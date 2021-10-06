 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Schools must act over futile TV watershed, Head of Ofsted tells The Times Education Commission

Details
Hits: 174
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Amanda Spielman
The head of @Ofsted, @amanda_spielman, has told The Times Education Commission (@TimesEducation) the television watershed is meaningless because of YouTube and therefore schools have a duty to teach teenage boys not to send intimate images to girls

She, along with other experts were participating in an evidence session for The Times Education Commission focused on teaching.

The chief regulator said that most incidents, which were at the root of young people’s unhappiness, originated in parties and events and from photographs that had been taken out of school and shared.

She said: “It was the knock-on into social groups, comments at school that was mainly responsible for the unhappiness but what became clear was quite how much of this is either unknown to staff in schools or in some cases, regarded rather lightly.

“The effort tended to be mainly on responding to specific incidents when they became known. In many schools, there was a very good work on relationships and sex education, but that it wasn’t anywhere near consistent enough.”

Spielman said that there was a “much wider cultural problem”. She said: “In a society where programmes like Naked Attraction [the Channel 4 programme] are broadcast for all to see and watersheds mean nothing in a world of television on demand and YouTube, it’s not surprising that a lot of teenage boys, for example, are thoroughly confused about why sending girls ‘dick pics’ is not an acceptable thing to do.

“So schools have got a truly educational role to play to help teenagers who are at the mercy of their hormones as well, learn to behave like decent adults by the time they leave school.”

The Times Education Commission is a year-long project expected to inform government policy and to lead to radical change across schools, colleges and universities.

The commission brings together experts including senior MPs, business leaders, scientists, head teachers, academics, vice-chancellors and a children’s author. It has a wide-ranging remit, including the curriculum, qualifications, social mobility, exclusions, new technology, lifelong learning and the number of people going to university.

The other experts at the session included:

  • Dan Moynihan - CEO, The Harris Federation

  • Ulrike Tillmann - Mathematician and Chair of the Education Commission, The Royal Society

  • Mary Bousted - Joint General Secretary, the NEU

  • Tom Bennett - DfE Lead Adviser on Behaviour

 

Full quotes below:

Dan Moynihan (CEO, The Harris Federation) on justifying his salary

Lucy Kellaway: You are paid as if you run the very large and complex organisation that you do, but eyebrows have sometimes have been raised about that.

 

Dan: I think there’s no reason why people in the public sector, if they do a really good job, shouldn’t be paid well. I think it’s unrealistic that people compare salaries to the Prime Ministers. The Prime Minister has many other benefits including a future stream of income that will surpass most peoples. If we say that public sector workers should be paid less than they could get elsewhere, then I think that has long-term consequences.

Driving Mobility launches education with Oxford Brookes University for professionals supporting disabled drivers
Sector News
Driving Mobility, the national charity which accredits driving assessm
Teaching profession is facing acute recruitment and retention challenges
Sector News
@EduPolicyInst has today (2 Mar) published a new report "Teacher short
UNiDAYS survey states what students want from the hospitality industry
Sector News
Trying to engage an entire generation that has an attention span of ei

 

Our headteachers are paid very well. They work in some of the most challenging circumstances and if they turn around really difficult schools and they’re doing a great job, we don’t see any reason not to pay them well because we want to retain them. And similarly, we pay our teachers more. They all get a Harris allowance, which is an extra £2,000 in inner-London. They all get a version of private health and we see no reason not to do that. And we raise a lot of sponsorship, we generate big economies of scale - why shouldn’t we deploy that resource in that way if our schools are successful?

 

Lucy Kellaway: How much easier does it make it to recruit?

 

Dan: I think it’s a very good incentive. We’ve done that ever since we’ve started. It’s a very good incentive. We haven’t increased it with inflation, so it was obviously worth more 10 years ago than it does now. But it makes a difference and so does the medical cover and some of the other benefits that we offer. But I see no reason why public workers, good public sector workers that do a brilliant job, why shouldn’t they be paid well?

 

If you look at Singapore, I know it’s a city state, but if you look at Singapore, they’re paying their best public sector people who do really well in Government departments what would appear to be huge sums of money but it’s competitive with the private sector. And if they’re delivering in public services, within budget, great services, well then why not?

 

Amanda Spielman (HMCI, Ofsted) on Everyone's Invited

RS: What should Ofsted be doing to tackle the sexual abuse crisis in schools and how much are adults in posiitons of responsibility or wider cultural context to blame?

 

Amanda: The cultural pressures on young people are enormous. And the greatest part of that actually comes out of school. When you look at surveys, school is where, in general, young people feel safest. So we should hold on to that. I think it’s really important that it’s not interpreted as a report about there being a massive crisis in schools. And in fact, we found that the great majority of the behaviour, the incidents that were at the root of young people’s - especially girls’ - unhappiness actually originated in parties or events or photographs that had been taken out of school and been shared. It was the knock-on into social groups, comments, at school that was mainly responsible for the unhappiness.

 

But what became clear was quite how much of this is either unknown to staff in schools or in some cases, regarded rather lightly. And the effort tended to be mainly on responding to specific incidents when they became known. What we found that, in many schools, there was a very good work on the PSHE, the relationships and sex education, but that it wasn’t anywhere near consistent enough. That schools are - there is a much wider cultural problem.

