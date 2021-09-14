 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

City leaders meet online to support the European University for Well-being (EUniWell)

Details
Hits: 127
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Civic Leaders from cities across Europe came together online for the first ‘EUniWell Mayors' Meeting’.

The event united leaders from the home cities of the seven universities which form the European University for Well-Being (@EUni_Well). It gave them the opportunity to meet each other, learn more about the alliance and develop first ideas for cooperation.

Each of the city leaders set out their cities’ and citizens’ well-being challenges and made suggestions how regional governments could work effectively with the pan-European partnership to deliver education, training and skills development that benefit people in the seven cities and beyond.

EUniWell brings together universities from seven European countries and has more than 100 associate partners which cover the regions’ health, education and business sectors. The partnership aims to generate research and new knowledge on well-being, shape policy and provide skills development opportunities that will enhance European citizens’ quality of life.

Speaking on behalf of EUniWell, University of Birmingham Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International) Professor Robin Mason commented: 

“In bringing together civic leaders from across our home cities, we have the opportunity to understand the well-being priorities of the communities in which we are located.

“As an alliance with a strong civic remit, we are exploring well-being in all of its forms from individual quality of life to social cohesion and environmental balance. Given that we are responsible for educating the future workforce, we aim to work with local and regional leaders in supporting societal well-being through research and education.”

Discussing the future with EUniWell leaders, the group agreed to develop adaptable solutions and exchange best practices around social issues such as housing and green capital – bridging the gap between research and the practical problems cities are facing.

Despite regional variations, COVID-19 presents all of the university cities with the same challenge: how to reconfigure citizens’ sense of belonging when physical engagement with place is constrained. There are clear opportunities for our cities and their universities to work together to redefine community and identification with our city regions and ensure we build back better. Developing new, post-COVID concepts of what connects a city and its university in the digital age will boost the impact this has on citizens.

Beatrix Busse, Chief Development Officer of EUniWell, commented: 

“Cities are becoming smarter, whilst our world is marked by increased polarisation, populism and misinformation leading to various forms of social inequality. We want to work with our cities on creating a long-lasting cooperation around well-being issues.”

Amel Anane, EUniWell’s Chief Student Officer, said: 

HOST and the University of Salford welcome first regional â€˜Unity Centre of Excellence on Campusâ€™
Sector News
The University of Salford (@SalfordUni) and HOST (@HOSTSalford), the H
Education charity EDGE announce Â£300,000 innovation fund
Sector News
The Edge Innovation Fund (@ukEdge) is a new grant fund designed to spa
Imperial celebrates academic promotions
Sector News
Professor Chaturvedi has been promoted to Professor of Organisation Be

“It is our hope and our conviction that EUniWell will provide the infrastructure for students to become engaged in civic activities that will enhance the well-being of citizens across our network of partners.”

The universities’ alliance connects with its cities and regions in a number of ways, for example:

•      The Well-Being Impact Framework Study - evaluating EUniWell’s economic, social, cultural and environmental contribution to regional well-being;

•      Policy Commissions - bringing leading figures from public, private and third sectors together with EUniWell academics to generate new thinking on well-being issues;

•      Training and Skills Development - co-developing a suite of skills development opportunities to foster entrepreneurs and improve citizens’ quality of life;

•      Developing specific training to ensure outreach beyond academia becomes a core part of EUniWell research activity, so society can benefit from high-quality research;

•      Sustainable Development - creating unique opportunities for cities to come together and secure a greener, healthier and more prosperous future for all citizens.

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council said: 

“Our vision is to create a healthier city where every citizen at every stage of their life, in every community can make healthy choices that are affordable, sustainable and desirable to support them to achieve their potential.”

Gábor Kerpel-Fronius, Deputy-Mayor of Budapest commented: 

“We received one clear message from our citizens - to take care of the social well-being of the people of Budapest. We want to forge international co-operation to gather ideas and improve the city, and the well-being of the population.”

Henriette Reker, Mayor of Cologne, said: 

“We are open towards anyone with a diverse background. Cologne will inform its citizens more widely about EUniWell, and actively participate in the transfer of results and knowhow between the project partners.”

Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence, commented: 

“There is no doubt that extending well-being is a cornerstone of the European Union and a common European value. For this reason, I am very happy to support EUniWell, its network and holistic approach promoting research, education, civic engagement and policy development among all the network members.”

Henri Lenferink, Mayor of Leiden, said: 

“There is a lot to be said in terms of well-being, about participation, and letting people come up with their own ideas.”

André Sobczak, Deputy Mayor of Nantes, commented: 

“You can count on our cities long-term support to support this project. It’s important to us that at least some of the students who come here to study stay here, because we think that we offer an interesting platform to create well-being as well as economic development together.”

Hanne Lindqvist, Deputy Mayor of Kalmar, said: 

“Kalmar Municipality is working with the Global Goals and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. A key factor in being successful in that line of work and in creating a better foundation for well-being of our citizens is engaging the younger generations.”

Anna Tenje, Mayor of Växjö, commented: 

“Since 2020 our budget in the municipality is based on the UN’s goals for sustainable development, so we are now working in a much broader area when it comes to sustainability and that’s why our cooperation between the cities and municipalities is so important.”

Leaders of EUniWell and of the EUniWell cities agreed to work co-creatively on some of the most pressing well-being issues of urban spaces. The starting point will be the development of one concrete project.

PHOTO CAPTION – please credit EUniWell:

  • EUniWell City leaders - Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council top left.
  • Screenshot of Mayors’ Meeting online

You may also be interested in these articles:

HOST and the University of Salford welcome first regional ‘Unity Centre of Excellence on Campus’
Sector News
The University of Salford (@SalfordUni) and HOST (@HOSTSalford), the H
Skillzminer launches to disrupt job searching
Sector News
A NEW job matching platform has launched, promising to transform the w
Plymouth College of Art Class of 2021: The best looks from this year’s Fashion and Costume graduates
Sector News
Meet Plymouth College of Art's BA (Hons) Fashion Design, BA (Hons) Fas
Education charity EDGE announce £300,000 innovation fund
Sector News
The Edge Innovation Fund (@ukEdge) is a new grant fund designed to spa
Imperial celebrates academic promotions
Sector News
Professor Chaturvedi has been promoted to Professor of Organisation Be
College partners with Bromley Healthcare to launch Prepare to Care Training Programme
Sector News
London South East Colleges (@LSEColleges) has been selected as a partn
Making the grade: Derbyshire multi-academy trust turns to smart cloud solutions to deliver best outcomes for pupils
Sector News
Cavendish Learning Trust (@cavendish_trust) has invested in smart clou
Breakthrough LGBT+ Education Guide Launched for Primary Children
Sector News
Today Pop’n’Olly (@PopnOlly) launched their first non-fiction book
An expert guide to starting a business with no savings
Sector News
There has been a significant upturn in the number of start-up business
Business insight for students entering job market
Sector News
Six young people in South London have been given the chance to develop
The power of meaning at work explored at Aalto University Executive Education’s global summit
Sector News
Aalto University (@AaltoUniversity) Executive Education recently hoste
Colleges collaborate to support NHS and careers in healthcare
Sector News
Colleges and health bosses are making a pledge to work together to hel

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6069)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page