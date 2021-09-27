 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Working Well programmes to be extended – scheme helped thousands find jobs, training or wellbeing support during pandemic

Details
Hits: 86
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The ground-breaking WHP JETS programme, which helped thousands of people find jobs, training opportunities or wellbeing support in Greater Manchester during the pandemic, is set to be extended until 2023.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, Greater Manchester’s devolved powers meant the city-region could quickly respond and support people who were at risk of losing their jobs or became newly unemployed. WHP JETs is the equivalent of the national Job Entry Targeted Support service but because of devolution, it was locally commissioned, designed and set up. The programme is a joint partnership between Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), Ingeus and The Growth Company, Rochdale, Oldham and Bolton Councils, as well as the Get Set Academy. Service users are provided with a variety of support ranging from one-to-one coaching, CV writing, interview skills, job searches and well-being support.

Working Well was first launched in 2014 by GMCA and has since developed into a range of schemes tailored to suit individual needs.

The Working Well suite of programmes include the Working Well Work and Health Programme (WHP), which supports unemployed people with health conditions or a disability, and the Specialist Employment Service, set up to support people with learning disabilities, autism and mental illness. GMCA has also developed Early Help, to support people at risk of falling out of work or if they have become newly-unemployed due to a health issue, and EnterprisingYou, which helps self-employed people with training and employment opportunities.

Caroline, 59, of Rochdale, signed up for support with WHP JETS after she was made redundant from her legal secretary role last year as a result of the pandemic. After receiving advice and attending a workshop, Caroline was offered a new legal secretary position at a company in Salford.

Caroline said:

“The whole process of looking for a new role was soul destroying when you spend hours completing application forms and never even receive a response. I had relevant experience for many of these jobs so I came to the conclusion that my age was viewed negatively. Even my friends thought that I should be looking for ways to retire.

“I cannot praise JETS support enough. My Ingeus coach, Danielle Emanuel, was not only a tower of strength and enthusiastic, but inspirational too. It was reassuring to hear that being unemployed isn’t your fault and not to take it personally. It is a very competitive jobs market at the moment.

Rooftop Living harnesses the power of 360 tours to showcase student accommodation to international clients
Sector News
Leeds-based student lettings firm Rooftop Living has grown from buying
Burton and South Derbyshire College staff enhance digital skills with STEP programme
Sector News
Staff at Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCofficial) have been
New National Music Qualification Launches in Response to Declining Exam Numbers
Sector News
@RSMusicSchool - In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research re

“Now I am working again as a legal secretary with a company based in Salford. My advice to other jobseekers is if you’re not initially successful, never give up hope. There are people who can help you be successful.”

Greater Manchester leaders are set to agree to extend WHP JETS for another 12 months to offer people further support, as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme comes to an end on 30 September which is expected to put more jobs at risk. An additional investment of £6,737,400 has been secured from the Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) to help extend the programme.

Devolution has been key to the success of Greater Manchester’s Working Well programme. Through the support of Job Centre Plus and the DWP, as well as partnership working with agencies across the city-region, Working Well is an example of how locally created solutions can make a difference to the lives of individuals in the city-region. Greater Manchester’s extended powers meant WHP JETS could be set up in record time and adapt quickly to home working, with more than 10,000 people registered in the programme in under a year. Laptops were distributed to those in need, while Adult Skills Coordinators helped with training people to use IT to work from home.

Partnership working has also been key to the success of Working Well. A pilot project between Ingeus and APCOA Parking, an international company with an operating base in Wigan, has helped jobseekers on the Working Well WHP programme find work opportunities.

The partnership meant WHP participant, John Gaskell, was able to find a position as an administration assistant - his first paid role since being made redundant two years ago. He was given support by Sharon McGarvey, Employer Services Account Manager, to help obtain the role.

John, 41, of Wigan, said:

“Ingeus has really supported me in my search for work. They looked at my skills and Sharon gave me such confidence as I prepared for my interview. I am delighted that I was offered a contract afterwards.

