National Collection of Training Venues Launches Apprenticeship Charter

The Venues Collection (@TheVenuesCollec), a nationwide provider of training and conference facilities, has launched an Apprenticeship Charter to help and reassure businesses when selecting appropriate accommodation for their apprentices whilst completing their off the job training phases.

The Charter outlines The Venues Collection’s commitment and demonstrates its expertise and specialisation in providing accommodation and training rooms tailored to the very specific needs of apprentices. The Charter includes a ‘duty of care’ programme including safeguarding options available if required.

Joanne Barratt, Managing Director of The Venues Collection said:

“Many apprenticeship programmes include training phases that take apprentices away from home for intensive periods. This can be a worrying time for young apprentices and for their employers who have a duty of care towards them. Employers have very specific needs when it comes to apprentice accommodation; in our experience they prefer out of town and self-contained accommodation. Having plenty of communal space is really important too, to enable socialising and team building.

“Catering for this demographic is also very specific and our Head Chef has developed casual dining and takeaway style options to ensure that guests feel at home and have plenty of choices of food that they like, whenever they like. Many of our venues have also set up gaming rooms to enable apprentices to let off steam after a day’s training.”

The Venue Collection is a group of eight affordable purpose-built conference and training venues that offer the combination of value-for-money and modern flexible facilities. Located in central England in out-of-town locations, all venues have flexible meeting space, extensive breakout areas, leisure facilities, onsite free parking and all but one venue (Kettering Conference Centre) has onsite accommodation.

All venues are following the Group’s ‘Stay Safe, Feel Safe’ COVID Secure Standards Charter – a six-point charter that is committed to reassuring organisers and delegates and keeping everyone safe.

The Venues Collection Apprenticeship Charter can be read here.

