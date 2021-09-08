 
Tony Gregg recognised as one of the top executive coaches in London in 2021

Executive search firm, Anthony Gregg Partnership, is excited to announce that their Chief Executive and Founder, Tony Gregg, has been named one of the Top 20 Coaches in London in 2021 by Influence Digest. 

The online media publication aims to highlight the best coaches and consultants worldwide and has recently released their list of the leading executive coaches in the UK capital, where Tony appears among other award-winning facilitators. He is commended for his experience in retail executive search recruitment and his credibility as an ICF-recognised professional coach.

To find coaches who excel, researchers at Influence Digest search through social media profiles, websites and client testimonials. This recognition is a testament to Tony’s passion for his clients and his skills as an executive coach, as well as his clients’ appreciation for the high-quality work he does in helping prepare them for success. 

Commenting on the award, Tony Gregg said:

“Thank you to the team at Influence Digest for your extensive research and for including me in this list of experts. It’s an honour to be recognised by an international publication and feature alongside exceptional executive coaches with years of unique experience and impressive accolades. 

“Executive coaching is about developing behaviours and skills that allow you to achieve your leadership goals. My role as a coach is to help others unlock their potential for success. My focus is always on supporting my clients and getting them the right results, so I’m delighted to be recognised as one of the best listeners and facilitators in London.”

