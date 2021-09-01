 
CLIMATE SAVERS TOP TRUMPS

Details
Primary school pupils can now save the planet with Climate Savers Top Trumps in partnership with NatWest

NatWest has launched a new initiative to help engage primary schoolchildren and schools across the UK in the climate change debate.

Across the country and through its NatWest (@NatWestGroup), Royal Bank of Scotland (@RBS_Help) and Ulster Bank brands (@UlsterBank), the bank is offering schools up to £15,000 to support their own climate change project and have their work shown to world leaders at the COP26 climate change conference in November.

The bank is partnering with Top Trumps, one of Britain’s best-known childhood games, to create the competition, MoneySense Climate Savers Top Trumps. 

Starting today and running until September 30, the competition is asking primary school pupils to design Top Trumps cards that show actions that have a positive impact on the planet and perhaps save money, for example, switching to a reusable water bottle or using second-hand books.

How the competition works

Pupils will use the provided worksheet, come up with the action, draw a picture, write a short description and then decide on the stat categories. The stat categories are:

  • Environmental Impact - what is the overall impact on the planet?

  • How Easy - how easy is the action to do?

  • Money Saving - how much money does it save?

  • Feel-Good Factor - how does this action make you feel?

The competition aims to motivate young people to play their part in tackling climate change and help give an international issue local relevance.

What schools will win

Of the schools taking part, 26 winning ideas will feature in an exclusive deck of cards, with the winning pupils having the opportunity to share their ideas in a film to be shown at COP26  in Glasgow this November. The bank is principal partner of the climate summit.

In addition, teachers who enter their pupils into the Climate Savers competition have an opportunity to win up to £15,000 for their school, for an environmentally sustainable project as well as a host of other sustainable prizes.

TV presenter Ade Adepitan is fronting the campaign, encouraging teachers to get involved through various digital activities, including hosting a MoneySense Climate Savers virtual assembly for the bank – to be launched in primary schools ahead of COP26.

About the initiative

The campaign builds on the bank’s MoneySense programme, which, for more than two decades, has been teaching financial skills to young people. It follows the 2020 launch of the bank’s Island Saver game – a video game built for games consoles and mobiles themed around building money skills. 

NatWest Group Chief Financial Officer Katie Murray, said: “The importance of understanding money from a young age is something that NatWest has always prioritised. 

“Our MoneySense programme has equipped generations of children across the country with the skills to be financially fit for the future.

“With COP26 a matter of months away and the bank as principal partner, we wanted to help the current generation of schoolchildren understand that saving money and saving the planet has a crossover – but do it in a fun way.

“We hope that Climate Savers Top Trumps will help do that and also make children from every corner of the UK feel engaged and interested in COP26, and provide them with the knowledge and motivation to make positive changes today which will help improve the world for everyone in the future.”

How schools can get involved

To get involved in MoneySense Climate Savers Top Trumps, children, parents or guardians must go through their child’s school.

For more information visit: 

https://natwest.mymoneysense.com/climate-savers/

https://rbs.mymoneysense.com/climate-savers/

https://ulsterbankni.mymoneysense.com/climate-savers/

More info on COP 26

COP26 is the 2021 United Nations annual climate change conference. COP stands for Conference of the Parties. Parties are the signatories of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – a treaty agreed in 1994 which has 197 Parties (196 countries and the EU). The 2021 conference is being hosted by the UK in Glasgow, with Italy as host partners. This will be the 26th meeting of the Parties, which is why it’s called COP26. United Nations climate change conferences are among the largest international meetings in the world. The negotiations between governments are complex and involve officials from every country in the world, as well as representatives from civil society and the global news media.

