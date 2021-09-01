 
IT Provider Celebrates Flourishing Apprenticeship Scheme

Following record-breaking GCSE and A-Level results across the UK, with 30% of students achieving grade 7 or above at GCSE and 44.8% of pupils getting A* of A grades at A-Level, IT specialists Osiris IT are now accepting new applications for their highly acclaimed apprenticeship scheme.

Now that results day has arrived, many Year 11s are looking to confirm their places at college or sixth form, and there have been an unrivalled number of university applications this year, leaving many universities struggling to offer enough places.

However, university and college are not the only options available to GCSE and A-Level school leavers. Across the country, there are many businesses offering fantastic entry-level apprenticeships to give students an immediate start in the workplace.

Osiris IT, a Managed Services and IT Support provider based in Norwich has been doing ground-breaking work supporting school leavers of all ages with apprenticeship opportunities for several years.

Of all apprentices recruited by Osiris IT, 100% have passed their course, and 71% still work for the business, with many now in management-level roles. Unlike many apprenticeship schemes, Osiris IT delivers a program of continued development, with the opportunity to progress to level 6 and beyond.

Currently, 10 out of Osiris IT’s 11 staff members are undertaking or have completed some form of apprenticeship training, and the opportunities are continuous with the team always looking for new talent.

"I joined Osiris IT straight from school and it is honestly the best decision I have made yet!”, says Harrison, a Current Digital and Technology Solutions Apprentice at Osiris IT. “Everyone at the company is so supportive and I wouldn’t be where I am today if I had chosen to go down the college and university route”.

Osiris IT specialises in providing outsourced IT support, partnering with businesses and organisations of all shapes and sizes to bring them personalised, expert advice that is jargon-free and simple to understand.

"When I started my own business, I wanted to support people like me who would really come into their own in a more practical environment. Where they can practise what they are learning on a daily basis”, says Managing Director Phillip Roffe on why the apprenticeship scheme is so important to Osiris IT. 

“The main benefits I have seen are low turnover of staff, highly motivated staff, qualified and experienced staff members with a company ethos of learning and personal development”, he continues.

As a business, Osiris IT is not just dedicated to supporting school leavers but also small and start-up charities. The team often donates their services to help charities get set up with a reliable and effective IT system so that instead of being hindered by technology, these charities can focus on what they do best.

Osiris IT also works in partnership with Norfolk County Council to help fund the apprenticeship scheme and provide a wide variety of apprenticeship opportunities for A-Level and GCSE school leavers every year. 

To find out more, visit the Osiris IT website: https://osirisit.co.uk/join-osiris/apprenticeships/

