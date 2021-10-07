 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Supporting a Child With Dyslexia

Details
Hits: 21
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

With October marking #DyslexiaAwarenessWeek (4th - 10th October 2021), Lisette Kuijt, who holds a Masters in Child and Adolescent Psychology, and is a licensed child psychologist working at the online tutoring platform, GoStudent, shares her insight into what dyslexia is, and how best to support a child with dyslexia.

What is Dyslexia and how can you spot it?

Dyslexia is a specific learning disorder that causes trouble with reading, spelling and writing. Phonological awareness, the ability to match letters and combinations of letters (phonemes) with the sound that they make, is difficult for people with dyslexia. These challenges have nothing to do with overall intelligence. 

Dyslexia is one of the most prevalent learning disorders in children - approximately 5-10% of school-going children suffer from it. 

Sometimes, it is possible to spot symptoms of dyslexia before a child even starts reading or writing. At a young age, dyslexia manifests itself mostly in speech problems. As a parent, you may notice that your child has some trouble pronouncing longer words, finding the right words to express themselves, or putting sentences together in the right way. Rhymes are likely to be difficult to understand for your child. 

When children start going to school, the symptoms of dyslexia become more obvious in their reading and writing. While learning to read, your child may have more problems with learning the names and sounds of letters. Reading out loud and spelling words will be very difficult. While learning to write, your child will make mistakes when writing down the letters - the most common error is confusing the letters b, d, and p. Handwriting in children with dyslexia is usually less developed. 

How can you support your child with dyslexia?

Children with dyslexia are more likely to struggle with self-esteem issues. As other children around them are achieving academic success with more ease, your child has to work a lot harder to develop their writing and reading. 

When you talk to your child about dyslexia, it is very important that you clarify for them that their struggles have nothing to do with intelligence or other cognitive abilities. Children are often very relieved to know that there is a name for what they are experiencing, and that other children experience the exact same thing! 

Your child with dyslexia can experience frustration regarding their symptoms. Reading, writing and even expressing how they feel about that can be very challenging for them. If your child shows this frustration, try to stay calm and understanding. It’s very important that your child feels encouraged and supported at school and at home, so you can keep working on their skills together. 

Get Geared Up With the Latest Tech for Students
Sector News
Once a luxury on college campuses, technology has now become a necessi
How to be a Good Parent Educator
Sector News
Lee Elliot Major, Professor of Social Mobility at Exeter University an
Updates to Covid-19 testing for studentsÂ 
Sector News
In line with recent Welsh Government guidelines to further reduce the

You can also try the multi-sensory learning approach. In this approach, you try to teach a subject with more than just speech and writing. This can involve pictures, diagrams or games. For example,  writing words with glitter, clay or toys together. It is important to remember that your child needs more support and positive input, so be sure to celebrate the small victories with them.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Get Geared Up With the Latest Tech for Students
Sector News
Once a luxury on college campuses, technology has now become a necessi
How to be a Good Parent Educator
Sector News
Lee Elliot Major, Professor of Social Mobility at Exeter University an
Borders College’s Living Wage commitment recognised at national awards
Sector News
@BordersCollege will attend this year’s Living Wage Scotland Awards
New jobs programme to create life changing opportunities for 16-18 year olds in Wales
Sector News
A new flexible programme focused on helping young people aged 16-18 re
Updates to Covid-19 testing for students 
Sector News
In line with recent Welsh Government guidelines to further reduce the
Improving employment opportunities for learners with SEND
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) is delighted t
FE classroom to studio: new film maker lands dream job in Luton
Sector News
From classroom to film studio – the newest recruit at Luton’s vide
Driving Mobility launches education with Oxford Brookes University for professionals supporting disabled drivers
Sector News
Driving Mobility, the national charity which accredits driving assessm
“A tale of two halves” – Cranfield University publishes its 2021 Female FTSE Board Report
Sector News
Cranfield School of Management (@CranfieldUni) has today (7 October) p
Nearly half of universities have considered hybrid learning as an opportunity to reach more international students
Sector News
New @Citrix Freedom of Information data reveals while rolling out blen
Education leaders urged to unplug and reconnect at Bett Show 2022
Sector News
After 18 months of disruption, registration for the world's biggest ed
Teaching profession is facing acute recruitment and retention challenges
Sector News
@EduPolicyInst has today (2 Mar) published a new report "Teacher short

Real World Learning and Teacher Externships #EdgyThinking Livestream 2

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6148)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page