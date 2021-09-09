City & Guilds in partnership with EAL announce first learners in England to begin studying two newly launched T Levels.

First students begin studying City & Guilds (@cityandguilds) Construction T Levels in England and a new suite of Level 2 Construction and Building Services Engineering qualifications in Wales in partnership with EAL
To help combat skills gaps in the construction industry, City & Guilds, in partnership with EAL, has announced that from the start of September the first learners in England will begin studying two newly launched T Levels.
- T Level Technical Qualification in Building Services Engineering for Construction
- T Level Technical Qualification in Onsite Construction
These new T Levels will give employers an important opportunity to offer these learners placements as part of their period of study. This will help them develop a blend of academic and practical experience to progress their career.
New Level 2 Construction and Building Services Engineering qualifications go live in Wales.
In addition, City & Guilds has also announced that the new Level 2 qualifications in Construction and Building Services Engineering are now available for teaching in Wales.
The following qualifications are now available:
- Foundation in Construction and Building Services Engineering (Level 2)
- Core in Construction and Building Services Engineering (Level 2)
- Progression in Construction (Level 2)
- Progression in Building Services Engineering (Level 2)
These will help to streamline and simplify the current system of more than 400 qualifications and ensure that routes for progression and career development are clear.
With major infrastructure projects such as HS2 underway and a predicted increase in private homebuilding in the near future, Britain will need an additional 216,800 construction workers by 2025, according to a recent report from the Construction Skills Network.
And, with Brexit limiting the ability to source skilled construction professionals from overseas, large numbers of people will need to be trained to have the skills required to meet this demand.
David Phillips, Managing Director - City & Guilds, said:
“City and Guilds has a long history of offering qualifications in the construction sector and we are delighted to have the opportunity to bring this expertise to the recently launched T Level Technical Qualification in Building Services Engineering for Construction and T Level Technical Qualification in Onsite Construction in England.”
“With large scale infrastructure and housing projects high up on the Government’s agenda it is more important than ever to combat skills shortages in the construction sector by helping young people develop the expertise required.”
“I would like to encourage employers to understand the requirements and expectations of the T Level courses to ensure that students get the most value from their placements – in turn meaning that employers can best utilise the skills those students will bring.”
“Our raft of new Level 2 qualifications in Wales are another important milestone in providing a more straightforward approach to training for individuals working or intending to work in the industry, equipping them with the skills to develop their careers.”
“We are excited to continue strengthening our partnership with EAL oncegain to deliver qualifications in the Construction and Building Services Engineering sector, building on our past success in delivering qualifications in this industry.”
Ann Watson, Enginuity Group Chief Executive, added:
“EAL is playing its part in helping to ensure we have a better built Britain.”
"T Levels are an innovative and important building block in the restructuring of the skills landscape and EAL’s expertise and insights - particularly in the fields of Onsite Construction and the Building Services Engineering - will ensure that young people maximise their future career and learning opportunities.”
“Strengthening our partnership with City & Guilds is of benefit to both parties, and more importantly, learners embarking on our T Level qualifications.”