Apprentices at the centre of brand-new series of films and teacher resources.

Details
Amazing Apprenticeships (@AmazingAppsUK) have launched a brand new 13-part film series with corresponding student resource bundle showcasing inspiring apprentices from across the country.

Created at the same time as the ‘Apprentices are Amazing’ hero film which launched to high acclaim in September, each episode centres around one amazing apprentice, focussing on their individual story, experience and apprenticeship journey.

We start by meeting Ben and Samah. Ben is a broadcast operator apprentice from the BBC who studied media studies and always wanted to work in TV. Samah tells the story of how she secured her business administration apprenticeship, working as a quality coordinator for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and offers thoughtful advice to students and parents alike.

“It’s such a fast-paced environment that I just want to go into work and see what work’s going to offer me!” Ben, BBC

“The advice I would give to a student who was maybe looking to do an apprenticeship would be to do your research… have a look at what you’d like to do, check your options… there are so many different apprenticeships or different career paths.” Samah, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Later episodes step into the shoes of apprentices within a broad range of organisations including The House of Commons, Cambridge University, AE Aerospace, Africa Live and Milton Keynes Fire Service offering insight into the opportunities available in engineering, beauty, science, media, business, zoo keeping and many more sectors.

Each film is accompanied by a complete teacher resource set including a lesson plan, student worksheet and slide deck with the video embedded for ease. The resources are intended for both classroom and independent learning use and together form a ready-made lesson plan.

“It’s exciting to be able to showcase a such wide range of careers, sectors and employer opportunities and it has been simply inspirational to spend time with these amazing apprentices,” said Anna Morrison, founder Amazing Apprenticeships. “Their stories say so much, we are delighted to give them the stage they deserve and look forward to them encouraging apprentices of the future.

Episodes and resources will be released over the coming months.

