 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Legal experts share advice as furlough ends - including your employee rights

Details
Hits: 152
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
As the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme comes to an end, it’s estimated that over one million workers will still be on reduced pay and/or working hours.
 
With the government no longer supporting struggling businesses by enabling them the option to place employees and workers on furlough leave, sadly, this is likely to result in many losing their jobs. 
 
Whilst it is hoped job losses can be avoided with alternative cost saving measures being implemented, this is unfortunately not always possible. It is therefore important to check, what do you need to know if you’re made redundant from your role?
 
Legal experts at Wright Hassall have shared advice on your rights if you’re made redundant, as well as what you should expect from your employer.
 

Top 5 tips you should know if you’re made redundant once furlough ends

 

1 - You’re entitled to a notice period

 
No matter what your situation may be, your employer would normally allow you to work your contractual notice period once they have put you on notice of redundancy.
 
However, there may be occasions where your employer will instead make a payment in lieu of notice to you equivalent to your contractual notice period, or place you on garden leave for the duration of your notice period, or even part of this. It is advisable to review your contract of employment to see whether this confirms your employer has a right to make a payment in lieu of notice or place you on garden leave, and the respective arrangements.
 

2 - Ensure your employer offers you a consultation meeting

 
If you are being made redundant and have over two years’ service, your employer must hold genuine and meaningful consultation with you. As part of this, they should invite you to at least one consultation meeting and if this isn’t the case, it’s important that you push for one. 
 
During this meeting you can obtain a better understanding as to why your employer is proposing to make your role redundant and the rationale behind this, propose potential alternatives to redundancy for consideration and ask any questions that you might have. If there are multiple roles at risk of redundancy, you should also discuss the selection criteria with your employer so that you understand how you will be scored against others who are at-risk of redundancy. 
 

3 - Clarify your redundancy pay

 
During consultation, make sure to ask for a breakdown of your redundancy pay, were you to be made redundant, how this has been calculated. You should also check your contract of employment and any company policies to ascertain whether you should receive redundancy pay over and above the statutory amount. 
 
Make sure to bear in mind that if you have been on furlough your pay may have been impacted prior to any potential redundancy, but this will not have any bearing on your redundancy payment. Your full normal pay should be used when calculating redundancy pay however, this is subject to a statutory cap. If you think your redundancy pay has not been calculated correctly, you should seek the advice of a solicitor. 
 
If you are made redundant, it is not just redundancy pay you will be entitled to, but any accrued but untaken holiday, any notice pay if a payment in lieu of notice is being made and any other sums you may be due by your employer. 
 

4 - Use your notice period to look for a new role

 
If you are made redundant, you should not wait until the end of your notice period (if you are required to work this) to plan your next steps. During your notice period, you have the right to a reasonable amount of time off work to search for a new role and attend interviews. Your employer should be aware of this but if not, it’s important you highlight your rights as an employee.
 
It is important to remember that your employer is required to provide you with suitable alternative employment, should there be any roles available. This is a continuing requirement, and therefore this should be regularly assessed during your notice period as well as throughout consultation. 
 
If you manage to secure a new role during your notice period, there is always the option to speak with your employer and see whether they will agree to waive the remainder of your notice period to allow you to start this new job early, if this is something you would like to do. However, ultimately, if your employer does not agree to this, you are contractually obliged to work the full duration of your notice period. 
 

5 - Seek professional help if needed

 
If you feel like you’re being unfairly treated during a redundancy process, you should consider speaking to a legal expert who can explore the situation with you in more detail. Such treatment could stem from being unfairly selected for redundancy, the redundancy process itself not being fairly undertaken, or you not being given the right to appeal the decision to make you redundant. There are a number of free services you can contact and people are on hand to give you the support you need.
 
Tine Chandler, Head of Employment Law at Wright Hassall has said the following on the furlough scheme coming to an end and what it means for workers:
 
“The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has supported numerous UK employees and workers since the government introduced it towards the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic following an announcement from Rishi Sunak. For many, it has been a financial safety net that has helped them through difficult times but sadly, it was inevitable that it was going to have to come to an end at some point.”
 
“Despite multiple extensions, the Scheme finally came to an end as of 30 September 2021. With the scheme now having ended, many individuals who haven’t returned back to their normal working hours may be left feeling anxious about the months ahead and their continued employment. Whilst some businesses have been able to utilise the scheme to navigate through the tough times, regrettably, there are still many businesses struggling from the effects of the pandemic and subsequent impact of numerous lockdowns. This will undoubtedly have the consequence of a percentage of the estimated one million employees and workers left on the scheme being made redundant from their roles, in the absence of alternatives.”
 
“Losing a job can cause a great amount of stress, both financially and mentally, but it’s important that individuals  try to look forward and start putting a plan in place.”
 
“As an employee you have rights that can support you through these difficult times and it’s important you use them to your advantage. In most cases, employers will be extremely supportive and help you look for another position. However,  if this isn’t the case for you, then hopefully the tips we have shared will provide you with the knowledge of what you’re entitled to and point you in the direction of the help out there, should you need it.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Euan Blair's Multiverse Named #1 Startup in the UK
Sector News
London-based #EdTech Company @JoinMultiverse Named #1 Startup in the U
Education unions call for additional safety measures in schools.
Sector News
Five education unions have written to the Secretary of State for Educa
West Midlands on track to create an extra 52,000 digital tech jobs and grow by £2.7 billion
Sector News
West Midlands digital sector named the UK’s fastest growing regionAr
Birbalsingh to be appointed as chair of Social Mobility Commission
Sector News
With the government looking to level up every region of the UK, Minist
Black History Month: How Black History is taught in our schools and colleges
Sector News
October is #BlackHistoryMonth in the UK and a time to celebrate the co
How the International Education Strategy is championing the UK education sector overseas
Sector News
The UK is a world leader in education, covering all education sub-sect
Government's Covid-19 charity support fund delivers hope to 6.5 million people across country
Sector News
Fund has helped to reduce loneliness, improve support for mental healt
#BeKind this World Mental Health Day
Sector News
Global events throughout the past 18 months have left many of us exper
TCS Fast Tracks Digital Transformation for Scotland’s Improvement Service
Sector News
TCS (@TCS) Fast Tracks Digital Transformation for Scotland’s Improve
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Exam results triggered flashpoints in pandemic mental health crisis, study shows
Sector News
A new study reveals key flashpoints of concern among doctors and other
How can EdTech bring the digital consumer experience to schools and Multi Academy trusts (MATs)?
Sector News
Consumer experience experts map out customer journeys down to the minu
Photography students create exhibition for Black History month
Sector News
Students studying at the East London Institute of Technology, part of

#AntiRacismInAction Employers and Employment | Episode 2

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on We are thinking big to improve opportunities for young people 17 hours 58 minutes ago

Does careers' advice in schools and colleges already include forecasts about
likely demand and...

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on The Education Skills Crisis: urgent action needed yesterday

Beyond salary levels, have any other reasons for
the teacher shortage been identified - like...

Zahid Sharif
Zahid Sharif commented on Improving Student Mental Health at NCG yesterday

This article by Liz Bromley is by a fake duplicitous individual who impacted my mental health with...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6158)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page