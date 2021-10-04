 
NCFE awarded three more T Levels as part of Department for Education Wave 4 tender process

The providers chosen to develop eight new T Levels have been announced today. @NCFE (educational charity and leader in vocational and technical learning) is delighted to confirm they have been selected by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education as the delivery partner for three of the new routes - Craft and Design, Media, Broadcast and Production, and Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics. The Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics route has been awarded to NCFE, in collaboration with their partner VTCT, a leading sector specialist awarding organisation.

These flagship qualifications will transform the delivery of technical education and will be developed in close collaboration with employers, the Department for Education, and the Institute of Apprenticeships and Technical Education to ensure they fit the future skills needs in these industry areas.

This move adds to NCFE’s already impressive roster of T Levels who have now developed nine of the technical qualifications and have seen the impact they have as the first cohort of T Level students celebrated the successful completion of their courses this summer.

The Craft and Design T Level will give students a route into a variety of careers, from jewellery and ceramics makers to textiles and fashion creatives. Meanwhile, taking the Media, Broadcast and Production direction will be a foot in the door to the sector, enabling students to pursue options like sound technician, production manager and director. Students taking Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics will be able to gain skills suited to hairdressing, barbering and beauty therapy.

Students will have the chance to specialise in an occupational pathway during their time studying for the qualification and complete a work placement as part of their programme of study, which will enable them to get a real sense of what these careers look like in practice. 

T Levels are a high-quality, career focused alternative to A Levels for students aged 16 to 18. They are backed by employers and designed to help bridge the gap between the classroom and the workplace while providing the skills that industries are looking for.

The two-year programmes combine technical learning with vital hands-on work experience through industry placements, offering students structured routes to higher education, higher level apprenticeships or directly into the workforce.

David Gallagher, CEO at NCFE said:

“NCFE is delighted to have been awarded the new T Level contracts, and to be able to expand our technical education offer to include creative sector specialisms, improving choices for students. We have been really pleased with the progress of T Levels so far, and we will be able to build on this knowledge and experience when designing and implementing these new qualifications.

“We will now be working closely with experts across the craft and design, media, broadcast and production, and hair and beauty sectors to ensure that the new T Levels will equip students with the relevant skills those industries are looking for, while providing a practical and engaging approach to learning that supports students into their future careers. We’ll collaborate with expert contributors to help us to raise the standards and expectations of skills within their industries, shaping the future workforce and nurturing a new generation of talent.

“We particularly look forward to collaborating with VTCT to bring the Hair and Beauty qualifications to life – with our extensive knowledge on the development of T Levels, combined with their expertise and standing in the sector, we are confident that the qualifications be of the highest quality and lead learners into fantastic career opportunities.

“Our core purpose at NCFE is to promote and advance learning, creating choice and empowering learners to make informed decisions about their futures. These newest T Levels will help us to continue driving forwards this purpose, providing quality routes into these exciting and creative sectors.”  

Alan Woods, CEO at VTCT commented:

“VTCT is pleased to support NCFE on this T Level contract as the specialist sub-contractor and partner. Our partnership with NCFE combines their tried and tested experience in delivering T Levels with our unrivalled Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics sector knowledge and expertise. For almost 60 years, VTCT has put the learner at the heart of our organisational mission as we deliver qualifications that help individuals secure a job and reach their career goals. With our employer partners, who also helped develop this winning bid, we are really looking forward to working with learning and training providers to ensure the success of this T Level.”

