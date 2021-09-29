 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Loneliness, relationships and workload fuel anxiety for new academic year, as students want universities to improve mental health support

Details
Hits: 112
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A new report, "Supporting student mental health Insight into students seeking support September 2021" published today (29th Sept) by charity Mental Health Innovations (MHI), which powers the UK’s only 24/7 text message support service, Shout 85258, reveals that 6 in 10 university students who texted Shout this summer are anxious about the 2021/22 academic year, with loneliness (74%), relationships (72%) and workload (65%) their main concerns.  

Half of these students are also worried about finances (52%), while more than a quarter are apprehensive about possible future restrictions (30%) and disruption to in-person teaching (27%) as a result of Covid-19, despite the majority of restrictions being lifted and many universities set to largely resume face-to-face teaching and social activities this term.

Amid widespread reports of declining mental health and wellbeing for students due to the pandemic and increasing demand for already overstretched mental health services, the majority of students surveyed expressed a desire for their university to provide more and better mental health support to meet their needs. The greatest demand was for the provision of text message mental health support (75%), surpassing demand for face-to-face (72%), webchat (47%) and phone (43%) support. 

MHI’s report aims to help university leaders and policy makers understand students’ mental health needs in real time, get ahead of these issues at the start of the new academic year and target resources where they are needed most.

So far in 2021, Shout 85258 has taken 78,000 conversations with 27,600 students who have texted the service for immediate support with their mental health. An analysis of 12,100 of these conversations with 3,956 students revealed that the main issues students are concerned with are anxiety (40%), depression (33%) and suicide (28%), followed by relationships (25%), loneliness (17%), self-harm (12%) and Covid-19 (6%).

There is a clear demand for round-the-clock mental health services for students, as 75% of students contacted Shout outside of the hours of 9am-5pm, with the majority seeking support between 10pm-12am (20%). To ensure Shout can provide unbroken 24/7 support, MHI has trained 2,800 active volunteers in the UK and New Zealand.

Insight from Shout Clinicians and Volunteers, alongside feedback from student texters, indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic has intensified the challenges students already face at university - including moving away from home for the first time, the pressures of studying and exams, managing personal finances and making new friends. These interlinking complexities have caused many students to feel overwhelmed and in need of support, and have compounded underlying anxieties and mental health problems. 

City Corporation calls on Labour to help the financial sector support the economic recovery
Sector News
The City of London Corporation (@bizhealthy) is today calling on the L
NUS research reveals student views upon their return to student accommodation
Sector News
As students return to campus ahead of the 2021/22 academic year, brand
Countdown to the Reply Cyber Security Challenge 2021
Sector News
On the 15th of October 2021, Reply will launch the fourth edition of t

Victoria Hornby, CEO of Mental Health Innovations which powers Shout 85258, said: 

“Large numbers of students are coming to Shout around the clock, seven days a week for support with a range of mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and loneliness. This puts us in a unique position to be able to inform university leaders and policy makers about the challenges students are facing in real time and the services students need right now to better support their mental health. Scaling up digital mental health services will be key to providing students with the mental health support they need, when they need it, enabling them to flourish at university and beyond. We must ensure that no student falls through the cracks.”

Thanks to the Office for Students (OfS) and Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW), whose funding via the Student Space programme, run by charity Student Minds, has enabled Shout to increase its reach to students during the pandemic by collaborating with key organisations to provide students with a range of holistic support. 

Ben Leatham, Student Space Programme Manager, Student Minds, said:

“The findings in this report demonstrate the vital role Shout plays in ensuring that students across the UK get the mental health support they need. With funding from OfS and HEFCW, Student Minds has been delighted to support Shout to expand its service for students during the pandemic as part of the Student Space programme, and we look forward to continuing to work with them across the remainder of 2021.”

Dr Dominique Thompson, award-winning GP, young people’s mental health expert and author of How to Grow a Grown Up (Vermilion) said:

“Looking ahead, the main challenges for students seem to be focused on what they have missed in terms of academic work, the loss of social skills as a consequence of isolation, the absence of their usual teen life experiences and milestones around leaving school, and worries about what the future holds for them. As a society, we now have an opportunity to proactively support this generation and close some of those academic and social skills gaps by listening to students, hearing their concerns, and working with them to create solutions that will overcome some of the setbacks and mental health difficulties of the last couple of years. They need us and we must not let our students down.”

Ben West, student mental health campaigner who lost his brother to suicide, said:

“We must make it a priority to learn from the pandemic and focus on creating innovative ways of providing students with both the support to allow them to thrive in their studies but also mechanisms to better identify, intervene and support those who are at risk of harm. No doubt the year ahead will have its own challenges. We must make student mental health and prevention of student suicide a priority above all else and use research to fuel evidence-backed innovation that aids student mental health.”

Dr Radha Modgil, NHS GP, broadcaster and campaigner for wellbeing, said:

If you’re a student and you're feeling overwhelmed or low, know that you are not alone and that you more than deserve support. It can be a scary thing to do, but the first step is telling someone how you feel. Try talking to a close friend, someone in your family, your GP or someone in confidence who is trained to help, like a Shout Volunteer. Taking this first step will enable you to start making sense of how you are feeling and help you to understand about the kind of support that can help. You’re all incredible, you’re all doing an amazing job and you’ve all come through so many challenges already. Keep supporting each other this year and remember that help, any time of the day or night, is only a text message away.”

To read the full report, visit: https://mentalhealthinnovations.org/students.

You may also be interested in these articles:

City Corporation calls on Labour to help the financial sector support the economic recovery
Sector News
The City of London Corporation (@bizhealthy) is today calling on the L
The Institute of Hospitality make history as it appoints its first-ever apprentices
Sector News
Maria Lopez-Casasdo is joining the Institute of Hospitality (@IoH_Onli
NUS research reveals student views upon their return to student accommodation
Sector News
As students return to campus ahead of the 2021/22 academic year, brand
Countdown to the Reply Cyber Security Challenge 2021
Sector News
On the 15th of October 2021, Reply will launch the fourth edition of t
Minister’s STEM Visit Success at Borders College Hawick Campus
Sector News
Jamie Hepburn (@jamiehepburn), MSP, Minister for Higher Education and
The Kindergartens – another group snapped up by Dukes Education
Sector News
Gerald Eve (@GeraldEveLLP) is pleased to have advised on the recent sa
Reading College students cook up a storm at Reading Town Meal
Sector News
Professional culinary arts students from Reading College put their ski
The award-winning Welsh college which is helping more women become scientists
Sector News
Throughout history, the science and maths industries have largely been
Leeds Trinity University’s Vice-Chancellor to participate in racial diversity panel at Leeds Digital Festival
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University’s (@LeedsTrinity) Vice-Chancellor will join
UK government considers cutting earnings threshold for student loan repayment - money.co.uk guidance for graduates with financial concerns
Sector News
Following this weeks announcement that ministers are said to be planni
Wasps partner with Rugby College to deliver new rugby programme
Sector News
Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) have partnered with a college in the birthpl
WestKing culinary and hospitality graduates celebrate with a bang
Sector News
Chef and hospitality graduates marched past cheering students banging

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Lisa Gilbert
Lisa Gilbert has published a new article: Loneliness, relationships and workload fuel anxiety for new academic year, as students want universities to improve mental health support 14 minutes ago
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: ETF seeks new trustees to join its Board 13 hours 32 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 13 hours 39 minutes ago

Matt’s the man for the job at Middlesbrough College Group: Middlesbrough College Group (@mbrocollege) has appointed… https://t.co/T4z2oteHyB
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6119)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page