Tap into a Better Future: SNIPEF Training Services calls for new recruits to fill the ranks of the next generation of highly skilled plumbing and heating technicians

Places on the Modern Apprenticeship in Plumbing and Heating are filling up fast. Spaces are open to applications from anyone aged 16 and over for the Modern Apprenticeship in Plumbing and Heating programme, including existing employees and new recruits of plumbing firms (@SNIPEFnews).
With demand already outstripping supply it is vital to attract new talent to the sector to avoid long term consequences for the plumbing trade. Even before the global pandemic, the industry was faced with a skills shortage.
This skills deficit has now become more critical and to ensure that the plumbing industry is able to keep up with current demand and meet the government’s net zero ambitions, SNIPEF is urging individuals to consider a career in plumbing, and for plumbing employers to support them by offering apprenticeships.
With training delivered both on-site and in a classroom environment, a plumbing apprenticeship offers individuals the opportunity to earn a wage while gaining the important skills, knowledge, and experience to become a qualified plumber.
The programme is managed by SNIPEF Training Services Ltd (STS), the only industry recognised Management Agent and Training Provider in Scotland. With 38 years experience in delivering Modern Apprenticeships. STS now work with 18 colleges across Scotland supporting training in four fuel pathways which include ACS Gas, Oil, Low Carbon Technology and Solid Fuel.
In addition to fuel accreditation, participants will achieve an SVQ Level 3 (SCQF 7) Modern Apprenticeship qualification which also includes Water Byelaws and Unvented Hot Water.
Fiona Hodgson, Chief Executive of SNIPEF, said:
“Anyone looking for a satisfying career, whether a school-leaver or someone contemplating a career change, should consider the benefits of undertaking a plumbing apprenticeship. Starting, then working diligently to complete a plumbing apprenticeship, is an excellent option for anyone who hasn’t yet decided how they want to direct their working lives.
“As an employer, there are many benefits to recruiting an apprentice or offering a Modern Apprenticeship to an existing staff member. Not only will you be developing enthusiastic talent with the exact skills and experience the plumbing and heating industry and your business requires you will also be developing the workforce of the future.”
Dale Thomson, Training Manager of SNIPEF Training Services Ltd, said
“It is more important than ever that increasing numbers of people consider a career in the plumbing and heating industry.
“There are skill shortages up and down the country and employers are desperately looking for competent and qualified plumbers to help with the work they have lined up.
“In addition to this, we need to ensure that sufficient numbers of plumbing apprentices are being trained now to secure enough qualified plumbers in the future to work on low carbon technology such as heat pumps to meet the Scottish Government’s ambitious net zero carbon targets.
“If you are an employer looking to recruit an apprentice or if you are interested in a career in plumbing please contact SNIPEF Training Services who will assist you every step of the journey.”
STS has supported thousands of apprentices to complete their training to become qualified plumbers, guiding apprentices and employers from recruitment and selection through to workforce planning, funding and training delivery.
College places are limited and with many plumbing employers already applying to enrol candidates for the 2021 cohort registering interest now is strongly recommended.
Anyone considering a career in plumbing and heating or hiring an apprentice plumber, should contact Gillian Macaulay, Regional Support Officer at SNIPEF, Bellevue House, 22 Hopetoun Street, Edinburgh EH7 4GH. T: 0131 322 1245. E: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. W: http://www.becomeaplumber.org/.
