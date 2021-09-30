 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Dyslexia is a child's superpower - Dyslexia awareness week 5-11 October - Asma Elbadawi and Omari McQueen (aged 12) available for comment

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

We are working to support a charity called Made By Dyslexia (@MadeByDyslexia), founded by Kate Griggs (@kate_griggs) to promote and champion the POSITIVE aspects of Dyslexia.  This October it is both International #DyslexiaAwareness month and specifically Dyslexia Awareness Week here in the UK 5-11. (@OmariMcQueen)

 One of the organisations greatest ambitions is to train every teacher and help every workplace to spot, support and empower every dyslexic mind for free. This mission is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, aimed to be achieved by 2030

 The charity has free tools for schools, parents and teachers to showcase the importance of spotting dyslexia and harnessing the power of it to allow kids to reach their potential – the organisation is backed by a whole host of famous dyslexic celebrities including Richard Branson, KEIRA knightly, Princess Beatrice and Orlando Bloom,

 We have various people available for interview including the founder of charity Made By Dyslexia Kate Griggs alongside Made By Dyslexia ambassadors Asma Elbadawi (the Sudanese-British  basketballer and spoken-word poet) and Omari McQueen (award-winning vegan chef, aged 12). They champion the power of dyslexic thinking by nurturing their dyslexic strengths, and have paved their own tremendously successful paths in life. Both are available to discuss the obstacles they overcame by not being diagnosed with Dyslexia and why spotting it early can have such a profound life changing effect on a child.

 Dyslexics and their Superpowers are heralded as critical for the future workforce.  Last year the charity worked with Mannpower on a new study and research which yielded some fascinating data and insights around the work still to be done. Here are a few highlights.

  • Talent shortages are at a 15-year high as organizations struggle to hire the staff they need to drive the post-pandemic economic recovery. Yet many employers are overlooking and undervaluing a significant pool of talent: those with dyslexia.
  • It is estimated that by 2025, 50% of jobs will be done by machines. The other 50% carried out by the ‘human workforce’ will require precisely the skills that are demonstrated so frequently by dyslexic people
  • As one in five people are dyslexic, Made By Dyslexia is here to showcase that 20% of the population are already hardwired with the skills that will essential in the marketplace of the future

The founder of Made By Dyslexia – Kate Griggs - will be releasing her new book ‘This Is Dyslexia’ next week featuring a foreword by Sir Richard Branson and published by Penguin Random House. Discussion points include:

EPAO NAMED BEST NEW BUSINESS
Sector News
Thriving end point assessment organisation, 1st for EPA (@1stforEPA),
Exams and other formal assessments will go ahead for vocational and technical qualifications and other general qualifications
Sector News
@EducationgovUK guidance on vocational contingencies published Today t
How can I train to become an HGV driver? Your questions answered
Sector News
How can I train to become an HGV driver? Your questions answeredThis w

  • How to identify dyslexia in children and adults
  • What Dyslexic Thinking skills usually look like
  • How Dyslexic Thinking will be vital for the future workforce
  • How to empower the dyslexic people at your business

You may also be interested in these articles:

EPAO NAMED BEST NEW BUSINESS
Sector News
Thriving end point assessment organisation, 1st for EPA (@1stforEPA),
Exams and other formal assessments will go ahead for vocational and technical qualifications and other general qualifications
Sector News
@EducationgovUK guidance on vocational contingencies published Today t
NCFE relaunches as an educational charity and leader in vocational and technical learning - promoting and advancing learning for all
Sector News
@NCFE's rebrand reflects its commitment to providing learners, and the
How can I train to become an HGV driver? Your questions answered
Sector News
How can I train to become an HGV driver? Your questions answeredThis w
Fujitsu team challenge gives BMet student innovators a healthy win
Sector News
@BMetC students have proven to be first class innovators after creatin
Why EdTech needs to cash in on embedded finance to deliver superior student experiences
Sector News
The global pandemic has accelerated the need for the education sector
Meet the law student campaigning to make change for young asylum seekers
Sector News
A law student studying at The University of Law (@UniversityofLaw), ha
TOMORROW’S ENGINEERS WEEK GIVES SCHOOLS THE CHANCE TO JOIN COP26 DEBATE
Sector News
The ninth Tomorrow’s Engineers Week (#TEWeek21) will take place from
Leicester College offers vehicle repair courses for budding mechanics
Sector News
@LeicesterColl students can work towards a career in the #automotive i
Green light for low carbon development at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi with £500k grant support
Sector News
LOW CARBON projects have been given the green light after securing mor
Education charity The PTI announces winner of the Bernice McCabe Award
Sector News
Education charity, @PTIEducation (formerly The Prince’s Teaching Ins
Islington’s “forever” school celebrates official opening
Sector News
Almost one month since its pupils attended classes in their new school

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Helen Shinner
Helen Shinner has published a new article: EPAO NAMED BEST NEW BUSINESS 18 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team - updated event, A review of the subcontracting rules & requirements for FY21-22 16 hours 33 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 16 hours

Taming Your Sabre Toothed Tiger!

Overview We are all affected by stress and there is so much information in regard to coping strategies for stress. Stress, both physical and...

  • Wednesday, 03 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6121)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page