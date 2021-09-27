 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Top universities show bias towards hearing and speaking students

Details
Hits: 189
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

New research published today shows that many of the UK’s top universities may be preventing students who cannot hear or speak from applying for courses by providing a ‘telephone only’ approach to communication.

The research, ‘Different communicators need not apply: Why the pre-admissions experience matters for non-hearing and non-verbal learners applying to university’ was published by Business Disability Forum. The non-profit, business and disability organisation, reviewed the admissions and contact information on the websites of 100 universities featured in the The Guardian’s Best UK Universities 2022 rankings, as well as 58 clearing sites.

Headline findings

Out of 100 university websites and 58 clearing sites reviewed:

  • 40 per cent of universities only give a telephone number for prospective students to contact them on.
  • Only 48 per cent of universities give an email address in addition to a phone number for prospective students to contact them on.
  • Just 2 out of 100 universities offered a British Sign Language (BSL) video interpreting service on their website.
  • Out of 58 clearing sites reviewed, 76 per cent only offer a telephone number.

Inaccessible communication methods and websites

The research also found:

  • A general over-reliance on social media and web contact forms as an alternative to using the telephone, even though these forms of communication remain inaccessible to a wide range of assistive technology users and disabled people.
  • The provision of email addresses was generally imbalanced, even within a single university. For example, on some university websites, email addresses were offered to contact the accommodation or campus security teams, but not for contacting the admissions team.
  • Too many moving images and pop-up boxes on contact information pages. These can be distracting and distressing for some people with autism or conditions affecting attention.
  • Multiple scroll actions needed to find contact details. This can be frustrating for people who do not have steady hand or arm movements or who have difficulties with dexterity.
  • Two out of 100 university websites did not include any contact details.

The impact of a hearing and speaking first culture

Diane Lightfoot, CEO, Business Disability Forum, said:

  “Many of the top universities have made a public commitment to increase diversity and inclusion, and are required to do so under the Public Sector Equality Duty. If they truly want to meet these commitments then they must understand that not everyone communicates in the same way.

“A hearing and speaking first communication culture overlooks the needs of non-hearing students and students with speech impairments who often find telephone communication difficult. Our research suggests that such students have to worker harder than their peers to access the information they need to apply for a course. We also know that many will simply give up at this stage, deciding that it is better to look elsewhere than to pursue a course at a university where they have not been made to feel welcome or included.

“Communicating in an inclusive way is not just about doing the right thing, but about attracting the widest pool of talent. Of course, the application process is just one part of the student journey. Universities must also review their wider communication processes to ensure parity of experience for all disabled and non-disabled students throughout and beyond their time at university.”

Advice to universities

Business Disability Forum is calling on universities to take the following actions. Universities must make sure:

  • Both phone and email (at the very least) contact options are clearly available.
  • Details of the disability and wellbeing support team and services are close to admissions information on the website, where prospective students can clearly find it.
  • Information about the accessibility of the campus and the support that is available to adapt course delivery are readily available (and that this information is available in a student’s preferred format).
  • Each team who might receive these requests from prospective students is equipped to know (a) how to respond, and (b) how to arrange the information to be provided in a different format if needed.

In addition, Business Disability Forum is providing the following advice to help universities to review their wider communication processes and to identify any barriers that may be preventing people from applying to study at their institution:

  • Recognise that not everyone communicates in the same way.
  • An institution’s approach to inclusive communications should be consistent across the whole university. A common complaint from disabled people is that organisations offer an inconsistent approach to accessibility and adjustments depending on what area of the organisation they are in contact or working with at the time.
  • Map the end-to-end ‘journey’ that a prospective student goes through when applying to university to inform their communications.
  • Develop an inclusive comms ‘checklist’ to equip all staff to embed inclusive communication options and accessibility practices across the whole institution.
  • If web contact forms are used, then get them accessibility tested and user tested.
  • Recognise that BSL is the first language for some people who are Deaf and provide BSL video interpretation on their website.
  • Business Disability Forum’s research and auditing work generally shows that if universities are not providing an inclusive approach to ensure accessible communications and format options for applicants and students, they are typically unlikely to be doing this for staff either. Therefore, universities should also review communications from an employee perspective as well.

Read the research in full on Business Disability Forum’s Policy and Research pages https://businessdisabilityforum.org.uk/knowledge-hub/resources/different-communicators/

Pearson announces extended tutoring support for schools across England after engaging thousands of pupils in 2020/21
Sector News
@pearson has today announced it will support pupils in Years 4 to 11 w
Bold new strategy to fuel UK's world-class space sector
Sector News
Government unveils new plans to strengthen the UK as a world class spa
Barnsley College launches new course guides
Sector News
Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College (@barnsleycollege) ha

You may also be interested in these articles:

Pearson announces extended tutoring support for schools across England after engaging thousands of pupils in 2020/21
Sector News
@pearson has today announced it will support pupils in Years 4 to 11 w
Bold new strategy to fuel UK's world-class space sector
Sector News
Government unveils new plans to strengthen the UK as a world class spa
Barnsley College launches new course guides
Sector News
Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College (@barnsleycollege) ha
High Voltage Safety Award for Martin
Sector News
Newtown College (@NPTCGroup) has been offering Electric and Hybrid Veh
PM’s ‘levelling up’ dream can be realised by ensuring most of the Government’s £290 billion annual private contract budget goes to UK firms in left behind areas
Sector News
#LevellingUp @CSJthinktank - The poorest parts of Britain could gain s
Labour will end the charitable status of England’s private schools
Sector News
Keir Starmer, Leader of @UKLabour, has pledged to create an education
Invest in a long-term STEM education strategy say engineers
Sector News
#SR21 - Engineering profession sets out six clear areas for investment
UK achievements celebrated in new children's book to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Sector News
Primary school children across the United Kingdom to receive a free bo
5 ways you can help your future career in your first few weeks of uni, according to a careers expert
Sector News
19.6 million students across the world attend university every year. O
CBI CHIEF CALLS FOR ‘COBR FOR RECOVERY’ AMID GROWING SHORTAGES
Sector News
The CBI is seeking to elevate the existing Cabinet Office taskforce in
Professor Chris Whitty joins hundreds of students at Graduation 2021
Sector News
England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (@CMO_England)
NAHT comments on Women and Equalities Committee report
Sector News
Fri 24 Sept, the Women and Equalities Committee of Westminster MPs rel

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Pearson UK
Pearson UK has published a new article: Pearson announces extended tutoring support for schools across England after engaging thousands of pupils in 2020/21 22 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel added a new event 26 minutes ago

LIFELONG LEARNING POST COVID EVENT - RIGHT TO LEARN EVENT...

LIFELONG LEARNING POST COVID EVENT - RIGHT TO LEARN EVENT ON ZOOM TUES 28 SEPT 4-5 Right2Learn campaign ’s latest event ‘ Lifelong Learning...

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: High Voltage Safety Award for Martin 56 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6110)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page