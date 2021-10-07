 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

“A tale of two halves” – Cranfield University publishes its 2021 Female FTSE Board Report

Details
Hits: 131
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Cranfield School of Management (@CranfieldUni) has today (7 October) published its Female FTSE Board Report 2021, an annual analysis of the progress of women directors on FTSE 350 corporate boards. 

The latest figures show that, while the number of women on FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 boards continues to rise (38% and 35% respectively), there remains considerable variance between companies, with the overall figures boosted by the efforts of several leading firms. Some 21% of FTSE 100 companies and 32% of FTSE 250 companies have yet to meet the Hampton Alexander target of 33% women on boards by 2020, prompting the authors of the report to question whether more forceful measures may be needed to encourage businesses to comply.  

The Female FTSE Board Report 2021: Headline figures 

  • Women hold 393 directorships across FTSE 100 boards, and 688 across FTSE 250 boards. 
  • The percentage of female non-executive directors (NEDs) on FTSE 100 boards is at an all-time high at 44%, with 14% women Chairs, 25% women Senior Independent Directors (SIDs) and 35% women chairing board committees. 
  • However, the percentage of female executive directors has flatlined for a second year at 13.7% (11.3% for the FTSE 250). 
  • On the FTSE 100, 31 women hold executive roles in 27 companies. Eight are CEOs, and 15 CFOs or finance directors. 

The 2021 report spotlights the role of the Chair in the appointment and development of NEDs, and in the appointment of the CEO and the executive team, and therefore emphasises the importance of accelerating the appointment of women into Chair roles. It finds that simply having a critical mass of women on a board does not result in a critical mass of women in executive roles, and stresses that it is key that women hold influential board roles. 

Professor Sue Vinnicombe, Professor of Women and Leadership at Cranfield School of Management and lead author of the report, said:

“Women on boards encourage the appointment of women into executive roles, and the other way around. Talent management and robust succession planning are vital if women and other diverse people are to be promoted into executive roles.

“There is clearly now a pipeline of experienced women NEDs, so why are so few of them promoted to leadership of the board? I am sure that all Chairs and CEOs of FTSE companies understand the business case for gender diversity at an intellectual level, but do they really believe in it, and are they willing to invest serious effort into achieving it?

"Experience tells us that removing barriers to gender diversity is key to encouraging diversity in all its forms. But, until women hold influential roles such as Chair, senior independent director (SID), CEO, CFO, or are interlocked board directors, businesses will not reap the benefits. Eight women CEOs across FTSE 100 companies in 2021 simply does not add up.” 

Inclusion works for everyone The 2021 Female FTSE Board Report is sponsored by EY, and this year dedicates a large part of its focus to diversity and inclusion, exploring how organisations can implement initiatives to promote belonging while still valuing and encouraging the different opinions, outlooks and experiences a diverse workforce brings to the table.

Driving Mobility launches education with Oxford Brookes University for professionals supporting disabled drivers
Sector News
Driving Mobility, the national charity which accredits driving assessm
Nearly half of universities have considered hybrid learning as an opportunity to reach more international students
Sector News
New @Citrix Freedom of Information data reveals while rolling out blen
Education leaders urged to unplug and reconnect at Bett Show 2022
Sector News
After 18 months of disruption, registration for the world's biggest ed

The authors explore what makes a truly inclusive organisation, how to value uniqueness, and the impact individual leaders can make in this area, and concludes that quality of implementation is key to making a success of inclusion initiatives. 

Professor Karen Holford, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor of Cranfield University, said:  

“Every time I work with someone with a different viewpoint, my capacity and opportunity for innovation increases. Above and beyond the proven benefits for our customers, our partnerships, and our institutional success, I know that being in a diverse group makes me better as an engineer, a leader and a person. 

“I’m proud to be part of an institution that continues to focus on this kind of research, that has a real impact on businesses across the world and provides a meaningful pathway for differences to be valued.” 

Alison Kay, EY’s Managing Partner for Client Service in the UK & Ireland, said:

“The conclusion could be drawn that gender diversity on boards has been achieved, but it’s clear that we are far from that point and indeed there is a great deal more work to be done. “Businesses have a responsibility to accelerate change in their own organisation, but also wider society. Tracking and measuring diversity against targets are now a bare minimum on this agenda for all companies, but steps to uncover the invisible barriers to career progression for women and drive inclusion are the real game-changers.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Driving Mobility launches education with Oxford Brookes University for professionals supporting disabled drivers
Sector News
Driving Mobility, the national charity which accredits driving assessm
Nearly half of universities have considered hybrid learning as an opportunity to reach more international students
Sector News
New @Citrix Freedom of Information data reveals while rolling out blen
Education leaders urged to unplug and reconnect at Bett Show 2022
Sector News
After 18 months of disruption, registration for the world's biggest ed
Teaching profession is facing acute recruitment and retention challenges
Sector News
@EduPolicyInst has today (2 Mar) published a new report "Teacher short
New WorldHost programme set to transform skills of customer service supervisors
Sector News
A new programme within the globally recognised WorldHost suite of cust
Schools must act over futile TV watershed, Head of Ofsted tells The Times Education Commission
Sector News
The head of @Ofsted, @amanda_spielman, has told The Times Education Co
Redefining the role of tech in learning BYJU’S launches EdTech innovation hub ‘BYJU’S Lab’
Sector News
@BYJUS to build the future of #edtech with key #AI and #ML hires acros
Sustainathon Challenges UK Students to Innovatively Use Technology to Take on Environmental Issues
Sector News
Tata Consultancy Services (@TCS) and Glasgow University (@UofGlasgow)
UNiDAYS survey states what students want from the hospitality industry
Sector News
Trying to engage an entire generation that has an attention span of ei
West London College Students and Fair Shot Cafe on BBC Six O'Clock News
Sector News
West London College (@westlondoncol) inclusive learning Fair Shot Cafe
Kate Green comments on premium for maths and science teachers
Sector News
Kate Green MP (@KateGreenSU), Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, r
Over two thirds of final year students and graduates are prioritising hybrid working over salary in perspective jobs
Sector News
The team behind National Graduate Week #NGW2021, the UK’s biggest on

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 6 hours 31 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Workshop: Planning for your next inspection (22 Oct): We know from speaking to many of you that your attention is turning to yo…
View Original Tweet

Jonathan Nock
Jonathan Nock has published a new article: Driving Mobility launches education with Oxford Brookes University for professionals supporting disabled drivers 7 hours 12 minutes ago
National Graduate Week
National Graduate Week has published a new article: Over two thirds of final year students and graduates are prioritising hybrid working over salary in perspective jobs 7 hours 43 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6148)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page