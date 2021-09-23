MORE COLLEGES & TRAINING PROVIDERS JOIN SKILLS REVOLUTION

Twelve more leading further education institutions (colleges and Independent Training Providers) to have been selected to join the skills revolution by becoming part of WorldSkills UK’s Centre of Excellence.
The Centre of Excellence – partnered and funded by educational charity and awarding body NCFE – will see more than 40,000 young students and apprentices, from all socio-economic groups across the UK, armed with world-class skills.
The Centre aims to supercharge the quality and delivery of technical and vocational training by transferring world-class expertise and knowledge to help develop educators and learners
In its recent Skills for Jobs White Paper for England*, the Government cited the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence, in partnership with NCFE, as a prime example of how it wanted organisations with the relevant expertise to provide high-quality training and development for teaching staff.
The 12 institutions entering the Centre this year join the first wave of 20 colleges selected last September, when the three-year pilot project was launched. Educators at the colleges and training providers will receive exclusive train the trainer sessions and 60 hours of intensive continual professional development.
Those inducted this year are:
- Blackpool and the Fylde College
- City of Glasgow College
- Coleg Cambria
- Firebrand Training (London)
- Gower College (Swansea)
- JTL
- New College Durham
- Northern Ireland Consortium (six colleges)
- Belfast Metropolitan College
- Northern Regional College
- Southern Regional College
- South Eastern Regional College
- North West Regional College
- South West College
- Oldham College
- Solihull College and University Centre
- Waltham Forest College
- Weston College
In addition to the Centre of Excellence, dozens of other colleges and training providers will receive unique insights and expertise from WorldSkills UK through its Innovation Network, which is designed to share best practice and mainstream excellence.
Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, CEO of WorldSkills UK, said:
“In order to deliver the world-class skills that employers demand to be internationally competitive, we need to invest in the educators that are training young people for the future.
“The Centre of Excellence is going through the gears. The initiative has proved to be hugely oversubscribed – and we are working tirelessly to help as many young women and men as possible.
“It’s a radical new way of bringing global best practice to local economies. Mainstreaming excellence in training standards and delivering it directly to tens of thousands of young students and apprentices at their places of learning is key to levelling up the economy and attracting inward investment.
“This new phase of the project means that we are now supporting young people the length and breadth of the UK.
“With over 65 years of international benchmarking experience, we are uniquely placed to undertake such a project. We have mentored and trained thousands of young people to world-class standards, in dozens of technical disciplines that have been tested in elite international competition.”
The programme covers three strands: train the trainer modules; real time harnessing of international industry best practice through current preparation for WorldSkills Shanghai 2022; and influencing setters of training standards.
The effectiveness of the programme will be tested by measuring impact on learners, educators and institutions in order to continually develop and innovate. This level of insight will help the organisations involved to develop a programme which will give more young people, irrespective of background, better work and life opportunities, and help boost economic productivity.
The three-year partnership deal is the single largest investment ever made by the NCFE Group.