Clifford Chance launches Business Professionals Graduate Programme for IT Engineers

International law firm Clifford Chance (@Clifford_Chance) has launched a new Business Professionals Graduate Programme for IT Engineers. This two-year programme, commencing in February 2022, offers successful graduates with an aptitude for IT, opportunities to train as either IT End User Engineers or as IT Infrastructure and Network Engineers. All graduates will have the opportunity to secure a permanent role at the end of the programme.

The programme is designed to give candidates real-world experience to enable them to harness their skills and emerge as confident IT professionals with a breadth of practical experience. Graduates will be involved in and responsible for strategic, complex and global projects, rotating through a range of areas of expertise within their chosen pathways. Programme participants will also join Clifford Chance's legal trainee cohorts on the firm's award-winning three-day induction, which provides a combination of essential training and interactive learning, followed by function-specific induction programmes.

Laura Yeates, Clifford Chance Head of Graduate Talent, said:

"IT increasingly plays a critical role in not only shaping our organisation, but ensuring we deliver an outstanding service to our clients. This new Graduate Programme signals our commitment to developing the IT leaders of the future who are keen to be at the forefront of shaping our business, using state of the art technology. Crucially, the programme is open not only to students that have studied an IT-related degree, but also to graduates who have a passion for building hardware, coding programmes or developing apps."

Patrick Philips, Global Director of IT Operations, said:

“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in our drive to service our clients in a way that is ever quicker, simpler, more efficient, and more robust. We are looking for individuals who can thrive within this environment, and who will in turn benefit from collaborating with an expert team shaped by diverse experiences across multiple sectors and jurisdictions."

Applications are now open and will close on 18 November 2021 at 23:59. 

