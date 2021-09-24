 
Top 5 UK universities for international students

TOP OF THE CLASS UNIS FOR INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

Ivory Research (@IvoryResearch) shares the top 5 international student universities in the UK 

The UK boasts world-renowned universities which is why as a country we have so many international students joining us to study every year. For the students themselves, moving to another country can be a daunting but exciting experience – studying abroad creates an independence that is matched with invaluable life experience.

However, one dilemma many international students face is which university is right for them? Ivory Research has pulled together the top five UK universities for international students and analysed what makes them so popular.

  1. University College of London

With 21,824 international students, UCL is ranked at Number 8 in QS World Rankings 2022. The university is known for its small class sizes, with only an average of nine students per teacher, which is said to improve academic achievement. Not to mention it is in the heart of central London, so you can really experience what the capital has to offer.

  1. The University of Manchester

It might not be as high as UCL in the rankings, but University of Manchester hosts 16,079 international students, making it one to watch. The uni offers a wide range of support to all students, including airport pickups, and it even guarantees accommodation for all fee-paying international students. It’s previously been voted the best UK city to live in, and is known for its football, architecture, and music.

  1. Coventry University

Coventry University is one of the fastest growing UK Universities with 15,552 international students. It has fees as low as £9,000 for international undergraduates and is mentioned in the top five for UK cities according to the QS Best Student Cities 2022.

  1. The University of Edinburgh

Ranked at number 16 by QS World University Rankings, the University of Edinburgh hosts 14,637 international students, with two-thirds of the world’s countries studying there. The university supports students at all stages offering welfare support, practical advice, and events. Scotland’s capital has not only been considered as one of the most desirable places to live in the world, but it was also ranked the greenest in the UK.

  1. The University of Sheffield

With 11,090 international students and in the top 100 QS World University Rankings, the University of Sheffield is a leading research university with a global reputation for excellence. It has also been praised by students for its diversity. Situated next to the famous peak district, Sheffield students can enjoy both city life and the great outdoors. Not only this, it is also one of the UK’s top ten most affordable student cities.

Maria Ovdii, Co-Founder of Ivory Research, said:

“Going to university marks a huge change in any student’s life, however for international students they are faced with additional challenges such as navigating their way through a completely different culture and way of life, which makes it slightly more stressful. It’s important that international students take the time to think about which university they want to go to. There are over 150 universities to choose from in the UK and picking just one to study at is difficult.”

“When looking for Universities ask yourself these questions:

  1. Where do you want to live? Do you want to be in a big city or somewhere with a smaller population?
  2. What activities do you want to get involved in?
  3. How does each university teach your subject?”

“University rankings are useful but don’t always rely on them, you must pick the University that’s the best fit for you.”

For more information, please visit https://www.ivoryresearch.com/ 

