https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/10/08/how-the-international-education-strategy-is-championing-the-uk-education-sector-overseas/

How the International Education Strategy is championing the UK education sector overseas

Posted by: , Posted on: - Categories: Higher Education

The UK is a world leader in education, covering all education sub-sectors, from early years through to lifelong learning. To promote UK education around the globe, the Department for Education and the Department for International Trade launched the International Education Strategy and appointed the UK’s first International Education Champion in June 2020, Professor Sir Steve Smith.

There are two main ambitions of the strategy. The first is to sustainably increase international student numbers to at least 600,000 and drive up the value of education exports to £35 billion per year, both by 2030.

By achieving these aims – the government is able to support the UK Education sector and also ensure UK influence overseas.

Professor Sir Steve Smith is focusing on promoting growth for the sector in India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Nigeria (as well as Brazil, Mexico, Pakistan, Europe, China and Hong Kong). By doing this the UK Government is helping the UK education sector to further internationalise.

In February 2021, the Government published an update to the strategy. The update saw us set the path for the education sector to move from pandemic recovery to sustainable growth (and included more detail on support for chartered bodies, and special educational needs and disabilities providers).

We also launched our pioneering Turing Scheme which starts this month and will provide funding for around 35,000 students in universities, colleges and schools to go on placements overseas. You can read more about the Turing Scheme here: What you need to know about the Turing Scheme - The Education Hub (blog.gov.uk).

For more information on the International Education Strategy, please visit: International Education Strategy: global potential, global growth - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk). You can find out about the Department for International Trade’s education events, including webinars and trade missions, here: Great (great.gov.uk).

Sharing and comments

Share this page

Related content and links

About the Education Hub

The Education Hub is a site for parents, pupils, education professionals and the media that captures all you need to know about the education system. You’ll find accessible, straightforward information on popular topics, Q&As, interviews, case studies, and more.

Please note that for media enquiries, journalists should call our central Newsdesk on 020 7783 8300. This media-only line operates from Monday to Friday, 8am to 7pm. Outside of these hours the number will divert to the duty media officer.

Members of the public should call our general enquiries line on 0370 000 2288.

Euan Blair's Multiverse Named #1 Startup in the UK
Sector News
London-based #EdTech Company @JoinMultiverse Named #1 Startup in the U
Black History Month: How Black History is taught in our schools
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/10/08/black-history-month-how-bl
#BeKind this World Mental Health Day
Sector News
Global events throughout the past 18 months have left many of us exper

Categories

Recent blog posts

Sign up and manage updates

Follow us on social media

Comments and moderation policy

Read our guidelines