 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

One in five employers have changed employee contracts since pandemic onset

Details
Hits: 115
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD

According to new research from the @CIPD, one in five employers (22%) have made changes to employees’ terms and conditions of employment between March 2020 and July 2021. 

Use of ‘fire and rehire’ remains low despite upheaval of Covid, but CIPD says more can still be done to stamp out practice.

The most common changes were to location of work (49%), followed by hours of work (47%) and pay levels (44%), redundancy/terms pay (22%) and access to enhanced contractual entitlements/incentives (20%). 

Not all changes to terms and conditions over the period were negative; for example, among firms that made changes to pay levels, 50% improved pay while 38% reduced pay. On changes to working hours where these were made, 44% of employers reduced working hours compared to 24% of employers who increased them. 

The CIPD’s survey of 2,000 employers found that while 19% changed terms and conditions through consultation, negotiation and voluntary agreement, 3% - the equivalent of 42,960 employers in the UK business population - did so through dismissing staff and rehiring them on new terms, also known as ‘fire and rehire’.   

Ben Willmott, Head of Public Policy at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:  

“The mass shift to home and hybrid working homeworking, as well as business uncertainty and upheaval, in the last year means it’s not surprising so many employers made contractual changes to employees’ terms and conditions of employment.  

“A large majority of changes to workers’ contractual terms and conditions were achieved through consultation and agreement, however a minority of organisations did resort to using ‘fire and rehire’ practices. 

“While our research shows this is not a widespread tactic, more progress can still be made in avoiding this practice which creates a high risk of legal claims, reputational damage and an adverse effect on employee relations. ‘Fire and rehire’ should only be undertaken after extensive consultation and all other alternatives have been considered.” 

In response, the CIPD has published new guidance for employers when they make changes to terms and conditions. It stresses that employers should always consult and seek voluntary agreement with employees and take all steps to avoid so-called ‘fire and rehire’ practices, except in exceptional circumstances. 

The guidance provides advice on the dos and don’ts of changing terms and conditions, ways of avoiding ‘fire and rehire’ through alternative solutions or compromise, and how to approach it if there really are no other options available. The associated legal and ethical risks of ‘fire and rehire’ are also highlighted. 

UKâ€™s Largest Schools Group Introduces â€˜Cognita Tutoringâ€™ With Ambitions To Transform A Currently Unregulated, â€˜Wild-Westâ€™ Industry
Sector News
@CognitaSchools introduce a new online #tutoring provision with fully
Leeds Apprentice Wins National Painting & Decorating Award
Sector News
A Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) student has been named one of
Police Now rises in The Times Top 100 Graduate Employers
Sector News
@Police_Now was established 6 years ago and first entered The Times To

You may also be interested in these articles:

UK’s Largest Schools Group Introduces ‘Cognita Tutoring’ With Ambitions To Transform A Currently Unregulated, ‘Wild-West’ Industry
Sector News
@CognitaSchools introduce a new online #tutoring provision with fully
Leeds Apprentice Wins National Painting & Decorating Award
Sector News
A Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) student has been named one of
Police Now rises in The Times Top 100 Graduate Employers
Sector News
@Police_Now was established 6 years ago and first entered The Times To
The Dirty Dozen support celebrity chefs
Sector News
As summer draws to a close, Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College)
Keeping organ donation close to our hearts at Bradford College
Sector News
@BradfordCollege is being lit up pink this week as it aims to get fami
Care sector job vacancies soar by 84%: Totaljobs Data
Sector News
@TotaljobsUK data: Number of job vacancies in the social care sector i
Floristry tutor in bloom after reaching final of national competition
Sector News
Coleg Cambria (@colegcambria) lecturer Amanda Ellis is a finalist in t
Four Imperial experts elected Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engineering
Sector News
Four @ImperialCollege academics are among 69 experts to have been ele
The Royal Academy of Engineering celebrates first new Fellows elected under Fit for the Future diversity initiative
Sector News
FE champion and former engineer Steph McGovern (@StephLunch) elected H
Counselling courses are ‘life-changing’ say Learners
Sector News
Counselling is a continuously evolving career choice and the new DipHE
British Isles Grooming Association link up leads to whole new course portfolio for further education provider
Sector News
Two British Isles Grooming Association (BIGA) supporters have teamed u
Removal of school ‘bubbles’ cuts disruption as more than 91% of pupils attend school
Sector News
Following today’s Department for Education’s pupil attendance figu

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6099)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page