New apprenticeship resources turn the spotlight on apprentices and their employers

Amazing Apprenticeships (@AmazingAppsUK) has launched a brand new film, teacher zone and free resources to mark the start of a new term.

Intended to showcase the breadth and variety of apprenticeships available, the film ‘Apprentices are amazing’, turns the spotlight on apprentices, the diversity of roles available, and the range of employers who support them.

New ‘rapid read’ resources offer bitesize overviews and cover key information, guidance and top tips when it comes to researching, applying, securing or hiring an apprenticeship. Available as free downloads, the series is intended as a source to empower teachers, parents, students and employers alike.

The brand-new teacher zone focusses on enabling teachers to gain and effectively communicate up-to-date high-quality information, as well as download resources to guide students and their families, and incorporates a valuable term planner to simplify the process.

 “As apprentices are at the heart of everything we do, it is only right that they become the heroes of the Amazing Apprenticeships website,” said Anna Morrison CBE, founder and director of Amazing Apprenticeships,This is just the start of our plans, we’ll also be covering individual stories to offer even more insight, as well as continuing to add new resources and develop new zones to complement the brilliant new teacher zone.”

To keep up to date with the latest from the Amazing Apprenticeships, head over to the website to see the film and sign up to the newsletter.

