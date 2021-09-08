College students celebrate their achievements

Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) has celebrated the achievements of its students from 2020/21 academic year.
All students at the College showed outstanding commitment and dedication to their studies throughout the past academic year, but 33 students went the extra mile. Those individuals were awarded a Certificate of Student Achievement for their outstanding accomplishments during a difficult year.
Certificates were issued to students from across the College’s course provision including vocational courses, apprenticeships, A Levels, T Levels, foundation learning and university-level programmes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students received their certificates by post.
Yiannis Koursis, Barnsley College Principal and Chief Executive Officer, said:
“There have been some remarkable stories of student achievement in the 2020/21 academic year which continued to pose many challenges for our students. The students displayed a full commitment to achieving their aims whilst completing their studies. Each student was deserving of recognition and I’d like to congratulate them all!”
Well done to all the students below who received a Certificate of Student Achievement:
- James Appley - GCSE Maths
- Joseph Barlow - Level 3 Senior Healthcare Support Worker Apprenticeship
- Abigail Bladen - Education and Childcare T Level
- James Campbell - Level 3 Applied Science
- Emily Champion - Level 3 Travel and Tourism
- Alfie Coles - Level 3 Music Performance and Production
- Darcey Crump - Level 3 Fashion, Theatre, Media, Hair and Make-up Studies
- Oliver Dawson - Level 3 ESports
- Jamie Dennis - Foundation Learning (Mansfield campus)
- Ellie Dyson - Level 2 Entry to the Emergency Services
- George Ellis - Level 2 Production Chef Apprenticeship
- Kallum Frost – Level 2 Business and Administration Apprenticeship
- Danielle Gold - Level 3 Health and Social Care
- Baily Goodier - Level 3 Early Years Educator Apprenticeship
- Hakar Hama - ESOL
- Alisha Hamer - Direct Entry
- Isabel Hill - Level 3 Music Performance and Production
- Amy Jo Howell - Level 2 Animal Management
- Evar Jawhar - Foundation Learning (Barnsley campus)
- Matthew Jones - BA (Hons) Popular Music
- Daniel King - Level 3 Performing and Production
- Markus Lee – Level 2 Horticulture Operative Apprenticeship
- Lee Makinson - Level 2 Access to Employment in Sport and Physical Activity
- Corey O’Brien - Learning for Living and Work
- Mieszko Pabich - Level 2 Business
- Victoria Prendergast - Coaching, Physical Education and Sports Development Foundation Degree
- Sydney Rawson - Level 3 Fashion, Theatre, Media, Hair and Makeup Studies
- Natalie Round - Animal Management Foundation Degree
- Madeleine Sawdon-Bone - Level 3 Performing and Production Arts
- Conner Scarfe - A Level Biology, Chemistry and Physical Education
- Sophie Waite-Mills - A Level English Language, English Literature and French
- Jordan Williams - Level 2 Beauty Therapy
- Maisie Wright (Animal Care) - Level 3 Animal Management
Barnsley College offers a range of vocational, A Level, apprenticeship or T Level (technical qualification) and university-level courses in a wide range of subject areas from Accountancy and Business to Bricklaying; Childcare and Education Professions to Health, Science and Social Care Professions; and Catering and Hospitality to Engineering; Construction to Hair and Beauty; and Public Services to Travel and Tourism.
To find out more about studying a course and to enrol, visit www.barnsley.ac.uk, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 01226 216 123.