Simon Fell MP and Lord John Bird to officially launch UK’s first Future Generations Commission

The United Kingdom’s first Future Generations Commission will officially launch on Friday 10th September 2021 in time for the Future Generations Bill’s second reading in the House of Commons.

The new UK-wide Commission, established by the Today For Tomorrow Campaign, has been put in place to promote the principles of the Wellbeing of Future Generations Bill to the general public and to Government. The aim is to embed long-termism, prevention, and the interests of future generations at the heart of UK policymaking.

The Bill, if passed into law, would assist the Government in preventing problems, including the climate crisis, poverty and pandemics from happening, and not just deal in emergencies. It would also deliver a new, sustainable vision for the nation, as we seek to recover from the Covid crisis, that prioritises our environmental, social, economic and cultural wellbeing.

Each of the four nations of the UK will be represented on the Commission by two individuals: a professional expert in the field as well as a young person. The Commission members for each nation are listed on our website here.

John, Lord Bird, founder of The Big Issue, said:

“We are in desperate need for long-term thinking embedded in UK policy making. Our Wellbeing of Future Generations Bill and our Future Generations Commission will, if made into law, put an end to short-term policies, which only serve to bite us back later.

“The launch of the new Future Generations Commission and the Second Reading of the Bill coincides with The Big Issue’s 30th Birthday, which feels appropriate. As we look back at the last 30 years and the issues we have faced, we must also look to the next 30 years and ask the question – what needs to be done to make it better for our future generations?

“The pandemic has shown us all that we need to plan ahead properly. Get in touch with your MP to invite them to the launch of our Commission, if you’re interested in creating a future worth fighting for.”

Simon Fell, Conservative MP for Barrow and Furness, said:

“It is clearer than it has ever been that putting long-termism at the heart of UK politics is essential. This is not only because it is the right thing to do, but also because our constituents, especially in newly-Conservative seats such as mine, are asking us to do it. The Wellbeing of Future Generations Bill and Future Generations Commission are crucial first steps in ensuring this happens.

“Vitally, this Bill helps to bolster the work already underway by Government, including the levelling-up agenda, Build Back Better as well as the net zero carbon by 2050 strategy. It is the perfect solution to some of this Government’s most ambitious policy agendas.”

Sophie Howe, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, said:

“The launch of the Future Generations Commission is a vital next step in protecting the future of young people across the whole of the UK. Although we have made great progress on the Wellbeing of Future Generations in Wales, we really need a united effort if we are going to tackle the most difficult issues facing our young people.

“Each day we hear about new emergencies and challenges facing the country – from climate disaster and pandemics, to poverty and the housing crisis. It is vital we stop approaching these issues from the backfoot. It shouldn’t be about putting fires out; we need to be preventing the fires before they have a chance to start. The Wellbeing of Future Generations Bill and the Future Generations Commission is about ensuring we make that switch – which is why I am incredibly proud to be a part of the Commission!”

The launch will take place at 4pm and will include opening remarks from Lord Bird and Simon Fell followed by a panel event with the members of the Commission. To ensure this important first step gets the attention it deserves, please also visit www.bigissue.com/t4t/ today, to invite your MP to our virtual launch event on 10th September.