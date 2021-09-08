 
ETF Chairs’ and Governance Professionals’ Leadership Programmes booking open

Teachers Writing

Booking is now open for the Autumn 2021 cohorts of the Education and Training Foundation’s (@E_T_Foundation) leadership development programmes for Chairs and Governance Professionals in the FE and Training sector. Both have been developed with the Institute of Directors (IoD) and will be delivered by the IoD on behalf of the ETF.

The Chairs’ Leadership Programme explores the role of the college Chair and the impact that they can have as a member of the board and within the wider organisation. It is open to all current and aspiring Chairs in the Further Education and Training sector.

The programme will develop participants’ skills in leadership, influencing, relationship building and succession planning, build an understanding of the role of governance in college improvement, nurture insights into effectiveness and potential biases, and deal with conflict resolution. It will also consider issues currently facing Chairs, including Covid-19, the implications of Brexit and the sustainability agenda.

It will be delivered as a 2.5 day residential between 31 October and 2 November, which will be followed up with participation in action learning sets and coaching. Prior to the course, all participants will be asked to complete a strengths profiling tool.

For further details, and to book your place, visit the Chairs’ Leadership Programme programme page on the ETF booking site.

The Governance Professionals’ Leadership Programme is focused on how those in this role can become an authoritative voice on governance and provide effective support for the Chair and the wider board. It will help develop participants’ leadership capabilities, enabling them to anticipate and resolve strategic challenges and help facilitate the development of an effective board.

Like the Chairs’ Leadership Programme, it will be delivered as a 2.5 day residential – taking place from 7 to 9 November. Following the residential, participants will take part in five action learning sets over a six-month timeframe.

It is expected that those participating will have gained a governance qualification or attended relevant training on governance (such as through The Chartered Governance Institute or the ETF Governance Professionals’ Expert programme) prior to joining this programme.

For further details, and to book your place, visit the Governance Professionals’ Leadership Programme page on the ETF booking site.

Fiona Chalk, National Head of Governance Development at The Education and Training Foundation said:

“We are delighted to be working with the IoD to build on the excellent governance work already done in this area with the Saïd Business School at Oxford. The role of governance continues to develop at pace, and the extensive knowledge and real-world governance experience that those at the IOD who are co-designing and delivering the programmes have, will bring valuable insights and deliver impact for those attending the governance leadership programmes, as they help set the conditions for long-term institutional resilience and success.”

Jonathan Geldart, Director General of the Institute of Directors, said:

“We are delighted to be working with the Education and Training Foundation and the DfE to support Chairs and Governance Professionals in the FE sector by providing access to our world class professional development programmes. We are also pleased to welcome participants as members of the IoD. Our branches across the country will provide them with ongoing CPD and access to a community of directors at a local and national level. Our programmes are designed and delivered by directors for directors and provide an enriching peer learning experience, helping us to develop better directors for a better world.”

The programmes are part of a comprehensive ETF offer of support for leadership and governance. For details, please visit the Leadership and Governance Programmes page on the ETF website.

