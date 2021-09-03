 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Stormzy's barber offers free haircuts and money/tech guidance to the digitally excluded

Details
Hits: 161
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Stormzy's barber offers free haircuts and money/tech guidance

London, UK, Thursday 2nd September: Mastercard partners with iconic East London barbershop SliderCuts to offer free money and tech advice for those most in need of financial support following the pandemic, with a complimentary haircut included. @SliderCuts

The initiative follows research commissioned by Mastercard* that almost a quarter of people (23%)** cited being happy to talk about money issues at their barbershop or hairdressers; with 1 in 10** viewing barbershops as the hub of the community and a safe space to talk about issues and concerns.

Post pandemic, the digital and financial divide in the UK currently stands at 1.5 million homes remaining offline***. And it seems many people have nowhere to turn, with 30%** of those surveyed stating they feel uncomfortable discussing finances at all.

Working with Clean Slate and Good Things Foundation once again, the two-day activation is a continuation of Mastercard’s ‘Nobody in The Dark’ digital and financial inclusion campaign, which first launched in 2020. Kicking off on Thursday 2nd September, the initiative aims to help those living in poverty or on low incomes with limited digital skills who would benefit from support in using digital tools.

Mark Maciver of SliderCuts says:

“I know first-hand the importance a barbershop can have on the community. I’ve witnessed grown men breakdown over issues they can’t talk about to the people closest to them yet feel comfortable enough to discuss with their barber. We all struggle at times in our lives; whether it’s finances, relationships, family or work and I truly hope that barbershops feel like a safe space for anyone wanting to open up. I’m really proud to partner with Mastercard on this initiative, tackling a very important but often unspoken issue.”

Chosen for its familiarity, with 18%** of people citing barbershops as an environment to which they can catch up on local news and where people feel comfortable opening up to talk; representatives from Clean Slate will be on hand at SliderCuts to offer advice on how best to navigate money matters and share guidance on how to use online services safely. 

In keeping with the aims of Mastercard’s Nobody in the Dark campaign, the initiative is designed to help empower people with the digital skills they need for everyday tasks and improved financial wellbeing. All are welcome to attend. A dedicated booking telephone number and email address1 have been created with some appointments held for walk ins, should customers not have access to a phone or email.

Imperial College Business School and Corndel partner to deliver Apprenticeship Programmes
Sector News
Imperial College Business School (@ImperialBiz) and Corndel (@CorndelT
Stormzy's barber offers free haircuts as part of campaign to empower more people with essential digital skills
Sector News
BRUSHING UP ON TECH: CELEBRITY BARBERSHOP SLIDERCUTS HELPS CUT THE UKâ
SOCIAL CARE SPENDING Â£2,736 PER DISABLED PERSON LOWER IN THE NORTH THAN ENGLAND WIDE
Sector News
The leading think tank for the north of England has today published re

​​Kelly Devine, Division President, Mastercard UK & Ireland commented:

“We have been working with our partners to provide emergency support to tackle the digital and financial exclusion faced within the UK, which has been heightened following the effects of the pandemic. Offering people help in an environment they know and feel comfortable in, within their own community is a way we can break down barriers and encourage those who need it most to seek the help and support they need.”

Emma Kernahan, Clean Slate Support Worker:

“Community hubs and familiar places like barbershops, are integral to how we support and empower our clients through money guidance and digital skills. Everyone appreciates the opportunity to have a safe space in which they can talk, open up and ask questions. The work carried out at the Nobody in the Dark barbershop has highlighted just how important opportunities like this are to those most in need”.

The ‘Nobody in The Dark’ campaign is supported by Mastercard, Good Things Foundation, Clean Slate Training & Employment CIC and Lloyds Banking Group. It offers personalised, face-to-face support to digitally and financially excluded people from 20 centres across the UK in locations such as Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, and Swansea. The programme will target people living in poverty or on low incomes, who have limited digital skills and need support to use digital financial tools. This includes people facing greater risks of digital and financial barriers, including disabled people and people from communities experiencing racial inequalities.

The free resource hub at nobodyinthedark.co.uk is also available to help boost the confidence of those with limited digital skills, allowing them to engage confidently with free, trusted online support on money, security, benefits and debt.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Imperial College Business School and Corndel partner to deliver Apprenticeship Programmes
Sector News
Imperial College Business School (@ImperialBiz) and Corndel (@CorndelT
Cardiff-bound classmates with Welsh vision to pursue language degrees
Sector News
FRIENDS passionate about keeping the Welsh language alive are off to t
One in five employees in favour of mandatory reporting on physical, wellbeing initiatives
Sector News
According to the Healthier Nation Index report from Nuffield Health (@
Fintech scholarship award invites entries from students
Sector News
Fintech scholarship in hunt for British talentFintech company Seopa Lt
Stormzy's barber offers free haircuts as part of campaign to empower more people with essential digital skills
Sector News
BRUSHING UP ON TECH: CELEBRITY BARBERSHOP SLIDERCUTS HELPS CUT THE UK
SOCIAL CARE SPENDING £2,736 PER DISABLED PERSON LOWER IN THE NORTH THAN ENGLAND WIDE
Sector News
The leading think tank for the north of England has today published re
Educ8 one of 46 businesses recognised by HRH The Princess Royal for excellence in training and development in 2021
Sector News
Following Educ8’s success at the Best Companies awards earlier this
Research finds schools can effectively prevent bullying
Sector News
An evidence review has found that programmes to prevent bullying can h
Great Exhibition Road Festival returns with love letter to the world
Sector News
From DIY soap to weaving waste, a week of free events for all ages wil
TechnologyOne to acquire Scientia to further UK growth and leadership in higher education sector
Sector News
Australian Software as a Service (SaaS) provider TechnologyOne (@Techn
'Back to school but not for all' campaign launched by No Isolation
Sector News
522,000 children in the UK will miss out on their education in 2021 be
Back to school burnout: Expert reveals how you can prevent burnout on your return to education
Sector News
Juggling homework, assignments and exams with hobbies, part-time jobs

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Imperial College Business School
Imperial College Business School has published a new article: Imperial College Business School and Corndel partner to deliver Apprenticeship Programmes 2 hours 8 minutes ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Cardiff-bound classmates with Welsh vision to pursue language degrees 2 hours 53 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 1 minute ago

GOVERNMENT MUST NOT BE COMPLACENT AS COVID CASE NUMBERS RISE: The NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union is calling for the Gov… https://t.co/Om090kRPvh
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6018)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page