2.3 billion worth of gadgets to class every day. 49% of parents supported a ban in 2019. 

3. Respondents were asked ‘to what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statements?’, 74% of parents agreed with the statement ‘banning mobile phones would stop children being distracted at school’ and 61% of parents agreed that ‘banning mobile phones at school would reduce the level of bullying that goes on’.

4. All respondents who support a mobile ban in schools were asked ‘What are your reasons for supporting a ban on mobile phones in schools?’, 236 parents said ‘there is pressure on children to have premium phones’, 236 out of the sample of 1,002 parents = 24%

5. Respondents were asked ‘to what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statements?’, 27% of parents said that ‘banning mobile phones at school would harm my child’s education’. 27% of 14,405,000 parents = 3,889,350. Meanwhile, 76% of parents said that ‘banning mobile phones at school would stop my child from being able to contact me in case of an emergency’.

6. Respondents were asked ‘which electronic devices do your child generally take to school?’, 84% of parents with high school age children said ‘smartphone’, while 19% said ‘laptop computer’ and 15% said ‘tablet (iPad or similar)’ 

7. Respondents were asked ‘on average, what do you think is the combined value of the gadgets your child takes to school every day in their school bag?’, for parents with children attending secondary school, the average total was £327. For parents with children aged 17-18, the average total was £457.

8. Respondents were asked ‘has your child’s school already got a mobile phone ban in place?’, 51% of parents had a net ‘yes’ response. There are 14,405,000 parents of dependent children in the UK. 51% of 14,405,000 = 7,346,550 parents who say that their child’s school has already implemented a mobile phone ban. 

9. Respondents were asked ‘to what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statements?’, 82% of parents said that ‘I think the headteacher should have the authority to decide if there is a mobile phone ban in a school’.

10. Respondents were asked ‘has your child’s school already got a mobile phone ban in place?’ of the parents who said that there was a mobile phone ban in place, 16% said ‘my child has to hand their phone to their teacher at the beginning of the day’, while 43% said ‘my child has to turn off their phone at the beginning of the day’.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Property Awards shortlist ‘heralds’ a new chapter for Hawick Eco Room
Sector News
The @BordersCollege STEM Hub Eco Room, based in Hawick, has been short
Lights, Camera, Archive! NFTS Opens Vaults To 50 Years Of Film
Sector News
As part of its 50th Anniversary celebrations throughout 2021, The Nati
Student Loans Company urges students in Wales to prepare for payment
Sector News
SLC is supporting students to get ready for the first student finance
The Ultimate Student Dinner Coming to Pembrokeshire College
Sector News
A celebration dinner is being served at Pembrokeshire College (@PembsC
Amazon announces Career Day 2021, one of the biggest free virtual recruiting events in the UK
Sector News
Amazon (@AmazonNewsUK) today announced that it is hiring for 2,500 ope
Plymouth University works alongside plant therapy brand at new £1million research facility in Cornwall
Sector News
Scientists from the University of Plymouth (@PlymUni) are working alon
Back to School and College: Experts underline the importance of minimising disruption
Sector News
Experts agree that it is important for young people go back to schools
MPCT earns royal approval
Sector News
A military training organisation, which has helped 20,000 young people
Plymouth College of Art MA student wins summer residency at Canonteign Falls
Sector News
MA Printmaking student Helen Skidmore has won a summer residency at De
GitHub launches new digital campus for 1.7M+ student dev community
Sector News
The GitHub (@github) Education Team would like to welcome the student
Landmark partnership between catering colleges, industry and The Chefs’ Forum
Sector News
The Perfect Partner for Catering Education The Chefs’ Forum and Neil
Murals to inspire action to protect biodiversity in national art competition
Sector News
London, 1 September 2021: Young people are being called on to submit d

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6014)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page