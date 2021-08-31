 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

First of its kind initiative to ensure developers create skills, training and employment opportunities for local people

Details
Hits: 157
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A new partnership between Preston City Council and Calico Enterprise Ltd has been given cabinet approval to ensure developers create demonstrable impact in local communities by using local suppliers and creating skills, training and employment opportunities for local people.

The partnership will provide an innovative end-to-end process for the implementation and monitoring of the Central Lancashire Employment and Skills Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) - introduced with the aim of generating significant ‘added value’ benefits to the residents of Lancashire.

Preston City Council will use planning conditions to ensure that major construction activity delivers real benefit to local suppliers and residents. Calico Enterprise Ltd, part of the Calico Group, will provide the Council with additional resources, expertise and experience to ensure the outcomes are achieved and reported back to the council.

Calico Enterprise Ltd will use its extensive experience and long-standing relationships with construction companies, training providers, DWP and local charities to ensure all parties work together to maximum social value for local people.

Jane Smith, Partnership Manager at Calico Enterprise Ltd said, “We have worked extensively with Preston City Council to support them to use their planning powers to create opportunities for local people. We are delighted that we have now received the go-ahead from cabinet to ensure that local supply chains and residents benefit from the opportunities that major construction developments can bring.

As a company, we’re committed to creating genuine opportunities for local people to gain skills and access employment. This service will help ensure that developers meet their commitments to creating these opportunities and achieve maximum impact in their communities.”

Councillor David Borrow, the cabinet member for planning and regulation, added, “We’re very happy to be working with Calico on this new partnership and we welcome their support and expertise in this important aspect of demonstrating responsible planning and development.

“Fundamentally, this will help with addressing the national skills shortage across the country by ensuring that developers in this region work with local employers and training providers on specific skill sets and training, and to consider creating apprenticeships.”

Young military recruit awarded British Empire Medal
Sector News
A YOUNG military recruit with Aspergerâ€™s syndrome has been granted a
Imperial alumnus announced as President of the British Science Association
Sector News
The British Science Association (BSA) has announced that Imperial alum
College of Sanctuary honour for Gower College Swansea
Sector News
Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) has been officially recognise

You may also be interested in these articles:

Young military recruit awarded British Empire Medal
Sector News
A YOUNG military recruit with Asperger’s syndrome has been granted a
Imperial alumnus announced as President of the British Science Association
Sector News
The British Science Association (BSA) has announced that Imperial alum
Scotland’s colleges overtake digital ambitions during pandemic
Sector News
Today, CDN (@ColDevNet) published new research into the impact of the
How to reduce levels of absenteeism in the workplace this winter
Sector News
Experts predict a perfect storm for levels of absenteeism rocketing th
WORLD LITERACY FOUNDATION LAUNCHES GLOBAL READ-A-THON FOR INTERNATIONAL LITERACY DAY
Sector News
WLF WORKS TO COMBAT ILLITERACY THROUGH A FUN AND ENGAGING PROGRAMME OF
College of Sanctuary honour for Gower College Swansea
Sector News
Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) has been officially recognise
'A huge honour' - College student chosen for City of Culture role
Sector News
A Coventry College (@coventrycollege) student is looking forward to he
A Lost Generation: Secondary School Parents Set to spend £24 Billion on Tutors as Students a Year Behind on Education
Sector News
With back to school this September, new research from @Tutorful, the e
Parents back longer school day for more sport and drama, new poll reveals
Sector News
Most parents back radical new plans to extend the school day to give m
RM announces a new five year extension with the WMG Academy Trust
Sector News
WMG Academy Trust awards RM (@RMEducation) a five-year contract extens
Tech investors back coding start-up Rocket Academy to address global talent shortage
Sector News
Marquee tech investors back coding bootcamp start-up Rocket Academy to
Management award helps secure promotions for College candidates
Sector News
Borders College (@BordersCollege) candidates Douglas McBeath and Paul

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 31 minutes ago

Parents back longer school day for more sport and drama, new poll reveals: Most parents back radical new plans to e… https://t.co/B3kBB3LCVo
View Original Tweet

College Development Network (CDN)
College Development Network (CDN) has published a new article: Scotland’s colleges overtake digital ambitions during pandemic 2 hours 18 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: 'A huge honour' - College student chosen for City of Culture role 3 hours 7 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6001)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page