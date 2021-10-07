Schools encouraged to engage students in youth-led virtual climate change event

@Zurich UK is collaborating with five of the UK’s most prominent young eco-activists to bring back the Youth Against Carbon Conference (#YACCON21) later this month.

UK’s top young eco-campaigners; Dominique Palmer, Amy Meek, Gaia Rattazzi, Angel Arutura and Elijah Mckenzie-Jacksonconvene to have their voices heard on the climate crisis and debate ethical consumption

Panellists’ views to be shared at a reception hosted at the House of Commons by Green Party MP for Brighton, Pavilion, Caroline Lucas in association with the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Climate Change

YAC Con 21 will air on Monday 18th October at 6pm. Tune in via Zurich’s Youtubeor Instagram channel. Visit www.zurich.co.uk/yaccon for details

New animated film written and voiced by young people,‘

released to launch Zurich UK’s second Youth Against Carbon Conference.

Following the success of the first event last year, the virtual conference, airing on Monday 18th October, will be an opportunity for the all-youth panel to share their views on the climate crisis and key concerns about the current course of action.

Taking place ahead of the much-anticipated United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow., YAC Con 2021 aims to provide a platform to champion young voices and this year will focus on ethical consumption.

Panelists will be discussing their views on key issues including plastic consumption, turning the tide on fast fashion, the changes consumers can make to live more sustainable lives, the power of protesting and progress on climate action. During the conference, the eco-influencers will also be putting their questions to Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas.

To launch YAC Con 2021 and to highlight how young people feel they are not being listened to on the climate crisis, organisers have created a new

. The film features the voices of kids from around the UK who came forward to write and record their thoughts on the climate crisis and what they think needs to be done to create a safer world for them to grow up in. The film communicates a very clear call to action: “Now is the time for us to be heard” and highlights the role we can all play in bringing about change.

Chairing YAC Con 2021 is 21-year old climate justice activist, Dominique Palmer. Known for her work with Fridays for the Future International, Dominique has spoken at a number of high profile events including COP25 in 2019. Joining Dominique on the panel will be:

Amy Meek – 18 year-old Amy is one half of award-winning campaigning charity Kids Against Plastic (KAP) which she founded with her sister Ella in 2016 to fight the war on plastic pollution.

YAC Con host Dominique Palmer said:

“I’m so excited to be hosting this years’ Youth Against Carbon Conference because, especially in the lead up to COP26, it is so crucial that young voices are heard. I’m so excited to see what this amazing panel of activists have to contribute to the conversation.”

Following YAC Con 2021, the eco-activists' concerns will be voiced in a panel discussion held at the House of Commons and hosted by Caroline Lucas MP, in association with with the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Climate Change.

The influencers will be represented by YAC Con panelist, Amy Meek who will present the groups’ thoughts and recommendations. Also joining the Westminster panel discussion on 19 October 2021 are Dr Bronwyn Claire, Senior Programme Manager for ClimateWise at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership and Shaun Spiers, Executive Director of Green Alliance. The discussion will cover a range of topics – from looking at the impact on the planet of fast fashion food consumption, plastic use, eco travel and transport pollution, to how we can build back greener post-pandemic.

Lawrence Vousden, Head of UK Public Affairs and Sustainability, Zurich UK said:

“Young people are going to feel the biggest impact of climate change, yet their voices are not being heard. We are delighted to be hosting our second Youth Against Carbon Conference and to give more young people the platform they deserve. Like our panelists, Zurich is passionate about sustainability, and committed to driving positive change and so we’ll be taking their visions and recommendations to parliament to help drive real action.”

YAC Con builds on Zurich’s existing commitments to reducing its environmental impact and supporting the global transition to a low carbon economy. In 2019, Zurich became the first insurer to sign up to the UN Global Compact Business Ambition Pledge that aims to limit average global temperature increases to 1.5°C. It is also working towards achieving 100% renewable energy across all global operations by 2022.

YAC Con 21 will air on Monday 18th October at 6pm.