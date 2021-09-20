 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Nearly 400,000 international students facing quarantine at risk of poor mental health

Details
Hits: 122
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Potential mental health crisis looms as most vulnerable students isolate ahead of Freshers’ Week 2021

Umii, a university-based connections app for students combatting loneliness and isolation, is warning against a potential mental health crisis among international undergraduates after research has revealed nearly three-quarters (71%) of students who have been forced to quarantine experience depressive symptoms.*  

As many as 389,235 international students arriving to study in the UK from amber or red-listed countries will be required to quarantine, the latter in a managed hotel at a cost of up to £2,285 for the full 10-day period.**

Quarantine could also be required for students arriving from countries whose vaccination programme is not approved in England, such as China. Students from China are set to make up more of the 2021 undergraduate body than all of the EU countries combined after the number of EU students travelling to the UK to study more than halved (56%) since last year. It is expected over 100,000 students will arrive from China to study in the UK this academic year. 

Beyond the financial burden it brings, quarantine has also been shown to harm students’ mental health, with a study published earlier in 2021 revealing that nearly two-thirds (63%) of university students surveyed reported that quarantine had a negative effect on their mental health, with 71% experiencing depressive symptoms.

 The prospect of quarantine is even deterring future international students, with the latest research from QS, the think tank and provider of QS World University Rankings, revealing that 75% of this 2021 cohort are concerned about their home country’s status on the UK’s travel lists impacting their ability to study here. 

This means that up to a third of prospective international students would delay coming to the UK to study, and 1 in 10 would cancel coming to UK to study if their country moved to the red list and quarantine was guaranteed.***

 Georgia Wheadon, founder of Umii, comments: 

 “It’s really concerning that nearly three-quarters of students who have been made to quarantine experience depressive symptoms and feelings of non-existence. 

 “Loneliness and poor mental health are undeniably intertwined – there has even been research showing that loneliness has the same impact on mortality as smoking 15 cigarettes per day. It’s no small thing, and it’s incredibly important that these students are able to feel a sense of belonging by staying connected to their university community.”

 Alongside quarantine rules, some international students are also having to navigate universities’ unique policies – in some cases including the mandating of vaccination to live in halls or participate in sports and campus-based social activities.

College students immerse themselves in virtual reality
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Childcare and Education Professions students have had
Experian reveals more than half of students are considering a career in data, but barriers remain
Sector News
Bridging the data skills gap: Students encouraged to consider a career
Could you be our next Student Governor?
Sector News
Are you passionate about your College and want it to be the best in Wa

This is worrying, Georgia explains, especially for overseas students who are already uniquely vulnerable:

“Even in so-called normal circumstances, international students struggle with suddenly being without their friends, family and support networks. Add quarantine and changeable travel lists into the mix, and this cohort faces many more obstacles and challenges when starting university. 

“University starts the moment a student confirms their place – weeks before they step foot on campus. It’s therefore vital that universities make a conscious effort to put measures in place to support these students, otherwise we face the real danger of a mental health crisis. Online social communities such as Umii can help give students the best possible start to university life and combat feelings of isolation and loneliness.” 

Georgia founded the university-based connections app Umii after she experienced loneliness and isolation during her degree at Leeds University. The app enables users to make connections with other verified students at their university based on their course, societies and interests, and is designed to help universities combat loneliness and increase retention and academic success.

Georgia continues: 

“It’s so important for students, especially international students and especially now, to feel supported in making the transition to university life – whether they’re quarantining ahead of Freshers’ Week, or more broadly speaking in terms of integrating into a new country, community and culture. 

“I know from experience just how overwhelming the initial few weeks at university can be, and therefore how grateful I would have been for an app like Umii that would have helped me make friends and feel heard and seen when I needed it most. 

“Universities cannot afford to neglect these groups of students – and not only for the students’ sake. As new analysis has shown, with just one year’s intake international education is worth £28.8 billion to the UK economy every year – we must remember that.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

College students immerse themselves in virtual reality
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Childcare and Education Professions students have had
Experian reveals more than half of students are considering a career in data, but barriers remain
Sector News
Bridging the data skills gap: Students encouraged to consider a career
Red Carpet Premiere of 1920s Fascinatin’ Rhythm Album Produced During Pandemic by Mendham Orchestra and Guildhawk
Sector News
Concerned at how COVID-19 was devastating for musicians, Guildhawk CEO
THREE QUARTERS OF UK BUSINESS CONCERNED ABOUT IMPACT OF LABOUR SHORTAGES ON COMPETITIVENESS
Sector News
Jobs market rebounds as hiring and pay rises accelerateThe UK’s jobs
Statement following meetings between the Business and Energy Secretary and energy industry
Sector News
On 18 September, the Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held
Davey announces radical flagship Catch-Up Voucher policy at Lib Dem Conference
Sector News
Today Liberal Democrat (@LibDems) Leader Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) has
NHS to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds: your questions answered
Sector News
This autumn all children aged 12 to 15 years are being offered the fir
Expert reveals the perfect time of year to apply for a job
Sector News
Job hunting while the market is scarce can be a stressful and demorali
Schools work with purification expert to mitigate risks of air pollution as new term gets underway
Sector News
A new school year has begun and research from City Hall says that, sho
GLOBAL REPORT SAYS WORLD-CLASS SKILLS VITAL FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Sector News
Developing world-class skills is vital for economic development and co
UCAS' career quiz will help students navigate their next steps
Sector News
Students researching their future university course options and career
Could you be our next Student Governor?
Sector News
Are you passionate about your College and want it to be the best in Wa

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 1 hour

What inspectors will be looking for when they inspect your...

Overview Prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would be fair to say that Ofsted rarely focused in detail on any part of a provider’s...

  • Tuesday, 12 October 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 39 minutes ago

RT @C3SignsUK: Student shows mettle in designing #sculpture for #steel giant's 125th anniversary https://t.co/1GaAfkLXTg via @FENews
View Original Tweet

Guildhawk
Guildhawk has published a new article: Red Carpet Premiere of 1920s Fascinatin’ Rhythm Album Produced During Pandemic by Mendham Orchestra and Guildhawk 2 hours 39 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6083)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page