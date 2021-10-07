New jobs programme to create life changing opportunities for 16-18 year olds in Wales

A new flexible programme focused on helping young people aged 16-18 reach their full potential and take their first steps into the world of work is being launched by the Welsh Government.
The innovative Jobs Growth Wales+ programme will aim to create life changing opportunities for those who are not in education, employment or training. It will also become a fundamental element of the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, which is determined to ensure there will be no lost generation in Wales as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jobs Growth Wales+ will provide an individualised package of support, and incorporate the best elements of existing legacy Jobs Growth Wales and Traineeships programmes which have proved very successful.
The programme, which will launch in 2022, will support those aged 16-18 by offering impartial and in-depth careers advice and guidance following a robust assessment of their individual needs via the Working Wales service.
Young people will have access to mentoring, advice, training and education so that they are empowered to make informed choices to find and secure training, fair work or start a business. This includes tailored job opportunities which will be subsidised at 50% of national minimum wage.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:
“We want to give young people the skills and confidence to overcome barriers and fulfil their potential. Jobs Growth Wales+ is designed to deliver opportunities for young people in a fast changing world, irrespective of ability, background, gender, or ethnicity.
“The foundation of Jobs Growth Wales+ builds on our Traineeships and Jobs Growth Wales programmes, taking forward the strongest elements of both. Young people, employers and contractors have helped us shape this new package of support with changes that ensure young people receive the best possible service.
“Jobs Growth Wales+ is an important step in the development of our ambitious Young Person’s Guarantee, giving young people the support they need for a brighter future.”
The procurement process for Jobs Growth Wales+ has now been completed and award letters have been issued to the successful contractors.
Rhaglen newydd i greu cyfleoedd gwaith all newid bywydau pobl 16-18 oed yng Nghymru
Mae Llywodraeth Cymru yn lansio rhaglen hyblyg newydd i helpu pobl ifanc 16-18 oed i wireddu’u potensial ac i gymryd eu camau cyntaf i fyd gwaith.
Nod y rhaglen Twf Swyddi Cymru + Mwy yw creu cyfleoedd all newid bywydau’r rheini nad ydynt mewn addysg, gwaith na hyfforddiant. Daw’n rhan sylfaenol hefyd o Warant Llywodraeth Cymru i Bobl Ifanc sy’n anelu at sicrhau na fydd cenhedlaeth goll yng Nghymru oherwydd y coronafeirws.
Bydd Twf Swyddi Cymru + Mwy yn creu pecyn personol o gymorth ac yn ymgorffori’r gorau o’r rhaglen Twf Swyddi Cymru a’r rhaglenni Hyfforddeiaethau a oedd yn llwyddiannus iawn.
Caiff y rhaglen ei lansio yn 2022 i helpu pobl 16-18 oed trwy gynnig cyngor ac arweiniad gyrfaol diduedd a manwl ar ôl cynnal asesiad o anghenion yr unigolyn trwy wasanaeth Cymru’n Gweithio.
Bydd pobl ifanc yn gallu manteisio ar wasanaethau mentora, cyngor, hyfforddiant ac addysg er mwyn gallu gwneud y dewisiadau gorau wrth chwilio am hyfforddiant neu waith teg neu wrth ddechrau busnes. Bydd y rhaglen yn cynnwys cynnig cyfleoedd gwaith penodol gyda chymhorthdal o 50% o’r isafswm cyflog cenedlaethol.
Dywedodd Gweinidog yr Economi Vaughan Gething:
“Rydyn ni am roi’r sgiliau a’r hyder i bobl ifanc i oresgyn rhwystrau a chyflawni eu potensial. Nod Twf Swyddi Cymru + yw darparu cyfleoedd i bobl ifanc mewn byd sy’n prysur newid, beth bynnag eu gallu, eu cefndir, eu rhyw neu eu hethnigrwydd.
“Mae Twf Swyddi Cymru + yn adeiladu ar ein rhaglenni hyfforddeiaeth a rhaglenni Twf Swyddi Cymru, gan ddatblygu elfennau cryfaf y ddau. Mae pobl ifanc, cyflogwyr a chontractwyr wedi ein helpu i lywio’r pecyn cymorth newydd hwn â newidiadau sy’n sicrhau bod pobl ifanc yn cael y gwasanaeth gorau posibl.
“Mae Twf Swyddi Cymru + yn gam pwysig yn y broses o ddatblygu ein gwarant uchelgeisiol i bobl ifanc, gan roi’r gefnogaeth sydd ei hangen ar bobl ifanc tuag at ddyfodol mwy disglair.”
Mae'r broses gaffael ar gyfer Twf Swyddi Cymru+ bellach wedi'i chwblhau, ac mae llythyrau dyfarnu wedi'u rhoi i'r contractwyr llwyddiannus.