Government-funded fitness qualifications for adults in South Yorkshire

Government-Funded Fitness Qualifications for Adults in South Yorkshire

Sheffield residents can shape themselves an exciting new career as a qualified gym instructor or a personal trainer with fully financed training, thanks to the government funding for adult education that’s being poured into South Yorkshire.

Adults across the region can tap into opportunities in the rapidly expanding UK health and fitness market with free training courtesy of industry-leading provider of health and fitness qualifications, Eden Training Solutions, which boasts professional sportspeople amongst its skills coaches.

The fully funded Gym Instructor and Personal Trainer qualifications are available to everyone who is already in employment of any kind, between the ages of 19 and 65, lives in a Sheffield postcode and isn’t already undertaking any other government-funded training, such as apprenticeships.

The training covers everything from the principles of anatomy, physiology and fitness to key business skills, to enable people hoping to develop their existing skills, or those wanting to embark on a completely new role, the chance to transform their knowledge and passion into a viable career.

Eden Training Solutions has delivered outstanding health and fitness training to businesses and individuals across the UK for almost a decade and has a proven track record of creating opportunities for people in the thriving market for personal training and gym instructors, which is now reported to be worth a whopping £4.3bn in the UK.

The life-changing AEB (Adult Education Budget) training, which is available from this month, is headed-up by multi award-winning body building champion, Kirsty Duffield, and delivered by a team of highly experienced sports and fitness experts, including ex-Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper, Zac Jones.

Most of the training, which takes places over a six-month period, is delivered remotely, in a flexible style that can be tailored around learners’ existing work commitments, with several practical assessments taking place on a face-to-face basis later in the training.

The full syllabus for the Level 2 Gym Instructor qualification covers; principles of anatomy, physiology, and fitness, professionalism and customer care for fitness instructors, health and safety in a fitness environment, conducting client consultations to support positive behaviour change and planning and instructing gym-based exercise.

Level 3 Personal Trainer includes applied anatomy and physiology for exercise, health, and fitness, the principles of nutrition and their application to exercise and health, understanding lifestyle, health, wellbeing, and common medical conditions, encouraging positive health and fitness behaviours in clients, programme design and delivery for personal training and professionalism and business acumen for personal trainers.

Kirsty Duffield, Fitness Sector Specialist at Eden Training Solutions and recent winner of coveted bodybuilding titles, Fitx Strom Classic, PCA Saxon Classic and Fitx Insight Classic, comments: “Working in fitness and helping other people to become healthier not only improves a person's own physical health, but also their confidence and wellbeing. As well as the massive lifestyle benefits, the career possibilities are enormous - particularly as the public have become increasingly focussed on, and investing in, their own health and fitness off the back of the pandemic.

“What's more, employers in health and fitness, such as gyms, are expanding their own offerings to provide a wider scope of specialisms and experiences when it comes to personal trainers within their establishments, which is fantastic for anyone wanting to get into this type of career. Not to mention the explosion of online fitness entrepreneurs who are now making a great living out of training from the comfort of their own homes.”

Jon O’Boyle, Operations Director at Eden Training Solutions adds:

“These fully funded qualifications are a perfect opportunity for the employed residents of Sheffield and have absolutely no catch. They are available to a wide range of people, of all ages, demographics and abilities, who may be passionate about health and fitness, and we urge anyone who's interested to take the plunge - it could transform their life."

Anyone who is living at an address with a Sheffield postcode, currently employed, over the age of 19 and not currently undertaking any other government funded training, such as an apprenticeship scheme, can sign-up for the Eden Training Solutions’ Level 2 Gym Instructor or Level 3 Personal Trainer qualification today. Simply contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with your name, address and details of the fully-funded qualification you’d like to complete.