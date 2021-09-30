 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coleg Cambria and Bangor University unveil new partnership with Education Minister at £21m site launch

Details
Hits: 49
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

TWO leading education institutions have joined forces to target recovery and growth in sectors hard-hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coleg Cambria (@colegcambria) and Bangor University (@BangorUni) will be working closely to develop new strategic pathways and support employers as they build back after a challenging period for all industries.

Cambria’s Chief Executive Yana Williams and Vice Chancellor of Bangor University, Professor Iwan Davies, announced the partnership at the formal opening of the college’s Hafod building at Yale in Wrexham today (Wednesday), where they were joined by Jeremy Miles MS, Minister for Education and Welsh Language.

The £21m development was completed by Bodelwyddan-based Wynne Construction earlier this year, supported by the Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools Programme.

The Minister said:

“I was really pleased to open the new Hafod building at Coleg Cambria. It's a really impressive facility, which will be great for the students and staff. 

“I'm delighted the Welsh Government could support this through our 21st Century School and Colleges programme.

“Thanks to the college for the welcome and best wishes to everyone who will be learning and working at Hafod.”

Together, Cambria and Bangor will bridge the gap between higher and further education and engage with multiple arenas on research, innovation and business engagement.

Among the collaborative projects proposed is a ‘Skills Factory’ in Deeside, with initial funding support from the HEFCW (Higher Education Funding Council for Wales) HEIR fund.

Ms Williams said they plan to further strengthen their relationship for learners and communities across North Wales and help reskill and upskill in priority areas.

“The collaboration will seek to target those most affected by Covid-19 and identify how we can work together to deliver solutions via training, industry partnerships and employers,” said Ms Williams.

“We are committed to ensuring learners across North Wales have access to agile and relevant further and higher education qualifications, and capitalising on the cutting-edge facilities we have in this region.

“We are in a challenging economic environment and both Coleg Cambria and Bangor University are determined to be at the forefront of the recovery, for our students, staff and communities.”

She added:

“The Skills Factory is just one of the ways we will link with industry, addressing the challenges facing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) and the need for a highly-skilled, well-paid and inclusive workforce.

“We will also be prioritising health and social care, aerospace, construction and supporting potential for growth in sectors such as food and drink manufacturing, software engineering, data science, environment and sustainable development and nuclear and advanced manufacturing.

Leading UK universities amongst over 1,000 organisations worldwide to join forces with UiPath to further develop workplace automation skills
Sector News
A number of leading UK universities, including the University of Oxfor
MIF announces new Factory Academy creative training programme for 2021/22
Sector News
Manchester International Festival (@MIFestival) has today announced it
New look for Leicester College restaurant
Sector News
Taste Restaurant at Freemenâ€™s Park Campus is re-opening in September

“As we rebound from the impact of the pandemic, we really want to reenergise and reskill for the benefit of this and future generations.”

Professor Davies said in committing to the partnership, Bangor University is reaffirming its pledge to deliver across the whole of North Wales, building pathways between the further and higher education sectors and supporting both employees and employers as they face a difficult new economic environment.

“Our approach embraces the diversity of the regional context and looks to deliver solutions that will span sectors, especially aerospace and construction, as they seek to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic, whilst also supporting the potential for growth sectors such as food and drink production manufacturing, software engineering, data science, environment and sustainable development, and nuclear and advanced manufacture,” he said.

“The Skills Factory will focus on sustainable models for delivery, embracing the Five Ways of Working set out in the Wellbeing of Future Generations (Wales) Act, and will also bring to bear the excellent reputation of both organisations in sustainability and sustainable delivery.”

Ms Williams and Professor Davies were joined at the revolutionary Hafod building – a ‘commercial village’ driven by education, hospitality and retail – by members of the college’s leadership team, Chris Wynne, Managing Director of Wynne Construction, and the Minister.

Mr Wynne is “incredibly proud” of their project team for delivering the prestigious building, adding:

“They navigated many challenges presented by COVID-19 while working on a live site as well as sharing the campus with students and staff.  Our number one priority was to ensure the health and wellbeing of everyone involved in the project and to produce a high-quality finish, which we achieved.

“Despite Covid-19, we achieved a 63% spend towards Welsh-based SMEs, six work experience placements, 360 training weeks for apprenticeships, and over 2,000 pupil interactions during the build.

“In addition, we were pleased to be working within Wrexham again and to continue with building a legacy and future for the construction industry.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Leading UK universities amongst over 1,000 organisations worldwide to join forces with UiPath to further develop workplace automation skills
Sector News
A number of leading UK universities, including the University of Oxfor
NCG Welcomes New Head of Innovation for Construction Technologies
Sector News
Former Birmingham City Cabinet Member Brett O’Reilly (@brett4lwh) ha
21 apprentices launch careers in power
Sector News
Twenty-one apprentices have started careers in the electricity industr
Science Museum announces Technicians: The David Sainsbury Gallery
Sector News
Today the Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) announced Technicians: The D
Transforming perceptions and driving up standards for hair and beauty
Sector News
An exciting vision for how world class hair and beauty apprenticeships
Student governors appointed to CCCG board for new academic year
Sector News
Two students have vowed to make the student voice heard after being ap
Bristol students join prestigious health leadership programme
Sector News
After completing a rigorous selection process Taiwo Oki and Aimee Wilk
Lighting the way for a sustainable gallery of the future
Sector News
The Science and Industry Museum (@sim_manchester), Manchester, is devo
New centre launched at the University of Plymouth to pioneer integrated health and social care education
Sector News
Health and social care are all about teamwork, and teamwork requires
Imperial and Germany’s TUM driving exciting collaborative research and education
Sector News
Faculty building for the Departments of Mathematics and Informatics at
MIF announces new Factory Academy creative training programme for 2021/22
Sector News
Manchester International Festival (@MIFestival) has today announced it
New look for Leicester College restaurant
Sector News
Taste Restaurant at Freemen’s Park Campus is re-opening in September

Exploring Edge’s Innovation Fund and how to make your ideas take off #EdgyThinking Livestream 1

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6126)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page