“Life has not always been easy for me, especially when I was at school. I have a learning problem that I manage, but I need extra time sometimes to understand new information.

“Everyone has been so helpful and I’m really enjoying my job. I just love to keep busy and when I am not working in the office, I volunteer two days a week at a charity shop.”

Councillor Andrew Western, GMCA lead for Digital, Works, Skills and Clean Air, said: 

“In Greater Manchester we do not turn our back on people in times of need. JETS was set up in response to the coronavirus pandemic and has helped thousands of people find employment through support with CV writing, job searches and interview skills.

“Working Well has been a huge success in Greater Manchester and the figures speak for themselves – more than 20,000 people have been supported since March last year. Caroline and John’s experiences shows how Working Well programmes have had a real impact on people’s lives.”

Since its inception, Working Well programmes have supported more than 45,000 residents in Greater Manchester to date and have helped 12,000 people find employment. Participants in the schemes are supported with a dedicated key worker, one-to-one personalised support and wellbeing advice.

Social value has also been at the forefront of delivering Working Well throughout the pandemic to ensure the schemes have a lasting and positive impact on people and communities to reach their full potential. The Marmot Review, a report investigating health inequalities in the UK, highlighted that devolution in Greater Manchester has helped improve health outcomes for residents. The report stated that unified public services have enabled the development of place-based population health to tackle health inequalities. Wigan was used as a case study for a systems wide approach to reduce health inequalities, with the proportion of adults who are physically active increasing by 15%.

On top of delivering the programmes, Working Well staff have delivered 50 community engagements events, as well as 16 local focus groups to engage residents and understand how local services can better meet their needs.

Working Well is partially funded by the European Social Fund as part of the 2014-2020 European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme in England. The Department for Work and Pensions is the Managing Authority for the England European Social Fund programme.

Established by the European Union, the European Social Fund helps local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support skills development, employment and job creation, social inclusion and local community regenerations. For more information visit the gov.uk website.

Working Well was created in response to unemployment in Greater Manchester. The family of services offer support to people experiencing or at risk of long-term unemployment.

Since its launch in 2014, Working Well programmes have supported more than 45,000 residents in Greater Manchester to date and have helped 12,000 people find employment.

Participants taking part in the schemes receive an individually-tailored package of support and their own key worker.

As part of a wider devolution agreement in November 2014, the programme was expanded from 5,000 people to 50,000 people and includes the programmes Work and Health, WHP JETS, Early Help Programme, EnterprisingYou and Specialist Employment Service.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Rooftop Living harnesses the power of 360 tours to showcase student accommodation to international clients
Sector News
Leeds-based student lettings firm Rooftop Living has grown from buying
Burton and South Derbyshire College staff enhance digital skills with STEP programme
Sector News
Staff at Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCofficial) have been
New National Music Qualification Launches in Response to Declining Exam Numbers
Sector News
@RSMusicSchool - In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research re
Top achievers recognised at Brockenhurst College Gala Awards
Sector News
High-flying Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) students were recogni
TV presenters science shows make learning fun for thousands of children
Sector News
THOUSANDS of schoolchildren have been inspired to learn more about sci
World-renowned African mathematician joins University of Bristol in new role to advance international learning and leadership
Sector News
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, who holds an Honorary Doctorate at the u
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi explains the importance of vaccines for pupils aged 12 and up and condemns those
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/09/27/spreading-conspiracy-theor
The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Employee Wellbeing Strategy
Sector News
The COVID-19 pandemic and multiple national lockdowns have once again
St Mary’s secures British Council accreditation for international work
Sector News
St Mary’s School (@StMarysSch) in Cambridge has been awarded an Accr
University launches new five-year Strategic Plan to drive growth and potential
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) has published its Strategic P
Game on for Kirklees College and Lucent Esports
Sector News
Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) is delighted to announce its colla
Barnsley College launches new course guides
Sector News
Barnsley College and Barnsley Sixth Form College (@barnsleycollege) ha

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6112)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page