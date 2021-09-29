https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/09/29/how-can-i-train-to-become-an-hgv-driver-your-questions-answered/

This week we announced that we have invested up to £10m to create new Skills Bootcamps to train more people to become HGV drivers.

In addition, people can train through courses accessed locally and funded by the Government’s Adult Education Budget.

The move will help tackle skills shortages and support more people to launch new careers within the logistics sector.

Here we answer your questions on the initiative and what it may mean for you.

What Skills Bootcamps are available?

Skills Bootcamps in HGV driving will soon be available.

Skills Bootcamps are free, flexible courses that last up to 16 weeks. Participants that successfully complete the course are also guaranteed a job interview with a local employer.

The free, short, intensive HGV courses will train drivers to be road ready (and gain a Cat C or Cat C&E license), helping to tackle the current HGV driver shortage.

You can find out more about Skills Bootcamps here: Free courses for jobs - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

How do I apply to be on a Skills Bootcamp to be an HGV driver?

Course places on Skills Bootcamps in HGV driving will start opening from November. From early November, keep an eye on local press and advertising from Skills Bootcamps providers in your local area, as this is when they will start to promote the opportunities to sign up.

More information on where the courses are running across the country and how you can apply to take part will also be available on Gov.uk from around mid-November: List of Skills Bootcamps - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

Skills Bootcamps in HGV driving will then begin from around the end of November or early December, depending on the timings of your local provider.

Will I have to pay to do a Skills Bootcamp?

No, Skills Bootcamps training is free of charge to eligible learners.

You are eligible to apply for a Skills Bootcamp if you are aged 19 or over and are employed, self-employed, have recently become unemployed (in the past 12 months) or are returning to work after a break.

Some Skills Bootcamps have additional eligibility criteria, so check with your local provider.

How long will Skills Bootcamps in HGV driving take?

The free courses will provide short, intensive training so that learners can become road ready within 16 weeks.

Are there other routes available to help me become an HGV driver?

Yes, there are currently five Level 2 certificates in driving goods vehicles which are available to take:

Highfield Level 2 Certificate in Driving Goods Vehicles

ProQual Level 2 Certificate in Driving Goods Vehicles

Pearson Edexcel Level Certificate in Driving Goods Vehicles

ICQ Level 2 Certificate in Driving Goods Vehicles

SQA Level 2 Certificate in Driving Goods Vehicles

If your local provider is offering these courses then you may be able to get funding for both your medical and HGV licenses, as part of the Government’s Adult Education Budget (AEB). This offer is available between 1st August 2021 and 31st July 2022 and subject to your providers availability.

Previously, any adult who took these qualifications had to pay for their own licences.

What does the funding cover and am I eligible?

AEB funding will cover a maximum of one test per person and it applies only to the cost of an HGV and medical license, not the cost of the qualification itself. Taking a course is also subject to availability at your local provider.

These existing qualifications are either fully funded by government or co-funded depending on your personal circumstances, such as your age, income, or qualifications you have previously gained.

If you are fall into one of the following groups, you could also be eligible to have the cost of a Level 2 qualification in HGV driving funded:

Aged between 19-23 and you do not hold a Full Level 2 qualification (equivalent to 5 A*-C GCSEs, or 5 Grade 4-9 GCSEs)

Unemployed

Currently earn less than £17,374.50

Please contact your provider to find out more about the courses on offer and eligibility.

What will I learn on the course?

The course will cover all the testing, training and support required to take someone with experience of only driving a car right through to being a road ready HGV driver.

AEB qualifications in HGV driving consist of around 150 guided learning hours. The length of time taken to complete the qualifications will depend on the providers who deliver the qualification and the individual circumstances and prior experience of the learner.

What steps should I take to access these courses and AEB funding?

If you are interested in applying for this training, you can find out more by;

Visiting the National Careers Service find a course tool: service.gov.uk/find-a-course.

Contacting your local FE provider to find out if they offer one of the 5 driving qualifications and to confirm if you are eligible to have your medical and licenses funded by the AEB.

Speaking to a local careers adviser at service.gov.uk/contact-us to find out more.

Individuals should contact their training provider if they have any queries about the cost of their HGV and medical licences.

If you have taken one of the courses listed above between 1st August and today, then please contact your provider to find out if your medical and license costs could be backdated and funded by the AEB. This is subject to your providers availability.

What skills will be helpful if I want to become an HGV driver?

There are a few skills you will need to possess in order to become an HGV Driver, these include;

A sense of responsibility

Alertness

An ability to work independently

Impeccable driving record

Customer service skills

Knowledge of truck mechanics

Maintenance skills

Reliability

Organisational skills

Excellent driving skills

Interpersonal skills

Concentration skills

If you want to prepare for a course in HGV driving, you might want to build up these skills. You can access free, online courses in employability skills like some of the ones listed above via The Skills Toolkit at: gov.uk/theskillstoolkit.

If you want to find out more about free courses and qualifications that could help boost your skills and get ahead in work, visit: gov.uk/free-courses-for-jobs to discover more options.

