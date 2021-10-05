 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Second week of college strikes begins today

Details
Hits: 150
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Staff at six English colleges will be walking out again this week in their ongoing fight for fair pay.  

The strike is the second week of walk outs in a wave of industrial action over pay. Following action last week, University and College Union (UCU) members at five of the six colleges will take eight more days strike action from today (Tuesday) and the remaining college will see members walk out for two days from Wednesday. Pickets will take place at all affected institutions from 8am. 

The dispute has arisen following a pay offer of just 1% from the further education employer body, the Association of Colleges, in December 2020. Staff working in the sector have suffered real terms pay cuts of over 30% in the past decade. 

Strikes were suspended at City of Bristol College, Weymouth College and New College Swindon after late deals and action at South Thames College, Merton College, Carshalton College and Kingston College has been suspended whilst further negotiations take place. UCU said that if employers want to avoid further disruption they need to follow the lead of these colleges and get around the negotiating table. 

The union is demanding a pay increase of greater than 5% in an effort to close the school-college pay gap that currently stands at £9,000, and after more than a decade of below inflation pay increases. 

Staff at all affected institutions are taking action over pay, but at City & Islington College, Westminster Kingsway College and the College of North East London the dispute also includes other issues such as working conditions. 

UCU general secretary Jo Grady will be visiting pickets at Westminster Kingsway College on the morning of Wednesday 6 October and attending a rally later that day alongside Jeremy Corbyn MP, John McDonnell MP and Cllr Michelline Safi-Ngongo from Islington Council.  The rally will start at 12pm at the college’s main King Cross site at 221 Grays Inn Road. 

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: ‘College leaders are facing another week of strike action and severe disruption because they continue to refuse to negotiate on pay. If they want to avoid further disruption they need to enter meaningful negotiations with us on wages, as other colleges have done. 

‘It is outrageous that college staff have seen their pay cut by over 30% in real terms in the past decade, and are now being offered a below inflation pay rise of just 1%. After strike action last week staff will be walking out again in the coming days unless they see improved pay offers. This dispute can be resolved, but the employers must be prepared to pay staff properly.’ 

The colleges affected, strike dates and pickets are:  

Employer 

Strike dates 

Picket  

Capital City College Group 

Labour calls for urgent action on ventilation as new data shows 67% increase in children out of school due to Covid
Sector News
Labour calls for urgent action on ventilation as new data shows there
BAME students struggle to find inspirational creative role models, survey finds
Sector News
With government funding cuts to the creative subjects in the curriculu
CO2 monitoring recommended to manage COVID-19 spread in schools and offices
Sector News
Scientists have created a new model for predicting COVID-19 infection

City & Islington College 

College of North East London 

Westminster Kingsway College 

5/6/7/11/12/13/14/15 October  

  

444 Camden Road, Islington, N7 0SP 

High Rd, London N15 4RU 

King’s Cross Centre, 211 Grays Inn Rd, London WC1X 8RA 

City of Liverpool College 

6/7 October 

1. The Learning Exchange, Roscoe Street L1 9dw 

2. Arts & Mulberry, 9 Myrtle Street, LIVERPOOL L7 7JA              

Croydon College 

5/6/7/11/12/13/14/15 October 

College Rd, London CR9 1DX 

Lambeth College 

5/6/7/11/12/13/14/15 October 

45 Clapham Common South Side, SW4 9BL 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

College to host return of major North Wales business conference
Sector News
THE much-anticipated return of North Wales Business Exhibition (#NWBE2
Labour calls for urgent action on ventilation as new data shows 67% increase in children out of school due to Covid
Sector News
Labour calls for urgent action on ventilation as new data shows there
BAME students struggle to find inspirational creative role models, survey finds
Sector News
With government funding cuts to the creative subjects in the curriculu
CO2 monitoring recommended to manage COVID-19 spread in schools and offices
Sector News
Scientists have created a new model for predicting COVID-19 infection
Schools identify lack of engagement in reading & writing for pleasure among pupils
Sector News
New independent research by Pearson (@PearsonSchools), has found that
Discover your future at Merrist Wood Collegeâ€™s Autumn Open Event
Sector News
If you are considering your options for next year, now is the time to
2 million workers set to change job before Christmas, with cross-industry career moves set to increase
Sector News
New research from Totaljobs (@TotaljobsUK) reveals that over 2 million
Antser supports and funds EPIC Youthâ€™s first ever Digital Marketing apprentice
Sector News
Two Birmingham-based businesses - Anster (@Antserltd) and EPIC Youth -
A quarter of workers have received no response to job applications made since the start of the pandemic, according to Reed.co.uk
Sector News
Despite widespread hiring challenges in the market, new research commi
Jonnie Peacock is sprinting into action to applaud the nationâ€™s Apprentices and Trainees
Sector News
Paralympian Blade runner and MBE Jonnie Peacock (@JonniePeacock) â€“ â
NEU launch - Value Education, Value Educators campaign
Sector News
NEU: Value Education, Value Educators campaignThe National Education U
Going to university? Hereâ€™s how to protect yourself from freshersâ€™ flu, Covid, and other illnesses
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/10/04/going-to-university-heres-

Innovation in Assessment - #FutureOfAssessment Episode 1

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6141)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page