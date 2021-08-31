 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How to reduce levels of absenteeism in the workplace this winter

Details
Hits: 169
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Experts predict a perfect storm for levels of absenteeism rocketing this winter not just down to rising levels of coronavirus and Long Covid. Leading microbiologists are also predicting a harsh flu season, partly down to very low levels of flu transmission in 2020. Couple that with cases of anxiety and depression brought on by the pandemic and it’s highly likely that absenteeism will soar as we head into winter.   

For businesses that have felt the pressure and pinned hopes on a return to normal office working, it could be a very difficult winter, with much higher-than-average numbers of staff off sick. 

Here Dr D. L. Webber, a microbiologist with over 50 years’ experience, and Steve Whittall, Group Research and Development Director at Airdri, a leading supplier of air sanitisation technology outline some steps that businesses could take to reduce levels of absence this winter.  

We also spoke to employers about the measures they have in place to help combat absenteeism in 2021.  

Focus on Workplace Air Quality  

Dr Webber begins:

“Buildings play a critical role in reducing, or conversely exacerbating, the spread of airborne infectious diseases.”  

“Building-related interventions have been shown to reduce the spread of many other airborne infectious diseases, including severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), tuberculosis, measles, and crucially, influenza.  

“Enhanced outdoor air ventilation has been recorded to reduce influenza and tuberculosis transmission in hospitals and school buildings. Upper-room ultraviolet (UV) germicidal irradiation also substantially reduced the spread of measles in a school during an epidemic. It is becoming apparent that ventilation and potentially air cleaning, are key components of risk reduction strategies for airborne infectious diseases (including COVID-19).” 

Steve Whittall of Airdri added: 

“Current ventilation and air cleaning standards were designed for comfort, controlling temperature, pollutants, and odours. They are not fit for purpose when it comes to preventing airborne infectious disease transmission. 

“As a result, most buildings are not designed in a manner that supports the rapid removal of infectious respiratory viruses. The Government advice during the pandemic focused on opening windows to allow fresh air to circulate, but as we head into the colder months this is neither practical nor desirable. 

“Portable air cleaners with high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration have been suggested as a solution. Where this technology can significantly increase the clean air supply, all the air in the room must pass through the filter for it to be purified; some viruses are so small they flow straight through the filters and escape back into the air.” 

Steve continued:

First of its kind initiative to ensure developers create skills, training and employment opportunities for local people
Sector News
A new partnership between Preston City Council and Calico Enterprise L
Young military recruit awarded British Empire Medal
Sector News
A YOUNG military recruit with Aspergerâ€™s syndrome has been granted a
Imperial alumnus announced as President of the British Science Association
Sector News
The British Science Association (BSA) has announced that Imperial alum

“Another solution would be the installation of air sanitisation units such as the SteraSpace range from Airdri, which effectively remove viruses, bacteria, mould, fungi and odours by combining three technologies to emit a stream of disinfecting plasma into the air.” 

Reducing the numbers of ‘working unwell’ 

Presenteeism is defined as the ‘act of showing up to work without being productive’ and it is endemic in UK workplace culture. A recent study found: 

•More than half of ‘deskless’ workers have gone into work while unwell because they could not afford to take time off

•A survey of 1,500 people found that over half (55%) had struggled into work unwell

In the case of illness, encouraging staff to attend work when feeling ill, even if not intentional, is actually likely to escalate rates of absence, as explained by Steve Whittall: “Pre-pandemic there was a prevailing ‘stiff upper lip’ attitude to attending work when sick in many workplaces. Employees would feel duty bound to come into the workplace when they weren’t feeling 100%, whether for financial reasons or because of a cultural ideology that frowns upon taking time off.  

“It’s a false economy, that working unwell will likely pass the illness around the workplace, resulting in more sick days for the entire team. If companies really want to reduce the number of days lost through staff sickness, attitudes to presenteeism need to change.” 

Air and Surface Cleaning Technology 

As the country steps out of coronavirus restrictions, and employees move from working from home, back to the office, the dreaded common cold and flu viruses will be out in force with everyone mingling in unventilated workspaces. Many Brits have escaped the flu season this last year due to self-isolation and minimal mixing, however come the winter, sickness and absenteeism will surely rise again.  

Lauren McCabe from Airdri (www.airdri.com), explains how an innovative piece of technology can help keep absences low when we return to work:

“We often think of colds and flu viruses as being something confined to one person, that if you sit next to them in the office, you’re likely to catch the lurgy too.  