 

In a society where programmes like Naked Attraction are broadcast for all to see and watersheds mean nothing in a world of television on demand and YouTube. 

 

It’s not surprising that a lot of teenage boys, for example, are thoroughly confused about why sending girls dick pics is not an acceptable thing to do. So schools have got truly educational role to play to help teenagers who are at the mercy of their hormones as well, navigate their way through the boiling landscape and learn to behave like decent adults by the time they leave school.

 

I’m not advocating a monastic purity for schools here. Teengaers are teenagers and always have been. But we’ve shifted the emphasis in our work to think more about the culture, the attitudes, the role that schools can play, as well as looking at the sort of safeguarding end of things and response to incidents and specific problems. I think our work before had been a little bit too much at the backend, at the response backend. But it fits in very well with the changing balance of the inspection framework, which is about weighted, about half weighted on the quality of education and about half weighted on the wider personal development, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management. So we’re trying to create this clear balance between the different components, the different pieces that add up to a strong education.

 

RS: What more can Ofsted do to drive that cultural change?

 

Amanda: We work in a model where we’re highly constrained in the extent of inspection by Government policy and budget. I have one inspector for every 120 schools, I think, roughly. So we are actually tiny, relative to the system, though with quite a lot of leverage. So, one of the Covid-era things is that our webinars, people now accept the professional development and communication remotely in a way that it’s increased enormously. The takeup of the online seminars we’ve done I think did some on the sexual harassment and violence report. We do quite a lot now around inspection. But also, for example, our subject reviews, really looking at the characteristics of good curriculum in most of the main national curriculum subjects. So we disseminate as much as we can and I have built up the research and insight to make sure that as well as the publishing the individual reports that we also do as good a job as we can as aggregating the evidence and insights of our work and publishing that in ways that are valuable to schools themselves, to Government, to policymakers, and to parents actually. 

 

Ulrike Tillmann (Mathematician and Chair of the Education Commission, The Royal Society) on the narrowness of post-16 curriculum

Ulrike: So, the report was a study - a longitudinal study - commissioned by the Royal Society and conducted by the Education Policy Institute and roughly speaking their findings was that even adjusting for various things that a narrowing of the post-16 education for students resulted in reduced income at age 26, a longitudinal study unfortunately doesn’t yet go beyond that age. I’m expecting actually that the differences will be larger as we see this cohort grow older. The study sort of, I mean, there are two things that came out. One is that of course, we now have a reduced system, A Level system, because the AS reform meant that many fewer students attempting an extra subject in the lower sixth form and so we have something like students taking 2.7 different A Levels, which is absolutely minimal considering how broad they are still at GCSE. Though, some students, of course, like dropping various things, and for an equal number of students, it’s a really very difficult decision at that age. And, in particular, they don’t yet have the full knowledge of the different pathways and indeed I think it’s quite difficult even for parents to know the modern courses. And so, we at The Royal Society, very strongly feel that is far too narrow and students are sort of forced into choices that they often later regret. They don’t really yet have the full knowledge of what might be coming up.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Salary boosts for new maths, science and computing teachers
Sector News
Salary boosts for new maths, physics, chemistry and computing teachers
Driving Mobility launches education with Oxford Brookes University for professionals supporting disabled drivers
Sector News
Driving Mobility, the national charity which accredits driving assessm
Teaching profession is facing acute recruitment and retention challenges
Sector News
@EduPolicyInst has today (2 Mar) published a new report "Teacher short
New WorldHost programme set to transform skills of customer service supervisors
Sector News
A new programme within the globally recognised WorldHost suite of cust
Sustainathon Challenges UK Students to Innovatively Use Technology to Take on Environmental Issues
Sector News
Tata Consultancy Services (@TCS) and Glasgow University (@UofGlasgow)
UNiDAYS survey states what students want from the hospitality industry
Sector News
Trying to engage an entire generation that has an attention span of ei
West London College Students and Fair Shot Cafe on BBC Six O'Clock News
Sector News
West London College (@westlondoncol) inclusive learning Fair Shot Cafe
Kate Green comments on premium for maths and science teachers
Sector News
Kate Green MP (@KateGreenSU), Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, r
Over two thirds of final year students and graduates are prioritising hybrid working over salary in perspective jobs
Sector News
The team behind National Graduate Week #NGW2021, the UK’s biggest on
Makeup student with cerebral palsy defies odds
Sector News
@GlamCandyUK student Hannah Pierce is breaking boundaries after succes
Ensuring wellbeing remains front and centre of everything the University of Northampton does
Sector News
Students and staff at the University of Northampton (@UniNorthants) ha
Clifford Chance launches Business Professionals Graduate Programme for IT Engineers
Sector News
International law firm Clifford Chance (@Clifford_Chance) has launched

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 26 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Workshop: Planning for your next inspection (22 Oct): We know from speaking to many of you that your attention is turning to yo…
View Original Tweet

Jonathan Nock
Jonathan Nock has published a new article: Driving Mobility launches education with Oxford Brookes University for professionals supporting disabled drivers 1 hour 7 minutes ago
National Graduate Week
National Graduate Week has published a new article: Over two thirds of final year students and graduates are prioritising hybrid working over salary in perspective jobs 1 hour 38 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6148)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page