College Principal made Honorary Captain in Royal Navy

Details
College Principal made Honorary Captain in Royal Navy (@CofGCollege)

City of Glasgow College Principal and Chief Executive, Dr Paul Little, has been appointed by Her Majesty The Queen to the senior rank of Honorary Captain in the Royal Navy Reserve, in recognition of his passion for the maritime sector and personal support of the Royal Navy.  

Principal Little is joining a select band ofhigh profileHonorary Captains, including Lords, Baronesses, Ambassadors, Senior Civil Servants and Captains of Industry. He is the first College Principal to be appointed to this role. Recently, 007 actor Daniel Craig was given the title of Honorary Commander in the Royal Navy Reserve. 

Principal Little said:

 “This is a huge personal honour to be appointed to the rank of Honorary Captain in the Senior Service. I have a longstanding association of over 40 years with the naval family, since I joined HM Coastguard as a 16-year-old. I look forward to being even more of an enthusiastic champion of the distinguished heritage and fine traditions of the Royal Navy, especially in Scotland. 

“I am a tireless advocate for tertiary education as the great enabler for social mobility, and at City of Glasgow College we make a unique contribution to the UK maritime sector by training half of all Merchant Navy cadet officers, including many in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. As one of the top Maritime Academies in the world we also make an important contribution to international seafaring, which will be particularly evident during COP26.” 

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said he was delighted to confirm this appointment, adding: 

“The Honorary Officer cadre is an extraordinary group of talented individuals, all of whom bring valuable knowledge and expertise to the Royal Navy. Paul has a natural energy and passion for the maritime sector, underpinned by excellent connections not least through his role as Principal and Chief Executive of City of Glasgow College and so I have no doubt he will be an invaluable advocate.” 

All Honorary appointments in each Service are made to the Reserves and are approved by Buckingham Palace, having first been considered by the Honorary Officers Review Board, which in the Royal Navy is chaired by The First Sea Lord. 

