 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

ENDING THE £20 UNIVERSAL CREDIT UPLIFT WILL DEEPEN CHILD POVERTY AND WIDEN EDUCATIONAL INEQUALITIES IN THE NORTH

Details
Hits: 149

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

THERE'S a pressing case for the UK government to retain the £20 increase to Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit. This has been a lifeline to thousands of households across the region for people struggling to afford the basic essentials. Charities, teachers, health care professionals and foodbanks across the North East are backing the 'KeepThe lifeline' campaign are calling on central government to retain the £20 weekly lifeline in place beyond October 2021.

At the start of the pandemic, national government recognised that UC and WTC didn't pay enough to cover the cost of necessities. The extra £20 a week has helped millions of people to keep their heads above water. In Newcastle the impact of COVID-19 saw the number of residents on out of work benefits soar from 9,330 in 2019 to 15,610 in July 2020. Four out of 10 people in receipt of UC are in low-paid work.The planned to UC and WTC payments by £86 a month is a devastating blow for millions of low-income families who are already struggling to make ends meet.

The NE Child Poverty Commission notes that 4.3m children (31% across the UK) are living in poverty. Newcastle has 41% of youngsters living in poverty - a rise of 13% since 2015.Decades of research has shown a strong link between poverty and educational attainment.

The Trussell Trust's research found that the equivalent of more than a million people claiming UC say they are very likely to need to use a food bank if the cut goes ahead. People who are already trapped in difficult circumstances where their only option is to either feed their kids or heat their homes will be affected the most if this weekly £20 is withdrawn from UC

.Food banks across the city like the independent Kenton food bank and the Trussell Trust's West End  food bank are playing a pivotal role in mitigating the impact of food poverty and insecurity. Nationally the UK wide network of foodbanks distributed over 2.5m food parcels from 2020-21. During the same period the Newcastle food bank issued 19,000 food parcels to vulnerable cash-strapped residents. There's a serious danger that this number will rise sharply if the cut is implemented. This will plunge many into abject poverty and destitution and deepen educational inequalities.

There's substantial public support for retaining the £20 a week uplift to UC and WTC. The government need to maintain this payment and deliver a social security system that enables people to afford life's essentials like food. Government needs to think again.

UKâ€™s top construction trainees named for â€˜Skills Olympicsâ€™ finals
Sector News
Top construction trainees from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern I
Special artwork captures the spirit of Llwyn y Bryn
Sector News
Art and Design student Flora Luckman has been commissioned by Gower Co
Students from Capital City College Group given chance of a lifetime to study in South Korea
Sector News
Thirty students from Capital City College Group (@capitalcitycg) will

By Stephen Lambert, a Newcastle City Councillor and Assistant Cabinet Member.

He writes in a personal capacity.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Mental health in the workplace
Sector News
Small Business Minister Paul Scully (@scullyp) has written an open let
UK’s top construction trainees named for ‘Skills Olympics’ finals
Sector News
Top construction trainees from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern I
Special artwork captures the spirit of Llwyn y Bryn
Sector News
Art and Design student Flora Luckman has been commissioned by Gower Co
Students from Capital City College Group given chance of a lifetime to study in South Korea
Sector News
Thirty students from Capital City College Group (@capitalcitycg) will
What Up and Coming Tech Areas Are Ready to Hit the Mainstream?
Sector News
Bruntwood have put together an infographic exploring top tech sectors
WorldSkills UK national finals to tour UK in November
Sector News
WorldSkills UK (@worldskillsuk) has announced over 400 students and ap
University shortlisted for Times Higher Education award
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) has been shortlisted for Outs
Researcher who supervised PhD of incarcerated student 'humbled' following Higher Education 'Oscars' nomination
Sector News
A University of Exeter Business School (@UofEBusiness) professor is in
OfS publishes topic briefing on suicide prevention
Sector News
The briefing offers guidance to universities and colleges on the steps
The British Dream: Hopes and Fears of future founders
Sector News
Most Brits agree that being self-employed is better than working for o
Apps to enhance your student experience
Sector News
All the apps you need to download to enhance your student experience (
Virgin Atlantic pledges to contribute £2.5million over five years to support STEM initiatives through customer donations
Sector News
Today, Virgin Atlantic (@VirginAtlantic) has pledged £2.5 million ove

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Mike Scott
Mike Scott had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 37 minutes ago

RT @darynsimon: I used to be anti-uniform. I’m now in favour of simple, cheap, reasonable and non-branded school uniform. It is, believe it…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: What Up and Coming Tech Areas Are Ready to Hit the Mainstream? 4 hours 32 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6056)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page