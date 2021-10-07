 
City & Guilds and Intertrain announce the launch of the first Small Plant training programme to the Railway Industry

City & Guilds (@cityandguilds) have announced the launch of the first Small Plant Training programme for the railway industry. The programme reduces learning hours by around 30% and incorporates online and hands-on practical training thereby lowering travel costs for participants and minimising time spent on the course away from working hours.  

The course is an industry first and includes interactive online learning which would have previously been delivered in a classroom environment. These digital elements are combined with high quality practical training at several nationwide Intertrain training centres, railway sidings and worksites. This provides trainees with greater flexibility over their choice of training locations and allows learners to access training that fits around their workloads.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Small Plant training programme has been launched to introduce more digital learning to the sector, and to help support the rail industry in its recovery. All modules and assessments on the course have been designed to meet the high-quality Network Rail training standards. 

The interactive approach creates a visually appealing learning experience for trainees and provides them with all they need to develop the relevant skills required, whilst continuing to work safely on trains and rail infrastructure. The outcome-led design is based on real-life stories and includes interactive images and application-based questions to ensure that knowledge is effectively translated back into the work environment.

The core competence modules combine shared knowledge required across multiple tools, alongside key health and safety and legislation content, and carry a 5-year validation. On successful completion of the course, trainees will receive a City & Guilds digital credential recognised as industry standard. 

Alex Pond, Managing Director of Intertrain said

“Intertrain are delighted to announce the launch of the first industry Small Plant blended learning programme. The first of its kind, blended learning aims to offer efficiencies to the industry while streamlining quality and practicality at all levels. Delegates have the flexibility to learn at their own pace, fitting around both business and personal commitments. Easy to book, navigate, and learn, Intertrain is catapulted to the forefront of innovation and technology with this new and exciting programme. We will continue to work with the industry to improve competency through digital and blended learning.”

Intertrain and City & Guilds Group will be expanding their portfolio of collaborative training programmes, focussing on areas such as Railway Technical and Health & Safety disciplines. 