“But actually, when it comes to spreading bacteria it’s all about the air and surfaces. Some workplaces can be a hotbed for bacteria as they house hundreds of people, touching the same surfaces and breathing the same, stagnant air day in, day out. However, there are products that are proven to reduce the spread of infectious diseases. SteraSpace works to tackle the germs and bacteria in the air by continuously emitting a plasma, which sanitises the air in workspaces and cleanses the surfaces it falls onto. 

“The SteraSpace technology was used in an NHS call centre, which sees colleagues come through the door 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using the SteraSpace units resulted in absences dropping by 42%, with reports of less complaints of colds, flu, stomach bugs and breathing related illnesses. This saved the employer £213,704 in sickness cover over three months.” 

When independently tested in an office environment at the headquarters of Service Electrical Distributors Ltd there was found to be a 78% reduction in bacteria after only two weeks of operating the SteraSpace unit.   

Marc Redfern at Service Electrical Distributors Ltd. said:

“I was extremely impressed with the results and will be recommending it to my customers for their own offices. I think everybody should have one, especially working in the times we are.” 

Focus on mental health support systems. 

Adam Bennett from Digital ID (www.digitalid.co.uk), Experts in ID Card Printing & Access Control, talks about how introducing Mental Health First Aiders has helped reduce absences across the business:

“Mental health initiatives have risen drastically in the past five years, but it’s this year more than ever when we’ve really needed them – and not just cupcakes on Blue Monday, but real, hands-on practices in place to help support our colleagues through these incredibly difficult times, and beyond.  

“As a company with over 100 employees, we have formed a team of Mental Health First Aiders, who are thoroughly trained in how to support colleagues who may be struggling, how to recognise the signs and what to do in a mental health emergency. The team offers a listening ear and acts as the main port-of-call for colleagues who need a bit of extra support. We’ve found it really helps colleagues to be more open and honest, thus reducing the number of days they phone in sick and helping us to support individuals better.”  

2021 will again look very different from past years, but with these tips, correct processes in place and a few workplace initiatives, employers can help keep absences to a minimum and productivity levels will again rise back to where they were pre-pandemic. 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

First of its kind initiative to ensure developers create skills, training and employment opportunities for local people
Sector News
A new partnership between Preston City Council and Calico Enterprise L
Young military recruit awarded British Empire Medal
Sector News
A YOUNG military recruit with Asperger’s syndrome has been granted a
Imperial alumnus announced as President of the British Science Association
Sector News
The British Science Association (BSA) has announced that Imperial alum
Scotland’s colleges overtake digital ambitions during pandemic
Sector News
Today, CDN (@ColDevNet) published new research into the impact of the
WORLD LITERACY FOUNDATION LAUNCHES GLOBAL READ-A-THON FOR INTERNATIONAL LITERACY DAY
Sector News
WLF WORKS TO COMBAT ILLITERACY THROUGH A FUN AND ENGAGING PROGRAMME OF
College of Sanctuary honour for Gower College Swansea
Sector News
Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) has been officially recognise
'A huge honour' - College student chosen for City of Culture role
Sector News
A Coventry College (@coventrycollege) student is looking forward to he
A Lost Generation: Secondary School Parents Set to spend £24 Billion on Tutors as Students a Year Behind on Education
Sector News
With back to school this September, new research from @Tutorful, the e
Parents back longer school day for more sport and drama, new poll reveals
Sector News
Most parents back radical new plans to extend the school day to give m
RM announces a new five year extension with the WMG Academy Trust
Sector News
WMG Academy Trust awards RM (@RMEducation) a five-year contract extens
Tech investors back coding start-up Rocket Academy to address global talent shortage
Sector News
Marquee tech investors back coding bootcamp start-up Rocket Academy to
Management award helps secure promotions for College candidates
Sector News
Borders College (@BordersCollege) candidates Douglas McBeath and Paul

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 31 minutes ago

Parents back longer school day for more sport and drama, new poll reveals: Most parents back radical new plans to e… https://t.co/B3kBB3LCVo
View Original Tweet

College Development Network (CDN)
College Development Network (CDN) has published a new article: Scotland’s colleges overtake digital ambitions during pandemic 2 hours 18 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: 'A huge honour' - College student chosen for City of Culture role 3 hours 7 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6001)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page