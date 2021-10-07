 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

AJ TRACEY HEADLINES APPRENTICE NATION LIVE GIG TO INSPIRE 16-24-YEAR-OLDS TO SHAPE THEIR FUTURE

Details
Hits: 99
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

British rapper AJ Tracey (@ajtracey) performed an intimate live gig exclusively for 200 young people on last week with Apprentice Nation (@AppNationUK), supported by BT, to kick off a six-week webinar series of free content, which includes inspirational career training sessions to inspire 16–24-year-olds to shape their future, from artists and music executives, industry leaders and real-life apprentices.

Speaking at the event, rapper AJ Tracey said:

 “Number one most important thing, more important than being able to rap, more important than being able to produce, more important than talent, you have to give your best foot forward every time. You’ve only got one chance.”

AJ Tracey performed his hits and the audience also enjoyed performances from Mae Muller and Ivorian Doll. The one-off concert will be premiered as a free-to-watch show on 7 October at 19:00 at apprenticenation.co.uk/liveshow.

Unlike anything else on the training scene, Apprentice Nation, supported by lead sponsor BT, one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeships employers, has been built as a gamified career development platform that taps into the power of music to engage and inspire 16 - 24-year-olds, particularly those from historically underrepresented backgrounds, to discover career pathways and job opportunities through on demand videos, mentor sessions, webinars and Q&A sessions.

Working with artists, such as Mae Muller and Ivorian Doll, who can speak authentically to their audience, harnessing the power of their music and message to engage with young people, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds. 2021 curriculum topics include: making your CV represent yourselves, finding your purpose, digital skills employers really value, dealing with grief or loneliness, finding work when pregnant or homeless, and how to boost your confidence.

Apprentice Nation shows have engaged thousands of young people from across the UK and supported them to build skills for work and life. Produced by RockCorps and Multiverse, the platform aims to highlight alternatives to university, such as apprenticeships, that young people might not have otherwise considered. In fact, the same research of 16-24-year-olds found, four in ten (42%) of young people would consider an apprenticeship if they could find one in an industry they liked.

Zain Iqbal, 19, Software Engineering Degree Apprentice at BT, says: 

“People often assume that apprenticeships are a last resort when university plans don’t work out, or that apprenticeships are for non-academics. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. By the end of an apprenticeship you build interpersonal skills, team working abilities, time management and become qualified in your field. The skills and experience I have gained during the short time I have been with BT hold more weight and importance in my life and will aid my career. Learning from people who have years of experience and knowledge, working on projects, managing workflows, and communicating efficiently with colleagues far outweighs just a standalone degree! Freshers’ week may sound tempting to some, but I say, work hard now, play later.”

Improving employment opportunities for SEND learners at London South East Colleges
Sector News
London South East Colleges is one of eight Further Education providers
UKâ€™s biggest skills competition comes to Lanarkshire
Sector News
NCLâ€™s (@NCLanarkshire) Motherwell Campus chosen as a venue for World
CWSI launches UK apprenticeship programme as part of 1M investment to support UK growth plans
Sector News
CWSI (@CWSI_IE) invests Â£1M to support UK growth plansCWSI, one of Eu

The free, accessible content, delivered by the top UK artists, alongside industry leaders and young people, gives participants the opportunity to earn credits whilst they learn and exchange them for exclusive rewards provided by partner BT, such as Wembley football tickets, tech equipment and online entertainment subscriptions, or money can’t buy online video hangout with one of the artists from the concert. Young people from all four nations have excelled through the programme; over 2,000 courses completed in 2020 and 75% of participants reported an increase in confidence for themselves and their future.

Stephen Greene, CEO RockCorps and Producer of Apprentice Nation says:

This is what it’s about; Apprentice Nation artists lighting up the stage, inspiring young people to shape their future. We’re grateful to AJ Tracey, Mae Muller and Ivorian Doll for sharing their stories in such an authentic and credible way. There are many different ways to land a career you love, as long as you have the tools and opportunities to do so. We’re proud to be working with our friends BT and new partner Lucozade to help make this happen for more young people across the UK.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT's Consumer Division, says:

What better way to kick off another brilliant season of learning, earning and mentorship than with a live Apprentice Nation Concert? At BT, we know first-hand the brilliant opportunity that apprenticeships offer – both for young people and for our business. That's why during the pandemic we continued to recruit apprentices and graduates across a diverse field of roles. Grads and apprentices are an essential part of our business, doing real roles, learning new skills, and taking on real responsibility, all from day one.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Improving employment opportunities for SEND learners at London South East Colleges
Sector News
London South East Colleges is one of eight Further Education providers
Yubo Launches Express Sessions to support digital wellness of Gen Z users
Sector News
Yubo (@yubo_app), the leading platform for young people to socialise o
UK’s biggest skills competition comes to Lanarkshire
Sector News
NCL’s (@NCLanarkshire) Motherwell Campus chosen as a venue for World
CWSI launches UK apprenticeship programme as part of 1M investment to support UK growth plans
Sector News
CWSI (@CWSI_IE) invests £1M to support UK growth plansCWSI, one of Eu
From Apprenticeship to Project Management
Sector News
Andy Sewell completed his secondary education at Cottenham Village Col
Tips on how to cope with the new normal ahead of World Mental Health Day
Sector News
Getting back to some sort of norm while still living with the threat o
Barnsley College to lead on professional development pilot
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) has received a government grant to
Sally into final of national Pride of Britain Awards
Sector News
A Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) lecturer has reached the final
City & Guilds and Intertrain announce the launch of the first Small Plant training programme to the Railway Industry
Sector News
City & Guilds (@cityandguilds) have announced the launch of the fi
Get Geared Up With the Latest Tech for Students
Sector News
Once a luxury on college campuses, technology has now become a necessi
Supporting a Child With Dyslexia
Sector News
With October marking #DyslexiaAwarenessWeek (4th - 10th October 2021),
Scotland’s Colleges Celebrate Living Wage Accreditation
Sector News
Scotland’s college sector is celebrating its achievements as accredi

Real World Learning and Teacher Externships #EdgyThinking Livestream 2

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

London South East Colleges
London South East Colleges has published a new article: Improving employment opportunities for SEND learners at London South East Colleges 11 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 15 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 hour

2-part webinar series: The Prevent Duty & British Values –...

To book this course click here. In November, we’re hosting an interactive two-part webinar series with the Department for Education, looking in...

  • Monday, 15 November 2021 11:00 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6148)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page